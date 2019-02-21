Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Serco Group plc    SRP   GB0007973794

SERCO GROUP PLC

(SRP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Serco : expects 2019 revenue rebound helped by foreign growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 02:37am EST
FILE PHOTO - A Serco flag is seen flying alongside a Union flag outside Doncaster Prison in northern England

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - British outsourcing firm Serco raised its 2019 profit and revenue forecasts on Thursday buoyed by a run of recent contract wins despite what CEO Rupert Soames called "the fog of Brexit".

It expects profit of about 105 million pounds, above its previous guidance of 95-100 million, on revenue of 2.9-3 billion pounds, up from 2.8-2.9 billion pounds.

Serco, which provides services such as administration, training and custody in public defence, justice, transport and health departments, said that 2018 underlying trading profit rose 40 percent in constant currency terms to 93.1 million pounds, meeting its recently raised targets.

Revenue fell 2 percent to 2.8 billion pounds, though growth turned positive in the second half.

Under Soames, a grandson of British wartime prime minister Winston Churchill, Serco has restructured, focussing on winning business abroad and cutting costs. That has allowed the company to weather a slowdown in British outsourcing caused in part by Brexit uncertainty and the collapse of major contractor Carillion last year.

The UK now provides two fifths of Serco's revenue versus around 55 percent in 2014.

Serco said it expects its 2019 revenue to rise by 3 to 4 percent and then by around 5 percent in 2020 as large foreign contracts start to boost results.

These include three in Australia -- running correctional centre Grafton in New South Wales, the design and construction of an icebreaker ship and health services in the defence sector, as well as a large UK asylum seekers' accommodation contract.

(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by David Goodman and Jason Neely)

By Elisabeth O'Leary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SERCO GROUP PLC
02:37aSERCO : expects 2019 revenue rebound helped by foreign growth
RE
02/20Britain to tackle doubts about outsourcing risks with new guidelines
RE
02/05Too little too late? No-deal Brexit planning shakes service suppliers
RE
01/21SERCO : NorthLink Ferries Brings Up Helly Aa Celebrations to World with Live Web..
PU
01/16SERCO : NorthLink Ferries puts the “fun” into £7,000 fundraising for..
PU
01/14SERCO : Australia in negotiations to provide health services to the Australia De..
PU
01/14SERCO : SEA - Serco Australia negotiations with Bupa
PU
01/08UK shares jump as retailers back in demand, hopes pinned on trade deal
RE
01/08SERCO : SEA re £1.9bn AASC contract award
PU
01/08SERCO : awarded UK asylum support services contracts with an estimated value of ..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 2 820 M
EBIT 2018 87,4 M
Net income 2018 29,5 M
Debt 2018 202 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 47,26
P/E ratio 2019 24,58
EV / Sales 2018 0,52x
EV / Sales 2019 0,51x
Capitalization 1 263 M
Chart SERCO GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Serco Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERCO GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 1,13  GBP
Spread / Average Target -2,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rupert Christopher Soames Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roy Alan Gardner Chairman
Angus George Cockburn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Mamone Chief Technology & Information Officer
Rachel Janis Lomax Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERCO GROUP PLC17.99%1 646
WORLDPAY INC15.70%27 600
CINTAS CORPORATION21.13%21 274
LG CORP--.--%11 861
INTERTEK GROUP8.25%10 852
UNITED RENTALS30.98%10 688
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.