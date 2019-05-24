Serco : Acquisition of US-based Naval Systems Business Unit provides significant addition to capability and scale of Serco's defence business

Serco Asia Pacific has welcomed Serco Group plc's acquisition of the Naval Systems Business Unit (NSBU) from Alion Science & Technology in the United States.

NSBU is a leading provider of naval design, systems engineering, as well as production and lifecycle support services to the US Navy, US Army and Royal Canadian Navy. NSBU employs around 1,000 people and helps Defence Forces design, maintain and support their ships and submarines.

This acquisition extends the global capability and scale of our defence business which includes our strong history of supporting Australian Defence Force maritime vessels around Australia. Since 1997, Serco, through the Fleet Marine Services contract has provided flexible and cost effective maritime vessel operations, with a qualified mariner workforce to meet the needs of the Royal Australian Navy (RAN).

Serco is currently one of Australia's largest maritime service operators and combines people, assets, and systems to deliver optimal vessel operations, managing and operating 800 maritime support craft for the RAN.

Serco Asia Pacific Chief Executive Mark Irwin said the acquisition added to the experience and skills that had been developed in Australia over the past 20 years.

'We look forward to continuing the ongoing support we provide the Australian Defence Force and welcome this new capability that has been added to our Group Defence program which can be utilised across all our jurisdictions.'

Serco operated MV Besant and MV Stoker docked at Stirling naval base.