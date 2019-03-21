Serco : partnership reaffirms world class deployable healthcare capability for Australia's Defence Force

Serco Australia and deployable shelter specialists Global Defence Solutions (GDS) have signed a Teaming Agreement reaffirming their combined commitment to the JP2060 project.

In 2016, Serco established a strategic alliance with market-leading deployable healthcare providers to deliver capability for the Australian Defence Force to rapidly respond wherever scalable healthcare is needed: overseas, in remote areas or for local emergencies. Under the alliance, Serco Australia will deliver integrated logistics management solutions, while strategic partners Global Defence Solutions and GE Healthcare will provide world-leading shelter innovations and medical technologies.

Managing Director of Serco Defence, Clint Thomas AM CSC, said: 'Our partners are all recognised leaders in their respective fields, and I am delighted we are partnering in this important program.

'Our shared vision is to achieve the best possible health outcomes for defence and civilian personnel in conflict, remote and emergency situations. We believe that no matter where in the world care is needed, patient outcomes should mirror those achieved in our Australian metropolitan hospitals.'

This strategic alliance brings together world's best practice capabilities to deliver superior deployable healthcare through:

leading-edge medical and dental technologies, services and clinical equipment

innovative deployable hospital structures

excellence in logistics, deployment and operational support.

Serco has more than 50 years' experience in providing critical support services to defence forces around the globe. In Australia, Serco provides logistics support for more than 100 Australian Defence Force bases and barracks, despatching 10,000 consignments and maintaining 30,000 pieces of medical equipment each year. Throughout the Middle East Region, Serco delivers a broad range of logistics and base support services to ensure the critical effectiveness of ADF missions within the region. From 1 July, Serco will support the ADF through the provision of National Garrison Health Services (NGHS), providing essential defence support services across more than 50 bases in Australia.

'This partnership brings together expertise and innovation to secure better health outcomes for our defence personnel,' Mr Thomas said.

Photo above: Managing Director of Serco Defence Clint Thomas, AM, CSC (right) and Global Defence Solutions Director of Operations Jeromy Bendall (left) formally reaffirm the JP2060/3 Teaming Agreement.

Photo: (standing left to right): Hamish Lorrain-Smith, Serco JP2060/3 Bid Director; Scott Daltonalomes, John Morris Group; Clive Baylis, John Morris Group; Michael Byrne, EHL Group; Leah Wallington, Braun. Seated: Jeromy Bendall, Global Defence Solutions; MD Serco Defence Clint Thomas, AM, CSC.