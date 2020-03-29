Log in
Serco : achieves two-year extension of Medical & Dental Logistics Support Service Contract

03/29/2020 | 07:28pm EDT

Defence has announced they will continue their long-standing partnership with Serco by exercising a two-year extension of the Medical & Dental Logistics Support Service Contract.

Serco has provided dedicated medical and dental logistics support, with specialist medical kitting and management of maintenance services to Defence, as their primary partner for this key capability, for 20-years.

Currently operating alongside the Australian Defence Force (ADF) at Joint Logistics Unit (East) Moorebank, NSW, Serco supports all ADF joint operations, peace-keeping missions, humanitarian and disaster relief operations, as well as peace-time training exercises and activities.

Serco Defence Managing Director, Clint Thomas, said this extension further strengthens Serco's partnership with the ADF.

'We are extremely proud of our strong, long-standing partnership with the ADF, which leverages a range of capabilities, including maritime operations, engineering and logistics support, asset management, facilities management, medical and dental logistics, equipment and weapons maintenance and repair, specialist training and technical services,' Mr Thomas said.

'This extension allows Serco to continue supporting the ADF medical and dental capability to deliver consistently high quality service, innovation and efficiencies.'

ENDS

Media contact: Tim Evans, +61 409 389 358

General media enquiries: +61 (0) 2 9409 8700 or media@serco-ap.com

Image: Air Commodore Angie Castner, Director General Supply Chain, Joint Logistics Command, Australian Defence Force signing the contract extension at Victoria Barracks Melbourne on 27 March 2020.

Image: Andrew Maclean, Serco Contracts Director Logistics signing the contract extension at Victoria Barracks Melbourne on 27 March 2020.

Disclaimer

Serco Group plc published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2020 23:27:04 UTC
