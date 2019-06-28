Log in
SERCO GROUP PLC

SERCO GROUP PLC

(SRP)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Serco : Awarded $8 Million Task Order Supporting U.S. Navy

0
06/28/2019 | 10:11am EDT

Serco Inc., a provider of professional, technology, and management services, announced today that the Company has been awarded a one-year task order worth approximately $8.3 million from the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific for upgrades to Giant Voice Mass Notification Systems at multiple locations in the Western Pacific Region. The Giant Voice Mass Notification System is a voice announcing system using exterior speakers to warn the local community at and near naval installations of impending danger due to an emergency.

Serco will provide production and installation services, which includes: pre-installation testing and check-out, retrofit installation, inspection, pre-setup, optimization, training, and systems operational verification testing.

'Serco has a 20-plus year legacy of rapidly providing highly reliable support to meet the emerging requirements of the Navy,' said Dave Dacquino, Serco's Chairman and CEO. 'Serco is proud of the base modernization services we are providing to help secure our bases, and detect and respond to threats.'

This task order was awarded under Serco's $232 million Anti-Terrorism/Force Protection (ATFP) Naval Electronic Surveillance Systems (NESS) Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity (ID/IQ) contract. As the sole winner of the contract, Serco supports NIWC Pacific delivering technical services to the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC), program executive offices, other DoD agencies, the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Marine Corps and other government programs.

Known for building and maintaining C5ISR systems for various branches of the Department of Defense, Serco delivers lifecycle sustainment engineering, systems integration, hardware procurement, software development, technical support, installation and testing, operations and maintenance solutions.

Disclaimer

Serco Group plc published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 14:10:06 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 986 M
EBIT 2019 99,5 M
Net income 2019 52,2 M
Debt 2019 236 M
Yield 2019 0,42%
P/E ratio 2019 32,61
P/E ratio 2020 20,18
EV / Sales 2019 0,66x
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
Capitalization 1 747 M
Chart SERCO GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Serco Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERCO GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1,50  GBP
Spread / Average Target 5,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rupert Christopher Soames Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roy Alan Gardner Chairman
Angus George Cockburn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Mamone Chief Technology & Information Officer
Rachel Janis Lomax Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERCO GROUP PLC49.37%2 208
WORLDPAY INC61.23%38 321
CINTAS CORPORATION40.29%24 645
EDENRED38.59%12 232
TELEPERFORMANCE25.14%11 587
LG CORP--.--%11 526
