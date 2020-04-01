Serco : Issue of shares to Employee Share Ownership Trust

1 April 2020

Serco Group plc

LEI: 549300PT2CIHYN5GWJ21

Issue of shares to Employee Share Ownership Trust

Serco Group plc (the 'Company') has applied to the FCA and the London Stock Exchange for the listing of an additional 10,000,000 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') to trade on the London Stock Exchange and to be admitted to the FCA's Official List. The Ordinary Shares will be issued to the trustee of the Company's Employee Share Ownership Trust and used to satisfy awards and options vesting in 2020 under the Serco Group plc Deferred Bonus Plan and the Serco Group plc Performance Share Plan.

It is expected that admission of these Ordinary Shares will become effective on 6 April 2020. These ordinary shares, which will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue, will be allotted under the plans listed above.

Following the anticipated admission of these shares, the total number of ordinary shares of 2p each in the capital of the Company in issue will be 1,233,380,637, with each share carrying the right to one vote.