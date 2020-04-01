Serco : Issue of shares to Employee Share Ownership Trust

Log in
04/01/2020 | 06:46am EDT

1 April 2020

Serco Group plc

LEI: 549300PT2CIHYN5GWJ21

Issue of shares to Employee Share Ownership Trust

Serco Group plc (the 'Company') has applied to the FCA and the London Stock Exchange for the listing of an additional 10,000,000 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') to trade on the London Stock Exchange and to be admitted to the FCA's Official List. The Ordinary Shares will be issued to the trustee of the Company's Employee Share Ownership Trust and used to satisfy awards and options vesting in 2020 under the Serco Group plc Deferred Bonus Plan and the Serco Group plc Performance Share Plan.

It is expected that admission of these Ordinary Shares will become effective on 6 April 2020. These ordinary shares, which will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue, will be allotted under the plans listed above.

Following the anticipated admission of these shares, the total number of ordinary shares of 2p each in the capital of the Company in issue will be 1,233,380,637, with each share carrying the right to one vote.

Disclaimer

Serco Group plc published this content on 01 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2020 10:45:05 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 3 488 M
EBIT 2020 140 M
Net income 2020 86,6 M
Debt 2020 203 M
Yield 2020 1,50%
P/E ratio 2020 17,8x
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
EV / Sales2020 0,49x
EV / Sales2021 0,47x
Capitalization 1 498 M
Chart SERCO GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Serco Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERCO GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 171,46  GBp
Last Close Price 122,90  GBp
Spread / Highest target 50,5%
Spread / Average Target 39,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rupert Christopher Soames Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roy Alan Gardner Chairman
Angus George Cockburn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Mamone Chief Technology & Information Officer
Rachel Janis Lomax Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERCO GROUP PLC-24.09%1 865
CINTAS CORPORATION-35.63%18 019
TELEPERFORMANCE-12.70%12 246
EDENRED-17.38%10 163
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-19.24%9 470
RENTOKIL INITIAL-14.39%8 916
