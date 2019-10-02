Serco : Awarded Position on $968 Million U.S. Navy ID/IQ Contract Vehicle

Serco Inc., a provider of professional, technology and management services, announced today that the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) has named the Company as one of eight awardees for an Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (ID/IQ) multiple award contract. Serco will continue to support the U.S. Navy with the modernization of shore-based Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems. The contract vehicle has a ceiling value across all awardees of $968 million over a five-year base period and one five-year option period.

Serco will compete for shore work in the areas of design, installation, testing and other shore-based modernization services at military installations, worldwide. This award complements the equivalent back in August for ship and submarine-based support services, and together these awards continue Serco's legacy position as a NAVWAR Global Installation Contract (GIC) service provider.

'We are excited to win the second half of NAVWAR's contract vehicles for ship and shore modernization work,' said Dave Dacquino, Chairman and CEO at Serco Inc. 'We look forward to the opportunity to continue competing and performing on task orders that support essential improvements to the infrastructure for our sailors and marines.'

Over the last 28 years, Serco has supported NAVWAR through the completion of thousands of integrated installations on ships and shore facilities worldwide.