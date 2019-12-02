Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Serco Group plc    SRP   GB0007973794

SERCO GROUP PLC

(SRP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Serco : Awarded New $95 Million Contract to Support U.S. Military Personnel Transition to Civilian Careers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 12:00pm EST

Serco Inc., a provider of professional, technology and management services, announced today the Company has been awarded a new contract to deliver services to the Department of Labor Veterans' Employment and Training Services Transition Assistance Program (DOL VETS TAP) for career training and counselling services to transitioning military Service Members. The contract has a one-year base period plus four 12-month option periods and is valued at $95 million, if all options are exercised.

The DOL VETS TAP supports military Service Members as they research and identify civilian occupations, establish career goals, and enrich their job seeking skills in order to secure meaningful and successful careers in the civilian labor force. The program provides hands-on apprenticeship and job opportunities to increase their on-the-job experience and ensure they are well-prepared to enter the civilian job market.

Serco is responsible for providing classroom facilitation in the delivery of the TAP employment workshops and course curriculum training. The Company also delivers job and apprenticeship placement, employment assistance, curriculum and technology development, and employment counselling.

'Serco has a rich history in providing transition services for our U.S. military Service Members,' said Dave Dacquino, Chairman and CEO at Serco Inc. 'As a services company, our business depends upon on our teams delivering high quality support. Under this contract, we are fortunate enough to get to work first-hand with those who have done their part in defending our country, and now deserve these resources as they transition to civilian life.'

Work on this contract will support approximately 200,000 transitioning Services Members annually and will be performed at more than 300 U.S. military installations within the Continental United States (CONUS) and outside the Continental United States (OCONUS). Serco expects to hire over 100 additional staff to support efforts on this program.

Disclaimer

Serco Group plc published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 16:59:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SERCO GROUP PLC
12:00pSERCO : Awarded New $95 Million Contract to Support U.S. Military Personnel Tran..
PU
11/15Deutsche Bank's Depositary Receipts Virtual Investor Conference presentations..
AQ
11/07SERCO : Australia a finalist in VicHealth Awards with Fit For Life – Park ..
PU
11/07SERCO : Awarded $43 Million Contract to Deliver Engineering and Design for the U..
PU
11/06SERCO : Free travel on Merseyrail for military personnel on Remembrance Day
PU
11/06International companies to host live webcasts at Deutsche Bank's Depositary R..
AQ
11/05SERCO : assembles world class team to bid for UK MOD Skynet satellite support co..
PU
11/01SERCO : launches ‘Vulnerability Prediction Tool' to reduce risk of prisone..
PU
10/31UK's winter election - What's in it for markets?
RE
10/30SERCO : signs £800m ten-year PECS contract
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 3 119 M
EBIT 2019 114 M
Net income 2019 51,6 M
Debt 2019 259 M
Yield 2019 0,38%
P/E ratio 2019 37,5x
P/E ratio 2020 19,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,69x
EV / Sales2020 0,60x
Capitalization 1 899 M
Chart SERCO GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Serco Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERCO GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 160,92  GBp
Last Close Price 155,60  GBp
Spread / Highest target 22,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rupert Christopher Soames Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roy Alan Gardner Chairman
Angus George Cockburn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Mamone Chief Technology & Information Officer
Rachel Janis Lomax Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERCO GROUP PLC62.76%2 456
CINTAS CORPORATION53.02%26 606
TELEPERFORMANCE54.01%13 876
EDENRED40.30%12 076
BUREAU VERITAS SA33.52%11 695
UNITED RENTALS49.27%11 503
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group