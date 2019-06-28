Serco : Awarded $8 Million Task Order Supporting U.S. Navy

Serco Inc., a provider of professional, technology, and management services, announced today that the Company has been awarded a one-year task order worth approximately $8.3 million from the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific for upgrades to Giant Voice Mass Notification Systems at multiple locations in the Western Pacific Region. The Giant Voice Mass Notification System is a voice announcing system using exterior speakers to warn the local community at and near naval installations of impending danger due to an emergency.

Serco will provide production and installation services, which includes: pre-installation testing and check-out, retrofit installation, inspection, pre-setup, optimization, training, and systems operational verification testing.

'Serco has a 20-plus year legacy of rapidly providing highly reliable support to meet the emerging requirements of the Navy,' said Dave Dacquino, Serco's Chairman and CEO. 'Serco is proud of the base modernization services we are providing to help secure our bases, and detect and respond to threats.'

This task order was awarded under Serco's $232 million Anti-Terrorism/Force Protection (ATFP) Naval Electronic Surveillance Systems (NESS) Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity (ID/IQ) contract. As the sole winner of the contract, Serco supports NIWC Pacific delivering technical services to the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC), program executive offices, other DoD agencies, the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Marine Corps and other government programs.

Known for building and maintaining C5ISR systems for various branches of the Department of Defense, Serco delivers lifecycle sustainment engineering, systems integration, hardware procurement, software development, technical support, installation and testing, operations and maintenance solutions.