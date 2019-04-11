Serco : recognised for Defence Reserves Support

Serco has been honoured with a Recognition of Support Award from the Defence Reserves Support Council acknowledging the strong contribution to Reservists in our organisation.

Serco is a registered Supportive Employer and proudly supports our employees who also serve as Australian Defence Force Reservists. Our Reservist employees contribute a wealth of unique skills and insights to our business.

Sponsored by the Defence Reserves Support Council, the Employer Support Awards acknowledge the contributions made by employers of Reservists and formally recognise their support. Recognition of Support Certificates are presented to employers who have been nominated by their Reservist employees for providing outstanding support.

Managing Director Serco Defence Clint Thomas AM CSC and Fleet Marine Services Contract Director Mark Shannon attended the Defence Reserves Support Council event in Sydney last night to receive the award from the Honourable David Hurley AC DSC Governor of New South Wales.

Joss Parsons, National Operations Manager for Serco's Fleet Marine Services contract nominated Serco.

'Serco has a long history of supporting Reservist activity as part of its ongoing commitment to the Defence industry,' she said. 'From engagement with veteran support agencies encouraging recruitment of former Australian Defence Force members into the organisation, to the development of a specific Reserve Leave Policy, Serco believes in the strength of the shared knowledge and experiences Reservists can contribute to providing excellent service to our customers.'

'Since I joined Serco in January 2018, they have been very supportive of the Reserve work I do with the Navy Maritime Trade Operations branch. The nature of this work means it can come up at short notice and Serco has been very flexible in supporting me to fulfil my Reserve obligations.'

Mr Thomas said the award was important recognition of the work Serco does to support our staff to fully participate in a variety of Reserve commitments.

'This award means the Defence Reserves Support Council has formally recognised Serco's active and ongoing support for our Reservist employees. I believe it is important that employers should actively support the opportunity for their staff to serve our country and I am proud to accept the award on behalf of Serco,' Mr Thomas said.