Serco : Completes Acquisition of Leading Provider of Naval Ship and Submarine Design and Engineering Services - United States

Doubles size of business with Navy, offers full life-cycle for maritime modernization services

Serco Inc., a provider of professional, technology, and management services, announced today it has completed the acquisition of Alion Science & Technology Corporation's Naval Systems Business Unit, including its Canadian business and a small number of related contract operations (collectively 'NSBU'), following the receipt of all regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. The purchase price was $225 million.

This acquisition doubles the size of Serco's business supporting the U.S. Navy. The NSBU has annual revenues of approximately $336 million and around 1,000 employees based at Naval facilities around the U.S., in Canada and internationally. Serco seeks to retain all of the talent in the company to meet the strong demand for this expertise.

The acquisition dramatically expands the capabilities that Serco is able to provide to existing and new customers in the area of maritime modernization, which has been a core growth market for the company. NSBU has industry-leading capabilities in naval ship and submarine design, systems and engineering services, and production support, logistics and in-service sustainment. This complements Serco's existing strengths in shipboard, shore and systems installation and upgrade services to the Navy.

New capabilities : Serco now covers the full spectrum of services to Design-Integrate-Support critical maritime platforms, ranging from modernization and life extension of the existing fleet to next-generation unmanned ships and submersibles. New capabilities include naval architecture, marine, structural, and systems engineering, program management, production support, fleet readiness, and operational sustainment.

: Serco now covers the full spectrum of services to critical maritime platforms, ranging from modernization and life extension of the existing fleet to next-generation unmanned ships and submersibles. New capabilities include naval architecture, marine, structural, and systems engineering, program management, production support, fleet readiness, and operational sustainment. New customers : Serco is pleased to be able to serve new customers including Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) and affiliated Program Executive Offices (PEOs) and NAVSEA Surface and Subsurface Warfare Centers. We will support U.S. Army watercraft, U.S. Office of Naval Research, the U.S. Coast Guard, Royal Canadian Navy, research agencies, and other international navies with our expanded capabilities.

: Serco is pleased to be able to serve new customers including Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) and affiliated Program Executive Offices (PEOs) and NAVSEA Surface and Subsurface Warfare Centers. We will support U.S. Army watercraft, U.S. Office of Naval Research, the U.S. Coast Guard, Royal Canadian Navy, research agencies, and other international navies with our expanded capabilities. New international reach: This combination expands the capabilities that Serco is able to offer existing international customers in the U.K., Australia, and elsewhere. NSBU is qualified under the U.S. Government's foreign military sales program to provide shipboard engineering services to a range of allied services. The acquisition significantly expands our presence in Canada through a contract to support the Royal Canadian Navy at the Vancouver shipyards.

'We are delighted to welcome the team from NSBU to Serco,' said Dave Dacquino, Chairman and CEO of Serco Inc. 'By combining our existing and new capabilities we have a very compelling proposition as an agile, services-first company able to take on the most complex naval modernization projects from stem-to-stern, and from conception all the way to sustainment and disposal of major naval platforms. We believe that Serco perfectly complements major naval OEMs as a hardware-neutral partner to assist our customers in transformative goals within strict cost and performance objectives. We are also thrilled that key management team members from the NSBU will be joining Serco to help sustain and grow the business.'

Vince Stammetti, the new Senior VP of Serco's Naval Systems Business Unit, commented: 'Rarely do you see a business combination where the capabilities perfectly complement each other and where the values are so compatible. We are very excited to now approach our customers with a full suite of services as the Navy undertakes an ambitious program of fleet expansion and force transformation to meet new strategic challenges. It is a great time to be in this market and we are in a unique position to advance our customers' strategic goals.'