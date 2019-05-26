Log in
Serco : begins operating Hong Kong's Lung Shan and Cheung Shan Tunnels

05/26/2019 | 08:49pm EDT

Building on Serco's 26 years' experience supporting Hong Kong in road and tunnel management, on Sunday 26 May the Serco Hong Kong team began operation of Hong Kong's two newest road tunnels.

An official grand opening ceremony held on 24 May hosted by the Hong Kong government celebrated the opening of the Heung Yuen Wai Highway. In a location with a small land mass, and an urban area with an increasing number of cars, effective management of Hong Kong's road and tunnels is a high priority.

In 2018, Hong Kong's Transport Department awarded Serco the contract to manage, operate and maintain the Lung Shan and Cheung Shan Tunnels, which are part of the Heung Yuen Wai Highway - a major road link project in the region.

As part of our contract, Serco is responsible for traffic operations management and incident response. The Heung Yuen Wai Highway opened to traffic for the first time on Sunday 26 May. As part of the preparations for the tunnel opening, the Serco Hong Kong team recently took part in a large-scale government exercise to successfully practise handling a major road incident.

The Lung Shan Tunnel is 4.8km long and will be the longest road tunnel in Hong Kong. The Cheung Shan Tunnel is 0.7km long and links to 3.9km of elevated highway that will also be managed under this contract. The tunnels and highway connect the existing Fanling Highway and the new Heung Yuen Wai Boundary Control Point to create a new link, facilitating greater access between Hong Kong and the eastern part of neighbouring Guangdong Province, and further establishing Hong Kong as an international logistics hub.

In its Global Competitiveness Report, The World Economic Forum ranks Hong Kong's physical infrastructure as among the best in the world and Serco are proud to be operating and maintaining some of its key strategic links.

Mark Irwin, Serco Asia Pacific Chief Executive, said: 'We are pleased to support the Hong Kong government through providing innovative approaches to the challenge of ensuring efficient transport for the people of Hong Kong. Based on the strength of our experience in managing similar infrastructure we are ready for the opening of this route, and we are proud of our role in operating and maintaining some of Hong Kong's key strategic infrastructure links.'

Photo (L-R): (second from left) Ms. Mable Chan, Transport Commissioner Hong Kong; Patrick Chan, Country Director - Serco Hong Kong; William Cheung, Operations Director - Serco Hong Kong; Ms. Stella Lee, Assistant Transport Commissioner Hong Kong.

Disclaimer

Serco Group plc published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 00:48:06 UTC
