Seres Therapeutics : Announces Chief Executive Officer Transition

Seres
Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB) today announced the appointment of
Eric D. Shaff as President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Shaff, who
is currently Chief Operating and Financial Officer, succeeds Roger J.
Pomerantz, M.D. Mr. Shaff has also joined Seres’ Board of Directors and
will continue to serve as Seres’ principal financial officer on an
interim basis. Dr. Pomerantz will continue as Chairman of Seres’ Board
of Directors.
Noubar Afeyan, Ph.D., Lead Director and Co-Founder of Seres Therapeutics
and CEO of Flagship Pioneering, commented, “Eric is an experienced
business leader with exceptional strategic and operational acumen, and
the Board has great confidence in his ability to successfully lead
Seres. We are pleased to continue to work with Roger as he returns to
his original role as Board Chair. We thank him for his important
contributions to the development and growth of Seres since it spun out
from Flagship Pioneering in 2014 and look forward to our additional
collaborations.”
“Seres continues to be the leader in the research and development of
microbiome therapeutics, and I am honored and privileged to lead the
Company’s next phase of development,” said Mr. Shaff. “I look forward to
executing the most effective path forward for the Company’s strategy,
seeking to create value for shareholders, and most importantly,
developing meaningful new medicines for patients in need.”
Said Dr. Pomerantz, “I am proud of the significant progress that the
Seres team has made during the last five years. The Company has
developed leading microbiome drug discovery capabilities, unparalleled
manufacturing competencies and a number of promising therapeutic
candidates for difficult-to-treat diseases. I look forward to Eric’s
leadership of the company and a bright future for Seres and its
microbiome therapeutics.”
Mr. Shaff has served as Seres’ Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice
President and Treasurer since November 2014, and in January 2018, he was
appointed to the additional role of Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Shaff
also serves on the Board of Directors for Sigilon Therapeutics and has
extensive experience in the biotechnology field, having worked at
Momenta Pharmaceuticals and Genzyme Corporation, where he was Vice
President of Finance for the Personalized Genetic Health division. Mr.
Shaff received his B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania and his MBA
from Cornell University.
About Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:MCRB) is a leading microbiome
therapeutics platform company developing a novel class of biological
drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a
dysbiotic microbiome, where the state of bacterial diversity and
function is imbalanced. Seres’ lead program, SER-109, has obtained
Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug designations from the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration and is in Phase 3 development for multiply recurrent C.
difficile infection. SER-287 is currently being evaluated in a Phase
2B study in patients with active mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis.
Seres is advancing SER-401 to augment the efficacy of immuno-oncology
treatment. In addition, the Company has several other microbiome
therapeutic candidates in preclinical development for various serious
diseases. For more information, please visit www.serestherapeutics.com.
Follow us on Twitter @SeresTx.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All
statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters
of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements,
including expectations regarding Seres’ leadership transition, creating
shareholder value, developing meaningful new medicines, Seres’ future,
Seres’ product candidates, and other statements that are not historical
facts.
These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current
expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but
involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important
factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements
to be materially different from any future results, performance or
achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements,
including, but not limited to, the following: we have incurred
significant losses, are not currently profitable and may never become
profitable; our need for additional funding; our limited operating
history; our unproven approach to therapeutic intervention; the lengthy,
expensive, and uncertain process of clinical drug development; our
reliance on third parties and collaborators to conduct our clinical
trials, manufacture our product candidates, and develop and
commercialize our product candidates, if approved; the success of our
leadership transition; our ability to retain key personnel and to manage
our growth; and our management and principal stockholders have the
ability to control or significantly influence our business. These and
other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in
our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission, or SEC, on November 8, 2018 and our other reports filed with
the SE could cause actual results to differ materially from those
indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release.
Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as
of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such
forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any
obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to
change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as
representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this
press release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005223/en/