Serba Dinamik : bags 3 overseas contracts worth RM543.5m

KUALA LUMPUR: Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd's (SDHB) overseas subsidiaries have secured a total of three contracts in Indonesia and Zambia with a combined estimated contract value of about US$126.8 million (about RM543.5 million).

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the company said one contract was secured in Indonesia through PT Serba Dinamik Indonesia, a 75 per cent-owned subsidiay of Serba Dinamik International Ltd, which in turn is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SDHB, consisting of engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning work for PT Polytama Propindo.

The other two contracts, in Zambia, are secured through SDIT International Ltd, a wholly-owned unit of Serba Dinamik IT Solutions Sdn Bhd, which in turn is a wholly-owned unit of SDHB.

SDHB said it had also secured seven domestic contracts for operations and maintenance work through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Serba Dinamik Sdn Bhd.

It added that the contracts have no specific value as it is on a 'call-out' basis whereby the work orders will be awarded at the discretion of the client based on their activities' schedules and rates throughout the duration of the respective contracts. -Bernama