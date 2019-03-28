Log in
SERCO GROUP PLC

SERCO GROUP PLC

(SRP)
Serco : Issue of shares to Employee Share Ownership Trust

03/28/2019 | 08:21am EDT

28 March 2019

Serco Group plc

LEI: 549300PT2CIHYN5GWJ21

Issue of shares to Employee Share Ownership Trust

Serco Group plc (the 'Company') has applied to the FCA and the London Stock Exchange for the listing of an additional 13,600,000 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') to trade on the London Stock Exchange and to be admitted to the FCA's Official List. The Ordinary Shares will be issued to the trustee of the Company's Employee Share Ownership Trust and used to satisfy awards and options vesting in 2019 under the Serco Group plc Deferred Bonus Plan and the Serco Group plc Performance Share Plan.

It is expected that admission of these Ordinary Shares will become effective on 29 March 2019. These ordinary shares, which will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue, will be allotted under the plans listed above.

Following the anticipated admission of these shares, the total number of ordinary shares of 2p each in the capital of the Company in issue will be 1,112,164,237, with each share carrying the right to one vote.

For further information please contact Serco:

Stuart Ford, Head of Investor Relations T +44 (0) 7738 894 788

Marcus De Ville, Head of Media Relations T +44 (0) 7738 898 550

About Serco

Serco is a leading provider of public services. Our customers are governments or others operating in the public sector. We gain scale, expertise and diversification by operating internationally across five sectors and four geographies: Defence, Justice & Immigration, Transport, Health and Citizen Services, delivered in UK & Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

More information can be found at www.serco.com

Disclaimer

Serco Group plc published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 12:20:03 UTC
