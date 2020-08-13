Log in
SERCO GROUP PLC    SRP   GB0007973794

SERCO GROUP PLC

(SRP)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 08/13 04:39:00 am
139.85 GBX   +1.34%
04:13aSERCO : Awarded $28 Million Contract to Deliver Civilian Talent Management Program to U.S. Army
PU
08/06SERCO : Half Year Results announcement
PU
08/06SERCO : HY Results Presentation
PU
Serco : Awarded $28 Million Contract to Deliver Civilian Talent Management Program to U.S. Army

08/13/2020 | 04:13am EDT

Serco Inc., a provider of professional, technology, and management services, announced today that the Company has been awarded a contract to continue supporting the U.S. Army's Civilian Readiness and Talent Management Program. Serco will provide analytic, management, and advisory services to support existing and create new initiatives to increase the readiness of the Army's civilian workforce and improve the talent management architecture of the Army Civilian Corps. Awarded by the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Manpower & Reserve Affairs, the re-compete contract has a one-year base period plus four one-year option periods and is valued at $27.8 million, if all options are exercised.

Serco is responsible for the implementation, integration, and coordination for the Army's People Strategy in the following areas: talent acquisition, development, employment, retention, and engagement. Additionally, Serco will support the Army's civilian career programs, workforce planning, and analysis.

'Serco is honored to have been selected to continue delivering civilian readiness and talent management initiatives to the U.S. Army,' said Dave Dacquino, Serco Inc.'s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. 'As part of our Defense Personnel Readiness business, we have been providing these essential support services since 2011.'

Disclaimer

Serco Group plc published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 08:12:17 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 3 708 M 4 846 M 4 846 M
Net income 2020 90,9 M 119 M 119 M
Net Debt 2020 479 M 627 M 627 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,2x
Yield 2020 1,04%
Capitalization 1 695 M 2 212 M 2 216 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart SERCO GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Serco Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERCO GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 180,50 GBX
Last Close Price 138,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 41,3%
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rupert Christopher Soames Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roy Alan Gardner Chairman
Anthony Andrew Kirby Chief Operating Officer & Director-Human Resources
Angus George Cockburn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Rachel Janis Lomax Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERCO GROUP PLC-14.76%2 212
CINTAS CORPORATION18.88%32 947
TELEPERFORMANCE22.22%18 110
LG CORP.20.05%12 874
EDENRED-3.84%12 826
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC19.12%12 735
