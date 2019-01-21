Serco : NorthLink Ferries Brings Up Helly Aa Celebrations to World with Live Webcam

Log in
0
01/21/2019

NorthLink Ferries is proud to once again support Shetland's world-renowned fire festival, Up Helly Aa (Tuesday 29 January), by sponsoring the event's live webcam for the seventh consecutive year.

Working in partnership with Promote Shetland, the webcam will offer people from near and far the chance to see to the evening of celebrations by watching the mesmerising and iconic cultural event as it unfolds via NorthLink Ferries' Facebook page and website.

Magnus Dixon, Serco's E-Marketing Manager at NorthLink Ferries, commented: 'Lerwick's Up Helly Aa event is one of Europe's largest fire festivals and a must-visit experience for many. The webcam is a great addition to the festival and allows people from across the world to see this spectacular event which is unlike any other. Over the past seven years we've had thousands of viewers tune in on the day, giving those who aren't able to make it in person an opportunity to feel like they're part of the celebrations.

'Up Helly Aa is one of the most prominent events in the Northern Isles calendar and we're very proud to once again be involved. We hope that everyone enjoys the day, whether they're attending or catching a glimpse on the webcam.'

To view this year's Up Helly Aa webcam streaming, visit www.facebook.com/NorthLinkFerries or www.northlinkferries.co.uk/uphellyaa.

Serco Group plc published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 18:03:06 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 2 820 M
EBIT 2018 84,4 M
Net income 2018 24,5 M
Debt 2018 200 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 45,82
P/E ratio 2019 23,81
EV / Sales 2018 0,51x
EV / Sales 2019 0,49x
Capitalization 1 225 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 1,09  GBP
Spread / Average Target -1,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rupert Christopher Soames Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roy Alan Gardner Chairman
Angus George Cockburn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Mamone Chief Technology & Information Officer
Rachel Janis Lomax Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERCO GROUP PLC16.63%1 577
WORLDPAY INC7.04%26 180
CINTAS CORPORATION10.07%19 331
LG CORP--.--%11 704
INTERTEK GROUP5.63%10 533
UNITED RENTALS20.28%10 002
