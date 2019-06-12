Serco : NorthLink Ferries Cultivates Agri Show Presence

Visitors to some of Scotland's main agricultural shows this summer could win free travel to the Northern Isles on board Serco NorthLink Ferries.

Anyone stopping by the company's stand at the Royal Highland Show, Caithness Show, Turriff Show or Isles Shows will be able to enter a prize draw for a trip on board its vessels.

In 2018 NorthLink transported 132,000 sheep and 24,000 cattle from Orkney and Shetland to Aberdeen. It also provided 600 dedicated freight sailings, shipping a total of 567,889 lane metres of freight (equivalent to almost 42,000 articulated trailers) including a range of agricultural plant, machinery and fertiliser.

Kris Bevan, Serco NorthLink Ferries' Feight Manager, said: 'The agricultural sector relies on our services to export their produce so we're delighted to be getting out and about more this summer. It gives us the chance to speak to farmers and others in the agricultural community, building on our support for the sector in Orkney, Shetland and the North East. We're looking forward to talking with our customers and showcasing all that the Northern Isles have to offer to potential travellers.'

NorthLink Ferries will have a stand at:

Royal Highland Show, Edinburgh 20th-23rd June

Caithness Show, 19th-20th July

Shetland Pony Breed Show, 28th-29th July

Turriff Show, 4th-5th August

Dounby Show, Orkney, 8th August

County Show, Orkney, 10th August

Cunningsburgh Show, Shetland, 14th August

For more information on NorthLink Ferries visit www.northlinkferries.co.uk/