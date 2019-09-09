Serco : team takes out top recruitment award

Serco Australia has been named winner of the Best Recruitment Campaign award at the 2019 Australian HR Awards.

The Australian HR Awards, held in Sydney on Friday, celebrate the outstanding achievements of the country's top HR leaders, companies and teams.

The award recognises the achievements of the Serco Talent Acquisition team in supporting significant organisational growth over the past 12 months, which resulted in the appointment of an additional 3,000 staff. This is the equivalent of 31% of Serco's total workforce in the Asia Pacific Region and comprised of a diverse range of roles from medical and dental clinicians, to contact centre operators, custodial service officers and Naval warfare specialists.

The increased demand for talent was a result of significant contract wins for Serco, which include the provision of more than 1,000 clinical staff to deliver garrison health services to the Australian Defence Force, and a contract with the South Australian Government to operate Adelaide Remand Centre.

A strategic approach focusing on diversity and inclusion, operational agility and innovation underpinned the team's talent resourcing plan. As a result, Serco was able to increase the diversity of its workforce and improve the efficiency of the recruitment and onboarding process for new hires.

Chief Human Resources Officer Julie Carroll said a focus on innovation and delivering global best practice resulted in significant improvements in service delivery.

'Over the last 12 months, we have set a clear strategic direction for our function, implemented a new operating model and played a crucial role in supporting the business strategy and growth objectives,' she said.

'We have collaborated globally to share talent and best practice across the Serco divisions and build a global recruitment community.

'I am particularly proud that we have been able to improve the proportion of our workforce from underrepresented groups such as Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders and people with disability.

'We set ourselves a challenge to have an even greater focus on diversity and inclusion to better reflect the communities we serve, and I am proud that we have been able to achieve this over the past 12 months during such an unprecedented period of growth.'

