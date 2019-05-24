Serco : NorthLink Ferries breaks £10k fundraising total for RSPB Scotland as wildlife cruise sell outs

NorthLink Ferries, managed by Serco, has broken its £10k fundraising total for RSPB Scotland following the sell out success of the fifth annual wildlife cruise on board passenger vessel MV Hamnavoe.

The event, which took place on Sunday 19 May, offered passengers the chance to spot some of the Northern Isles' unique wildlife whilst listening to information from RSPB Scotland and tasting local food and drink.

The annual event has become a celebrated occasion in the Orcadian calendar since it's initial launch in 2014, with almost 2,000 passengers, crew and staff helping to raise much-needed funds for the wildlife conversation, education and farming charity.

Speaking of the event, Magnus Dixon, Serco's E-Marketing Manager at NorthLink Ferries, commented: 'The annual wildlife cruise has become an incredibly popular event, with hundreds of people turning out each year to enjoy the activities of the day and the chance to raise funds for a great charity.

'We are incredibly proud to have raised such an amazing amount of money since the launch of the cruise and hope everyone enjoyed celebrating with us.'

The wildlife cruise is the finale event of the Orkney Nature Festival which this year took place from 13 - 19 May. Speaking of the event, Ian McNab, Events and Communications Officer for RSPB Scotland, added: 'We are extremely grateful for the continued support from NorthLink Ferries and the amazing amount of money that has been gifted to us. Funds from the annual wildlife cruise allow us to deliver lessons which help young people enjoy and learn about the natural world around them as well as help us ourselves learn and look after the beautiful wildlife and marine life that we share a home with.'

For more information about NorthLink Ferries, visit www.northlinkferries.co.uk

