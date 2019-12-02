Serco : Awarded New $95 Million Contract to Support U.S. Military Personnel Transition to Civilian Careers

Serco Inc., a provider of professional, technology and management services, announced today the Company has been awarded a new contract to deliver services to the Department of Labor Veterans' Employment and Training Services Transition Assistance Program (DOL VETS TAP) for career training and counselling services to transitioning military Service Members. The contract has a one-year base period plus four 12-month option periods and is valued at $95 million, if all options are exercised.

The DOL VETS TAP supports military Service Members as they research and identify civilian occupations, establish career goals, and enrich their job seeking skills in order to secure meaningful and successful careers in the civilian labor force. The program provides hands-on apprenticeship and job opportunities to increase their on-the-job experience and ensure they are well-prepared to enter the civilian job market.

Serco is responsible for providing classroom facilitation in the delivery of the TAP employment workshops and course curriculum training. The Company also delivers job and apprenticeship placement, employment assistance, curriculum and technology development, and employment counselling.

'Serco has a rich history in providing transition services for our U.S. military Service Members,' said Dave Dacquino, Chairman and CEO at Serco Inc. 'As a services company, our business depends upon on our teams delivering high quality support. Under this contract, we are fortunate enough to get to work first-hand with those who have done their part in defending our country, and now deserve these resources as they transition to civilian life.'

Work on this contract will support approximately 200,000 transitioning Services Members annually and will be performed at more than 300 U.S. military installations within the Continental United States (CONUS) and outside the Continental United States (OCONUS). Serco expects to hire over 100 additional staff to support efforts on this program.