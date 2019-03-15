Log in
SERCO GROUP PLC

SERCO GROUP PLC

(SRP)
My previous session
Serco : Caledonian Sleeper to host bothy-inspired preview event of Highland Adventure Fest

0
03/15/2019 | 08:54am EDT

Caledonian Sleeper is set to be transformed into Scotland's first mobile bothy to offer guests a preview of Highland Adventure Fest.

Guests on board the London to Inverness service on Friday 22 March will be able to congregate in the Lounge Car ahead of the festival - which takes place on Sunday 24 March - and hear from Geoff Allan, author of The Scottish Bothy bible and a speaker at the festival.

Katie Masheter from Planit Scotland (pictured) which is leading the event, said: 'As a direct route from London to Scotland's wilderness Caledonian Sleeper is often the preferred travel option for many adventurers and so we thought it was only fitting to host the preview of Highland Adventure Fest on board.

'The festival, which is in its first year and take places from 10am - 4pm on Sunday 24 March at Inverness Leisure Centre, is designed for all outdoor enthusiasts with talks, activities and exhibitors providing plenty of inspiration. We are very excited to be bringing a snippet of this to Caledonian Sleeper guests - we'll even be offering complimentary tickets to Highland Adventure Fest so that guests can enjoy the event as part of their Highland escape.'

The Highland Adventure Fest event forms part of a calendar of seasonal and timely on board events hosted by Caledonian Sleeper which take place throughout the year, including on the new trains which are due to begin their introduction by the end of May.

Graham Kelly, Serco's Guest Experience Director at Caledonian Sleeper, added: 'The on board events offer our guests a snapshot of some of the great celebrations, festivals and events taking place across the country. Highland Adventure Fest is part of this exciting mix and we're sure that the preview will get guests enthused about attending the festival or planning their next Scottish adventure.'

To find out more about Highland Adventure Fest, visit www.highlandadventurefest.co.uk To find out more about Caledonian Sleeper, visit sleeper.scot.

Disclaimer

Serco Group plc published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 12:53:10 UTC
