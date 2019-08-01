Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Serco Group plc    SRP   GB0007973794

SERCO GROUP PLC

(SRP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Serco : Completes Acquisition of Leading Provider of Ship and Submarine Design and Engineering Services - Canada

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 10:55am EDT

Strengthens defence and naval modernization capabilities in Canada

Serco Group PLC, the international service company, announced today it has completed the acquisition of Alion Science & Technology Corporation's Naval Systems Business Unit, including its Canadian business and a small number of related contract operations (collectively 'NSBU'), following the receipt of all regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. The purchase price was $225 million.

This acquisition significantly expands Serco's work for the Canadian Government for multiple maritime programs. Key to the business are contracts with SeaSpan's Vancouver Shipyards for design agent services on the Joint Support Ship. The acquisition brings significant ferry design and construction oversight experience gain on programs including the Pelee Island, Wolfe Island, and Amherst Island ferries. The team also provided design agent services on multiple international projects such as the Australian M/V Investigator.

Serco's existing business in Canada includes supporting clients in the defence, aviation, and transportation sectors. Since 1998, Serco has also supported the Department of National Defence at 15 Wing Moose Jaw and 5 Wing Goose Bay with aviation services, logistics, and facilities management.

The acquisition of the NSBU brings new capabilities to Serco in areas including:

  • Naval architecture as a leader in Canada for engineering for design, shipbuilding, and maintenance of a range of marine vessels and structures.
  • Marine engineering services including design of power distribution and propulsion, displacement, stability and hydrodynamic performance of a wide range of surface ships and submarines.
  • Program management with decades of experience in managing large-scale procurement and production programs for military and civilian vessels, advanced logistics, and sustainment support to optimize in-service time and cost parameters.

The acquisition increases the size of Serco's Canadian business to approximately CND$150 million and 1,245 employees. Serco Group has 8,000 employees in North America and over 50,000 employees worldwide, operating internationally across four geographies: UK & Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

Bruce Samuelsen, Alion's President of Naval Systems, has been named as Senior Vice President of Serco's International Maritime Programs and will oversee the new Serco Canada Marine business unit as well as international maritime programs. Natasha McLean will continue leading the Serco Canada Services business unit.

Dave Dacquino, Chairman and CEO of Serco Inc., commented: 'We are delighted with this major expansion of the scope of services we provide in Canada and the growth of our team dedicated to improving the effectiveness of government services. Globally, Serco provides ship modernization, hardware integration, and naval logistics to government customers in the UK, United States and Australia. We now can offer world-class expertise in new construction, modernization and life extension of a wide range of military and civilian vessels, including next-generation unmanned ships and submersibles, to customers in Canada.'

Natasha McLean, Managing Director of Serco Canada Services, said: 'Serco's new capabilities align closely with Canada's National Shipbuilding Strategy to renew the fleet of both combat and non-combat vessels. We are proud be able to support the modernization of Canada's naval assets in areas including naval architecture, marine engineering, C5I, logistics and fleet sustainment. The growth of our team on the ground demonstrates Serco's commitment to the Canadian market.'

Disclaimer

Serco Group plc published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 14:54:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SERCO GROUP PLC
10:55aSERCO : Completes Acquisition of Leading Provider of Naval Ship and Submarine De..
PU
10:55aSERCO : Completes Acquisition of Leading Provider of Ship and Submarine Design a..
PU
10:35aSERCO : Completion of NSBU acquisition
PU
07/31SERCO : British outsourcer Serco reports 29% jump in first-half underlying profi..
RE
07/31SERCO : half year results 2019
PU
07/30SERCO : HMP Ashfield highly rated as a ‘very safe' prison in latest inspec..
PU
07/18SERCO : Statement re DFRP commercial settlement
PU
07/18SERCO : Commercial settlement reached regarding the Defence Fire and Rescue Proj..
PU
07/18SERCO : NorthLink Ferries in European first with digital crew management
PU
07/14SERCO : Distinguished Corrective Services NSW Director to head up Australia's la..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 3 030 M
EBIT 2019 107 M
Net income 2019 40,2 M
Debt 2019 247 M
Yield 2019 0,47%
P/E ratio 2019 38,3x
P/E ratio 2020 18,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,68x
EV / Sales2020 0,57x
Capitalization 1 799 M
Chart SERCO GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Serco Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERCO GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 152,17  GBp
Last Close Price 147,40  GBp
Spread / Highest target 15,3%
Spread / Average Target 3,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rupert Christopher Soames Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roy Alan Gardner Chairman
Angus George Cockburn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Mamone Chief Technology & Information Officer
Rachel Janis Lomax Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERCO GROUP PLC54.18%2 198
WORLDPAY INC76.63%41 981
EXPERIAN PLC (ADR)--.--%27 562
CINTAS CORPORATION55.03%26 692
TELEPERFORMANCE35.82%12 360
EDENRED41.51%12 304
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group