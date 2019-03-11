Seres Therapeutics : Announces Microbiome Immuno-Oncology Focused Collaboration with AstraZeneca

Seres
Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB) today announced a three-year
research collaboration with AstraZeneca. The collaboration will focus on
advancing mechanistic understanding of the microbiome in augmenting the
efficacy of cancer immunotherapy, including potential synergy with
AstraZeneca compounds.
Preclinical and early clinical evidence suggests that the composition of
the gastrointestinal microbiome impacts clinical response to checkpoint
inhibitor immunotherapy and supports the hypothesis that modification of
the microbiome may improve outcomes. These data provide strong support
for continued research to further understand the microbiome as a
predictor of response to checkpoint inhibitors and to elucidate the
potential of microbiome therapeutics to augment immunotherapy.
Under the collaboration, research will evaluate microbiome-based
approaches as a predictor for which patients may respond best to certain
cancer immunotherapies. Additionally, SER-401, an investigational
microbiome therapeutic, may be studied in combination with AstraZeneca
compounds targeting various cancers. The collaboration will apply Seres’
microbiome drug discovery and manufacturing expertise with AstraZeneca’s
extensive oncology experience to evaluate the potential for microbiome
therapy to improve clinical response when used in conjunction with
adjunctive pharmaceutical approaches.
“We are very pleased to be collaborating with AstraZeneca, a global
leader in oncology, to advance the development of potential
microbiome-based therapies for cancer. Through the activities under this
collaboration and in our SER-401 Phase 1b clinical study in metastatic
melanoma, we hope to meaningfully advance our understanding of the
potential for microbiome therapeutics to magnify the impact of cancer
immunotherapy,” said Eric Shaff, President and Chief Executive Officer
of Seres Therapeutics.
“Our new collaboration with Seres Therapeutics represents an important
opportunity to advance our understanding of the relationship between the
microbiome and the immune system’s ability to respond to cancer
therapy,” said Jean-Charles Soria, M.D., Ph.D., Senior Vice President,
Research & Development Oncology at AstraZeneca. “Despite progress in the
field of immunotherapy, we are only at the tip of the iceberg. Too many
patients are still unable to benefit from existing therapies, so we must
continue following the science in pursuit of new and innovative
solutions.”
Under the terms of the exclusive collaboration, AstraZeneca will provide
Seres with $20 million in three equal installments over two years, with
the first payment due at the start of the agreement. In addition,
AstraZeneca will also reimburse Seres for research activity related to
the collaboration. Seres will maintain rights to oncology targeted
microbiome therapeutic candidates, and AstraZeneca will obtain the
option to negotiate for rights to those programs and other inventions
arising out of the collaboration.
About Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB) is a leading microbiome
therapeutics platform company developing a novel class of biological
drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a
dysbiotic microbiome, where the state of bacterial diversity and
function is imbalanced. Seres’ most advanced program, SER-109, has
obtained Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug designations from the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration and is in Phase 3 development for recurrent C.
difficile infection. SER-287 is being evaluated in a Phase 2b study
in patients with active mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis. Seres is
also advancing SER-401 into clinical development to augment the efficacy
of current immuno-oncology treatments. For more information, please
visit www.serestherapeutics.com.
About SER-401
SER-401 is an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate sourced from
screened healthy individuals who have been identified to have a
microbiome bacterial signature similar to that observed in responders to
cancer immunotherapy. The therapeutic aim of SER-401 is to modify the
microbiome of cancer patients to increase the efficacy of immunotherapy.
SER-401 is being evaluated in a Phase 1b clinical study being conducted
in collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
and the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy in patients with
metastatic melanoma.
