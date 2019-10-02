Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Serco Group plc    SRP   GB0007973794

SERCO GROUP PLC

(SRP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Serco : Awarded Position on $968 Million U.S. Navy ID/IQ Contract Vehicle

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 04:34pm BST

Serco Inc., a provider of professional, technology and management services, announced today that the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) has named the Company as one of eight awardees for an Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (ID/IQ) multiple award contract. Serco will continue to support the U.S. Navy with the modernization of shore-based Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems. The contract vehicle has a ceiling value across all awardees of $968 million over a five-year base period and one five-year option period.

Serco will compete for shore work in the areas of design, installation, testing and other shore-based modernization services at military installations, worldwide. This award complements the equivalent back in August for ship and submarine-based support services, and together these awards continue Serco's legacy position as a NAVWAR Global Installation Contract (GIC) service provider.

'We are excited to win the second half of NAVWAR's contract vehicles for ship and shore modernization work,' said Dave Dacquino, Chairman and CEO at Serco Inc. 'We look forward to the opportunity to continue competing and performing on task orders that support essential improvements to the infrastructure for our sailors and marines.'

Over the last 28 years, Serco has supported NAVWAR through the completion of thousands of integrated installations on ships and shore facilities worldwide.

Disclaimer

Serco Group plc published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 15:33:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SERCO GROUP PLC
04:34pSERCO : Awarded Position on $968 Million U.S. Navy ID/IQ Contract Vehicle
PU
10/01SERCO : Awarded $32 Million contract to provide Psychological Health Services to..
PU
09/30SERCO : Awarded $162 Million Contract to Support U.S. Navy's Amphibious Warfare ..
PU
09/26SERCO : Merseyrail launches brand new WhatsApp customer service channel
PU
09/24SERCO : Portrait to honour fallen Victoria Cross hero
PU
09/20SERCO : awarded £450m contract for Northern Isles Ferry Services
PU
09/20SERCO : £450m contract for Northern Isles Ferry Services
PU
09/19SERCO : Merseyrail offers free travel to kids to celebrate Car Free Day
PU
09/18SERCO : First wave of electric bikes arrive in Edinburgh
PU
09/13SERCO : Just Eat Cycles races through its first year with 100,000 trips
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 3 115 M
EBIT 2019 114 M
Net income 2019 50,2 M
Debt 2019 242 M
Yield 2019 0,40%
P/E ratio 2019 38,0x
P/E ratio 2020 19,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,65x
EV / Sales2020 0,57x
Capitalization 1 794 M
Chart SERCO GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Serco Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERCO GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 158,58  GBp
Last Close Price 147,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 19,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rupert Christopher Soames Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roy Alan Gardner Chairman
Angus George Cockburn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Mamone Chief Technology & Information Officer
Rachel Janis Lomax Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERCO GROUP PLC53.77%2 239
CINTAS CORPORATION56.19%28 104
TELEPERFORMANCE42.55%12 704
EDENRED33.42%11 680
INTERTEK GROUP PLC11.96%10 843
BUREAU VERITAS SA22.67%10 764
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group