Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Serco Group plc    SRP   GB0007973794

SERCO GROUP PLC

(SRP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Serco : Middle East appoints new Managing Director for Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/22/2020 | 03:22am EDT

21st June 2020, Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Public Services Company Serco Middle East has appointed Wallace Weatherill as its new Managing Director, a role in which he will spearhead the operations of the largest automated transport system in the region the Dubai Metro as well as the Dubai Tram in collaboration with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). Serco Middle East operates and maintains the Dubai Metro and operates the Dubai Tram on behalf of the RTA. Wallace has worked in the Middle East rail industry for over 6 years, firstly mobilising the North-South high-speed passenger Railway in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Wallace re-joins the public services company having previously served as Serco's Director for Rail in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. With almost 20 years dedicated experience in the operations of critical rail systems in both the UK and the Middle East, Wallace brings with him the knowledge and expertise required to successfully continue the award-winning Dubai Metro operations both Serco and the RTA are known for.

Prior to his overseas appointments, Wallace led passenger railway businesses in the UK such as Southeastern, London Commuter Railway and London Midland. Wallace also brings his infrastructure management experience gained with the UK infrastructure operator Network Rail from 1999-2006.

Speaking about his appointment and vision for Serco's future partnership with the RTA, Wallace said:'My vision is to build on the success that has already been achieved by the RTA and Serco on the operations of the iconic RTA rail transit systems in Dubai. We must also integrate the new Red Line Extension in a seamless way, unlocking new journey opportunities and building the resilience required to welcome the increase of passengers. Serco's aim to empower nationals within our business will continue; our people are our assets and at Serco, we are all proud to be delivering essential services to the UAE.'

Phil Malem, CEO of Serco Middle East added:'I am delighted to see Wallace return to Serco Middle East at a globally challenging time. He has a strong level of expertise that will help navigate our business in the rail sector and continue to provide a high standard of service to our clients as well as the citizens and residents of the UAE. I am confident that Wallace will be an asset to our team and will continue Serco's award-winning delivery of service across the RTA transport systems.'

Wallace's appointment with Serco and the Dubai Metro and Tram will play a pivotal role in ensuring a timely and sufficient operation on behalf of both Serco and the RTA.

Disclaimer

Serco Group plc published this content on 21 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2020 07:21:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SERCO GROUP PLC
03:22aSERCO : Middle East appoints new Managing Director for Dubai Metro and Dubai Tra..
PU
06/16SERCO : Changes to the Group Executive Committee
PU
06/15SERCO : appoints new Prison Director at HMP Thameside
PU
05/21SERCO : Enhancing Case Management within Citizen Services
PU
04/29SERCO : secures four-year contract to support USAF Satellite Control Network in ..
PU
04/23SERCO : signs contract to continue operating NorthLink Ferries lifeline service
PU
04/23SERCO : wins new hospital contract in Hong Kong
PU
04/02SERCO : Trading update regarding Coronavirus
PU
04/01SERCO : Issue of shares to Employee Share Ownership Trust
PU
03/30SERCO : Middle East strengthens team with appointment of new HR Director
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 608 M 4 465 M 4 465 M
Net income 2020 66,6 M 82,4 M 82,4 M
Net Debt 2020 359 M 444 M 444 M
P/E ratio 2020 27,2x
Yield 2020 0,83%
Capitalization 1 915 M 2 369 M 2 370 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart SERCO GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Serco Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERCO GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 170,64 GBX
Last Close Price 155,90 GBX
Spread / Highest target 18,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rupert Christopher Soames Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roy Alan Gardner Chairman
Anthony Andrew Kirby Chief Operating Officer & Director-Human Resources
Angus George Cockburn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Rachel Janis Lomax Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERCO GROUP PLC-3.71%2 369
CINTAS CORPORATION0.40%28 110
TELEPERFORMANCE-0.97%14 150
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC11.30%11 514
UNITED RENTALS-6.75%11 204
LG CORP.2.03%10 882
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group