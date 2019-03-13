Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Serco Group plc    SRP   GB0007973794

SERCO GROUP PLC

(SRP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Serco : selected by Belgian Ministry of Defence to provide integrated FM services on two military bases

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 09:24am EDT

The Belgian subsidiary of the international services company Serco has been awarded the contract by the Belgian Ministry of Defence to provide an integrated range of Facilities Management (FM) services on the Heverlee and Meerdaal military bases, near Leuven.

The contract is valued at €30m over a ten-year period and was announced at an event hosted by the Belgian Ministry of Defence in Heverlee today.

This is the first time that the Belgian Ministry of Defence has outsourced the full management of the installations of a military base to a private company and will enable the military to return 61 soldiers to front line military services and concentrate on their core mission.

Serco will provide an integrated range of eleven FM services on the Heverlee and Meerdaal military bases: the maintenance of buildings and infrastructure facilities, accommodation, pest control, winter services, landscaping, cleaning and restoration. All of these are being co-ordinated through a one-stop help desk and the introduction of innovative catering and 'Topdesk' apps for smart phones. This contract will create 30 new jobs for people recruited from the Leuven region.

Commenting on the contract award, Colonel Geert Bouchez, Department of Material Resources, who heads the project, said: 'This partnership with a private company has enabled us to refocus on our core missions. 61 military personnel have joined the ground teams in charge of territorial security or other military activities. As to the management of the installations, thanks to extensive experience, Serco has managed in a few months what would have taken us years to put in place.'

Miguel Delacroix, General Manager of Serco Belgium said: 'We are proud to have been chosen by the Ministry of Defence. This contract allows Serco to bring our many years of defence expertise and experience from around the world to Belgium. Serco provides support to the armed forces of the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia and other NATO partners. We are convinced that this project is the start of a long-term partnership that will bring real added value for the military of the two bases.

Ends

Disclaimer

Serco Group plc published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 13:23:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SERCO GROUP PLC
03/12SERCO : Magical moment as Caledonian Sleeper's future meets present
PU
02/21SERCO : is on 'rubble-watch' amid UK outsourcing distress - CEO
RE
02/21SERCO : swims against outsourcing tide with bright 2019 outlook
RE
02/20Britain to tackle doubts about outsourcing risks with new guidelines
RE
02/05Too little too late? No-deal Brexit planning shakes service suppliers
RE
01/21SERCO : NorthLink Ferries Brings Up Helly Aa Celebrations to World with Live Web..
PU
01/16SERCO : NorthLink Ferries puts the “fun” into £7,000 fundraising for..
PU
01/14SERCO : Australia in negotiations to provide health services to the Australia De..
PU
01/14SERCO : SEA - Serco Australia negotiations with Bupa
PU
01/08UK shares jump as retailers back in demand, hopes pinned on trade deal
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 940 M
EBIT 2019 100 M
Net income 2019 55,2 M
Debt 2019 203 M
Yield 2019 0,75%
P/E ratio 2019 27,78
P/E ratio 2020 19,91
EV / Sales 2019 0,56x
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
Capitalization 1 452 M
Chart SERCO GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Serco Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERCO GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 1,27  GBP
Spread / Average Target -4,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rupert Christopher Soames Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roy Alan Gardner Chairman
Angus George Cockburn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Mamone Chief Technology & Information Officer
Rachel Janis Lomax Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERCO GROUP PLC38.28%1 901
WORLDPAY INC28.37%30 484
CINTAS CORPORATION21.55%21 336
LG CORP--.--%11 644
BUREAU VERITAS21.27%10 764
EDENRED23.79%10 751
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.