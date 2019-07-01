Log in
SERCO GROUP PLC

(SRP)
Serco : Defence donate two sailing craft to Australian Navy Cadets

07/01/2019

Serco Defence has a proud history of providing fleet support services to the Royal Australian Navy (RAN). Under our Fleet Marine Services Contract, the Creswell Regional Support Office instructs the basics of sailing dinghies and yachts to Naval Officers completing the New Entry Officer Course.

In support of these activities, Serco holds two surplus sailing craft at our Creswell office which we are donating to the local Australian Navy Cadet unit, TS Shoalhaven.

Sponsored by Navy, the Australian Navy Cadets aim to build leadership skills in young people through adventure and exciting learning activities. Navy Cadets learn how to sail, navigate and gain skills in everything from IT, communications, cooking and first aid to drill and seamanship.

On Monday 1 July, Serco Defence Managing Director Clint Thomas, AM, CSC officially gifted the sailing craft to the Director of Australian Navy Cadets, Commander Stuart Wheeler, at HMAS Creswell.

Mr Thomas said: 'We are proud to gift these two sailing craft to the TS Shoalhaven Navy Cadets. We've also offered to provide an initial familiarisation session about the dinghies operation and set-up by one of our qualified Sail Trainers who are familiar with both craft. I hope this gift provides the Shoalhaven Cadets another great opportunity to get out on the water.'

Photo: (From left to right) Lieutenant Commander Australian Navy Cadets Poultney; Allen Woods; Lieutenant Pearn; Serco Defence Managing Director Clint Thomas, AM, CSC; Commander Wheeler (Deputy Director Navy Cadets) and Serco Trainee and TS Shoalhaven Cadet Joshua Musson.

Disclaimer

Serco Group plc published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 23:27:09 UTC
