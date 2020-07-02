Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Serba Dinamik Holdings    SERBADK   MYL5279OO004

SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS

(SERBADK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Serba Dinamik : bags 3 overseas contracts worth RM543.5m

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 12:16am EDT

KUALA LUMPUR: Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd's (SDHB) overseas subsidiaries have secured a total of three contracts in Indonesia and Zambia with a combined estimated contract value of about US$126.8 million (about RM543.5 million).

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the company said one contract was secured in Indonesia through PT Serba Dinamik Indonesia, a 75 per cent-owned subsidiay of Serba Dinamik International Ltd, which in turn is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SDHB, consisting of engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning work for PT Polytama Propindo.

The other two contracts, in Zambia, are secured through SDIT International Ltd, a wholly-owned unit of Serba Dinamik IT Solutions Sdn Bhd, which in turn is a wholly-owned unit of SDHB.

SDHB said it had also secured seven domestic contracts for operations and maintenance work through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Serba Dinamik Sdn Bhd.

It added that the contracts have no specific value as it is on a 'call-out' basis whereby the work orders will be awarded at the discretion of the client based on their activities' schedules and rates throughout the duration of the respective contracts. -Bernama

Disclaimer

Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd published this content on 01 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 04:13:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS
12:16aSERBA DINAMIK : bags 3 overseas contracts worth RM543.5m
PU
07/01SERBA DINAMIK : bags a collective of RM543.5 mil contracts
PU
06/16SERBA DINAMIK : buys Teluk Ramunia yard from Petronas for RM320m
PU
06/15SERBA DINAMIK : Clarification On News Article Appearing in The Star-Starbiz Titl..
PU
06/14SERBA DINAMIK : Proposed Acquisition of Four (4) Adjoining Parcels of Industrial..
PU
06/14SERBA DINAMIK : Clarification On News Article Appearing in The Star-Starbiz Titl..
PU
05/21SERBA DINAMIK : Q1 net profit, revenue improve, thanks to O&M ops
PU
05/21SERBA DINAMIK : Quarterly Report For The Financial Period Ended 31 March 2020
PU
05/20SERBA DINAMIK : Interim Dividend
PU
05/04SERBA DINAMIK : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 234 M 1 222 M 1 222 M
Net income 2020 570 M 133 M 133 M
Net Debt 2020 2 419 M 565 M 565 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
Yield 2020 3,10%
Capitalization 5 664 M 1 321 M 1 322 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 1 725
Free-Float 33,8%
Chart SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Serba Dinamik Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2,29 MYR
Last Close Price 1,68 MYR
Spread / Highest target 66,7%
Spread / Average Target 36,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mohammad Abdul Karim bin Abdullah Group CEO, Non-Independent Executive Director & MD
Mohamed Nor bin Abu Bakar Chairman
Syed Nazim Bin Syed Faisal Group Chief Financial Officer
Kalaikovan Anthony Chief Technology Officer
Abdul Kadler bin Sahib Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS-23.64%1 298
WORLEY LIMITED-42.33%3 140
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO. LTD-38.08%2 848
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-42.26%1 865
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY-47.83%1 687
BW OFFSHORE LIMITED-52.12%745
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group