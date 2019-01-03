Seres Therapeutics : Announces Initiation of SER-287 Phase 2B ECO-RESET Clinical Study for Ulcerative Colitis

Seres
Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:MCRB) today announced that it has
enrolled the first patient in its Phase 2B trial, ECO-RESET, evaluating
microbiome development candidate SER-287 in patients with active
mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis. Seres has received $40 million in
milestone payments associated with this study start from Nestlé Health
Science.
“Advancing SER-287 into a late stage Phase 2B trial is a significant
achievement,” said Kevin Horgan, M.D., Executive Vice President and
Chief Medical Officer. “We are hopeful that SER-287 may provide
individuals with ulcerative colitis with a novel microbiome-based,
non-immunosuppressive therapy that addresses the underlying pathology of
this serious disease. If this study is successful, we believe the trial
results could provide important support for registration of SER-287.”
The SER-287 Phase 2B ECO-RESET study has been designed as a pivotal
trial. The Company recently obtained feedback from the FDA indicating
that results from this study, in conjunction with data from a second
pivotal study, could enable a SER-287 Biologics License Application.
The Phase 2B study is a three-arm placebo-controlled trial of
approximately 200 patients with active mild-to-moderate ulcerative
colitis. Two groups of patients will receive different doses of SER-287,
both following pretreatment with a short course of oral vancomycin. A
third study arm will receive placebo. The study’s primary endpoint will
evaluate clinical remission measured after 10 weeks of SER-287
administration. Endoscopic improvement will be measured as a secondary
efficacy measure.
About SER-287
SER‐287 is a biologically sourced oral capsule
developed using Seres’ proprietary microbiome therapeutics platform. The
SER-287 Phase 2b study clinicaltrials.gov identifier is NCT03759041.
A SER-287 Phase 1b placebo-controlled induction study in patients with
mild-to-moderate active ulcerative colitis demonstrated a dose-dependent
improvement of clinical remission rates and endoscopic scores and a
favorable tolerability profile.
About Ulcerative Colitis
Ulcerative colitis is a serious
chronic condition affecting approximately 700,000 individuals in the
United States. The disease results in inflammation of the colon and
rectum and can cause debilitating symptoms, including abdominal pain,
bowel urgency and diarrhea. Severe cases of ulcerative colitis may
result in surgical removal of the colon.
About Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:MCRB) is a leading microbiome
therapeutics platform company developing a novel class of biological
drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a
dysbiotic microbiome, where the state of bacterial diversity and
function is imbalanced. Seres’ lead program, SER-109, has obtained
Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug designations from the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration and is in Phase 3 development for multiply recurrent C.
difficile infection. SER-287 is currently being evaluated in a Phase
2B study in patients with active mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis.
Seres is advancing SER-401 to augment the efficacy of immuno-oncology
treatment. In addition, the Company has several other microbiome
therapeutic candidates in preclinical development for various serious
diseases. For more information, please visit www.serestherapeutics.com.
