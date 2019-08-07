Log in
Serco : selected by the European Patent Office to provide patent classification and reclassification services

0
08/07/2019 | 06:45am EDT

Serco Germany, the German subsidiary of the international services company Serco, has signed a Framework Agreement with the European Patent Office (EPO) to provide services for the classification and reclassification of patent documents.

Serco will bid for individual task orders along with two other companies on the Framework, which in total has a ceiling value of €34m over a three-year period. Five work packages have already been awarded to Serco, under which Serco will be responsible for reclassifying over fifty thousand documents by the end of July 2020.

Under individual task orders, Serco will be responsible for the classification and reclassification of multilingual patent documents and of other technical and scientific literature. These classifications are critical elements in the patent process and are used to enable EPO employees and the public to search for documents under specific classification types.

The EPO, headquartered in Munich, examines European patent applications, enabling inventors, researchers and companies from around the world to obtain protection for their inventions. It is the European authority on patent information and searching, and one of the largest public service institutions in Europe.

Serco Germany will be responsible for the commercial and contractual management of this Framework Agreement and will receive support and expertise from colleagues in Serco's North America business. Serco has been supporting the US Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) for the last 13 years, providing patent classification and other analysis services; employing over 100 scientists, engineers, and Intellectual Property professionals who have processed over four million patent applications for USPTO.

Managing Director for Serco Europe, Gaetan Desclée, said:

'We are delighted to have signed this Framework Agreement and look forward to supporting the European Patent Office. The award of this Framework Agreement is an excellent example of Serco's ability to support its customers by transferring global knowledge and expertise across its international business, this time from North America to Europe.'

Disclaimer

Serco Group plc published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 10:44:09 UTC
