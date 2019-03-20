Serco : Awarded $53 Million Task Order to Deliver IT and Engineering Sustainment Support for the U.S. Navy

Serco Inc., a provider of professional, technology, and management services, announced today that the Company has been awarded a new task order, under the SeaPort-e contract vehicle, to deliver technical and programmatic support at Naval bases around the world. The four-year task order has a one-year base period and three option years with a total value of $53 million.

Serco will provide support for Information Technology (IT), Anti-terrorism Force Protection (ATFP) systems, ELMR (Enterprise Land Mobile Radio), dispatch, alarms, network engineering, network roll-out support, and information assurance for all Navy regions world-wide.

'We are excited to grow our shore modernization services under this new task order,' said Dave Dacquino, Serco's Chairman and CEO. 'Our team put together a solution that tapped into our extensive past performance in helping our nation secure our military bases and detect and respond to cyber security threats.'

Since 2001, Serco has been supporting the U.S. Navy with life cycle sustainment, acquisition and integration support for Anti-Terrorism/Force Protection (ATFP) Naval Electronic Surveillance Systems (NESS). The Company has helped integrate more effective and efficient communications between federal and state and local government agencies and improve their ability to collectively respond to terrorism threats.