Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Serco Group plc    SRP   GB0007973794

SERCO GROUP PLC

(SRP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Serco : partnership reaffirms world class deployable healthcare capability for Australia's Defence Force

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 07:30pm EDT

Serco Australia and deployable shelter specialists Global Defence Solutions (GDS) have signed a Teaming Agreement reaffirming their combined commitment to the JP2060 project.

In 2016, Serco established a strategic alliance with market-leading deployable healthcare providers to deliver capability for the Australian Defence Force to rapidly respond wherever scalable healthcare is needed: overseas, in remote areas or for local emergencies. Under the alliance, Serco Australia will deliver integrated logistics management solutions, while strategic partners Global Defence Solutions and GE Healthcare will provide world-leading shelter innovations and medical technologies.

Managing Director of Serco Defence, Clint Thomas AM CSC, said: 'Our partners are all recognised leaders in their respective fields, and I am delighted we are partnering in this important program.

'Our shared vision is to achieve the best possible health outcomes for defence and civilian personnel in conflict, remote and emergency situations. We believe that no matter where in the world care is needed, patient outcomes should mirror those achieved in our Australian metropolitan hospitals.'

This strategic alliance brings together world's best practice capabilities to deliver superior deployable healthcare through:

  • leading-edge medical and dental technologies, services and clinical equipment
  • innovative deployable hospital structures
  • excellence in logistics, deployment and operational support.

Serco has more than 50 years' experience in providing critical support services to defence forces around the globe. In Australia, Serco provides logistics support for more than 100 Australian Defence Force bases and barracks, despatching 10,000 consignments and maintaining 30,000 pieces of medical equipment each year. Throughout the Middle East Region, Serco delivers a broad range of logistics and base support services to ensure the critical effectiveness of ADF missions within the region. From 1 July, Serco will support the ADF through the provision of National Garrison Health Services (NGHS), providing essential defence support services across more than 50 bases in Australia.

'This partnership brings together expertise and innovation to secure better health outcomes for our defence personnel,' Mr Thomas said.

Photo above: Managing Director of Serco Defence Clint Thomas, AM, CSC (right) and Global Defence Solutions Director of Operations Jeromy Bendall (left) formally reaffirm the JP2060/3 Teaming Agreement.

Photo: (standing left to right): Hamish Lorrain-Smith, Serco JP2060/3 Bid Director; Scott Daltonalomes, John Morris Group; Clive Baylis, John Morris Group; Michael Byrne, EHL Group; Leah Wallington, Braun. Seated: Jeromy Bendall, Global Defence Solutions; MD Serco Defence Clint Thomas, AM, CSC.

Disclaimer

Serco Group plc published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 23:29:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SERCO GROUP PLC
07:30pSERCO : partnership reaffirms world class deployable healthcare capability for A..
PU
03/20SERCO : Awarded $53 Million Task Order to Deliver IT and Engineering Sustainment..
PU
03/19SERCO : vessel set to become Vine Trust medical ship and help millions
PU
03/18SERCO : signs new AU$115m contract to operate ARC
PU
03/18SERCO : signs new AU$115m contract with South Australian Government to operate A..
PU
03/17SERCO : Lockyer Valley Mayor attends Southern Queensland Correctional Centre hig..
PU
03/15SERCO : Caledonian Sleeper to host bothy-inspired preview event of Highland Adve..
PU
03/14SERCO : to continue to support USAFE for a further five years
PU
03/13SERCO : selected by Belgian Ministry of Defence to provide integrated FM service..
PU
03/12SERCO : Magical moment as Caledonian Sleeper's future meets present
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 955 M
EBIT 2019 100 M
Net income 2019 54,0 M
Debt 2019 203 M
Yield 2019 0,75%
P/E ratio 2019 27,11
P/E ratio 2020 19,85
EV / Sales 2019 0,56x
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
Capitalization 1 453 M
Chart SERCO GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Serco Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERCO GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 1,27  GBP
Spread / Average Target -4,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rupert Christopher Soames Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roy Alan Gardner Chairman
Angus George Cockburn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Mamone Chief Technology & Information Officer
Rachel Janis Lomax Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERCO GROUP PLC38.39%1 921
WORLDPAY INC40.08%33 264
CINTAS CORPORATION22.14%21 451
LG CORP--.--%12 037
EDENRED27.50%11 209
BUREAU VERITAS20.82%10 855
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.