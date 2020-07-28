Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Serco Group plc    SRP   GB0007973794

SERCO GROUP PLC

(SRP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Serco : Leisure announces sites and services open across all contracts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 12:51pm EDT

Serco Leisure has announced the reopening of sites across every contract it operates since the ease in restrictions on indoor sports and fitness facilities was lifted on July 25.

Since Saturday, the well-established leisure operator has opened 36 of its 49 sites, and is in the enviable position of being able to claim that for each of its contracts, customers will have access to a site, or number of sites. This follows the lifting of lockdown for indoor fitness facilities, announced by the Government earlier this month.

Simon Bailey, Managing Director of Serco Leisure, who visited a number of centres during the reopening weekend, said:

'We're very proud to be able to say that across every one of our contracts, we are now offering an indoor-exercise option for the communities we serve. Working closely with clients across our contracts, and involving countless hours of safety planning, we've been able to find a safe, socially-distanced solution, which works for each of the areas we operate in.

'To get to this point has not been easy and we have to thank the co-operation and support of our clients during these unprecedented times. Our role is to serve these organisations while providing quality, safe activity options for the people using our centres, as well as for our 3,000+ employees.

'This is just the first step towards rebuilding the industry. We've got to convince customers and colleagues that our centres are safe places to be. We've left no stone unturned in our safety planning and with the support of our teams across the business, I feel confident in saying that when people visit a Serco Leisure centre, they will be receiving the industry's highest level of safety standards.'

For its sites which opened from July 25, Serco Leisure's gyms, workout classes and lane swimming will be in operation at each applicable facility. Swimming lessons are due to return at its aquatics centres from August 1.

For each site, access to changing facilities has been determined on a site by site basis, based on risk assessments carried out pre-opening. For those centres with the space and configuration to allow for social distancing, changing facilities will be open. For those sites not able to allow for the important safety measures, customers are being asked to arrive at the centres beach-ready.

Of its sites that will remain closed, this is primarily due to the age and design of facilities currently preventing compliance with government COVID-19 guidelines.

Serco Leisure operates some of the highest profile sports and fitness sites in the UK, including the National Sports Centres Bisham Abbey, Lilleshall and Stoke Mandeville Stadium, which it operates on behalf of More Leisure and the charity WheelPower. It also operates a number of leisure centres for local authority clients, including the ukactive Regional Club/Centre of the Year for the past two years, Oak Tree Leisure Centre in Mansfield.

Disclaimer

Serco Group plc published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 16:50:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur SERCO GROUP PLC
12:51pSERCO : Leisure announces sites and services open across all contracts
PU
07/20SERCO : RTA introduces VR-based Training for Tram Drivers in partnership with Se..
PU
07/10G4S : ends tagging inquiry with $56 million UK fraud office deal
RE
07/08SERCO : innovative training delivery sees Navy officers gain Bridge Warfare Cert..
PU
07/03SERCO : appoints Clare Pearson as new Prison Director at HMP Dovegate
PU
07/02SERCO : wins UK MOD contract to support Royal Navy helicopters at RNAS Yeovilton..
PU
06/22SERCO : Middle East appoints new Managing Director for Dubai Metro and Dubai Tra..
PU
06/16SERCO : Changes to the Group Executive Committee
PU
06/15SERCO : appoints new Prison Director at HMP Thameside
PU
05/21SERCO : Enhancing Case Management within Citizen Services
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 712 M 4 798 M 4 798 M
Net income 2020 71,9 M 92,9 M 92,9 M
Net Debt 2020 413 M 534 M 534 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,2x
Yield 2020 0,80%
Capitalization 1 992 M 2 566 M 2 575 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart SERCO GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Serco Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERCO GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 178,08 GBX
Last Close Price 162,10 GBX
Spread / Highest target 20,3%
Spread / Average Target 9,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rupert Christopher Soames Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roy Alan Gardner Chairman
Anthony Andrew Kirby Chief Operating Officer & Director-Human Resources
Angus George Cockburn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Rachel Janis Lomax Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERCO GROUP PLC0.12%2 566
CINTAS CORPORATION10.85%30 847
TELEPERFORMANCE10.03%16 529
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC20.22%12 958
EDENRED-6.23%12 486
UNITED RENTALS-2.09%11 765
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group