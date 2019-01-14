Log in
SERCO GROUP PLC
01/14 05:07:08 am
113.3 GBp   -1.05%
2018INTERSERVE : Brighter Serco prospects boost shares as plans bear fruit
RE
2018SERCO GROUP PLC : annual sales release
2018Surprise profit boost lifts shares in Serco
RE
Serco : SEA - Serco Australia negotiations with Bupa

01/14/2019 | 04:19am EST

Serco Australia in negotiations to provide health services to the Australia Defence Force as part of Bupa consortium

14 January 2019

Serco Group plc

LEI: 549300PT2CIHYN5GWJ21

Serco Group plc ('Serco' or 'the Group'), the international service company, is in negotiations through its Australian subsidiary to operate as a sub‑contractor to Bupa Health Services Pty Ltd (Bupa), following their selection by the Commonwealth of Australia (Department of Defence) to provide Garrison Health Services to the Australian Defence Force. Bupa have today signed the prime contract for these services. Serco's sub‑contract would provide the Human Resources Managed Service on the associated defence bases. A further announcement will be made at the appropriate time when the sub-contractor negotiations have concluded.

This announcement contains inside information.

Ends

For further information please contact Serco:

Stuart Ford, Head of Investor Relations T +44 (0) 7738 894 788

Marcus De Ville, Head of Media Relations T +44 (0) 7738 898 550

About Serco

Serco is a leading provider of public services. Our customers are governments or others operating in the public sector. We gain scale, expertise and diversification by operating internationally across five sectors and four geographies: Defence, Justice & Immigration, Transport, Health and Citizen Services, delivered in UK & Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

More information can be found at www.serco.com

Forward looking statements

This announcement contains statements which are, or may be deemed to be, 'forward looking statements' which are prospective in nature. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward looking statements. Generally, words such as 'expect', 'anticipate', 'may', 'should', 'will', 'aspire', 'aim', 'plan', 'target', 'goal', 'ambition' and similar expressions identify forward looking statements. By their nature, these forward looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies, and actual results and events could differ materially from those currently being anticipated as reflected in such statements. Factors which may cause future outcomes to differ from those foreseen or implied in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions and business conditions in Serco's markets; contracts awarded to Serco; customers' acceptance of Serco's products and services; operational problems; the actions of competitors, trading partners, creditors, rating agencies and others; the success or otherwise of partnering; changes in laws and governmental regulations; regulatory or legal actions, including the types of enforcement action pursued and the nature of remedies sought or imposed; the receipt of relevant third party and/or regulatory approvals; exchange rate fluctuations; the development and use of new technology; changes in public expectations and other changes to business conditions; wars and acts of terrorism; and cyber-attacks. Many of these factors are beyond Serco's control or influence. These forward looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement and have not been audited or otherwise independently verified. Past performance should not be taken as an indication or guarantee of future results and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made regarding future performance. Except as required by any applicable law or regulation, Serco expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statements contained in this announcement to reflect any change in Serco's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based after the date of this announcement, or to keep current any other information contained in this announcement. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements.

Disclaimer

Serco Group plc published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 09:18:01 UTC
