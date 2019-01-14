Serco : SEA - Serco Australia negotiations with Bupa

Serco Australia in negotiations to provide health services to the Australia Defence Force as part of Bupa consortium

14 January 2019

Serco Group plc ('Serco' or 'the Group'), the international service company, is in negotiations through its Australian subsidiary to operate as a sub‑contractor to Bupa Health Services Pty Ltd (Bupa), following their selection by the Commonwealth of Australia (Department of Defence) to provide Garrison Health Services to the Australian Defence Force. Bupa have today signed the prime contract for these services. Serco's sub‑contract would provide the Human Resources Managed Service on the associated defence bases. A further announcement will be made at the appropriate time when the sub-contractor negotiations have concluded.

