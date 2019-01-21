Serco : NorthLink Ferries Brings Up Helly Aa Celebrations to World with Live Webcam

NorthLink Ferries is proud to once again support Shetland's world-renowned fire festival, Up Helly Aa (Tuesday 29 January), by sponsoring the event's live webcam for the seventh consecutive year.

Working in partnership with Promote Shetland, the webcam will offer people from near and far the chance to see to the evening of celebrations by watching the mesmerising and iconic cultural event as it unfolds via NorthLink Ferries' Facebook page and website.

Magnus Dixon, Serco's E-Marketing Manager at NorthLink Ferries, commented: 'Lerwick's Up Helly Aa event is one of Europe's largest fire festivals and a must-visit experience for many. The webcam is a great addition to the festival and allows people from across the world to see this spectacular event which is unlike any other. Over the past seven years we've had thousands of viewers tune in on the day, giving those who aren't able to make it in person an opportunity to feel like they're part of the celebrations.

'Up Helly Aa is one of the most prominent events in the Northern Isles calendar and we're very proud to once again be involved. We hope that everyone enjoys the day, whether they're attending or catching a glimpse on the webcam.'

To view this year's Up Helly Aa webcam streaming, visit www.facebook.com/NorthLinkFerries or www.northlinkferries.co.uk/uphellyaa.