Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Seres Therapeutics, Inc.    MCRB

SERES THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(MCRB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. : Announces Closing of Public Offerings of 12,075,000 Shares of Common Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 04:17pm EDT

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB) (“Seres”), a leading microbiome therapeutics platform company developing a novel class of multifunctional bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease, today announced the closing of an underwritten public offering of 12,075,000 shares of its common stock, at a public offering price of $21.50 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions, and including the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase an additional 1,575,000 shares of common stock. The net proceeds from the offering, together with the net proceeds from a substantially concurrent registered direct offering of 959,002 shares of common stock to Société des Produits Nestlé S.A., after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $263.7 million. All of the shares in the offerings were sold by Seres.

Cowen and Company, LLC and Piper Sandler & Co. acted as joint book-running managers for the underwritten offering. Canaccord Genuity LLC and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acted as co-managers.

Seres intends to use the net proceeds from the offerings, in addition to its existing cash resources, to advance the clinical development of its product candidates, for commercialization and manufacturing activities and for other general corporate and working capital purposes.

The common stock sold in the public offering was offered by Seres pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-244401), including a prospectus, which was automatically effective upon filing on August 11, 2020. A preliminary prospectus supplement to the prospectus describing the terms of the offering was filed with the SEC on August 11, 2020, and a final prospectus supplement was filed with the SEC on August 14, 2020. The offering was made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that formed a part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting: Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com or Piper Sandler & Co., 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at prospectus@psc.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated net proceeds of the registered offering to Société des Produits Nestlé S.A. (“Nestlé”) and the proposed offering and the use of such proceeds. All such forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties relate to market fluctuations in Seres’ common stock price and changes in market conditions, as well as the other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section in the prospectus supplement and registration statement referenced above, in the “Risk Factors” section in Seres’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on July 28, 2020, and in other reports that Seres files with the SEC. All information in this press release is as of the date of this release, and Seres undertakes no duty to update this information, even if subsequent events cause its views to change, unless required by law.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SERES THERAPEUTICS, INC.
04:17pSERES THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Announces Closing of Public Offerings of 12,075,000 S..
BU
08/14SERES THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial..
AQ
08/12SERES THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 10,500,000 Sh..
BU
08/11SERES THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
BU
08/10SERES THERAPEUTICS : SER 109 ECOSPOR III top line study results
PU
08/10SERES THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Sta..
AQ
08/10SERES THERAPEUTICS : Announces Positive Topline Results from SER-109 Phase 3 ECO..
BU
07/29SERES THERAPEUTICS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/28SERES THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
07/28SERES THERAPEUTICS : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 31,3 M - -
Net income 2020 -77,3 M - -
Net cash 2020 183 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -28,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 391 M 2 391 M -
EV / Sales 2020 70,6x
EV / Sales 2021 63,0x
Nbr of Employees 108
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart SERES THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Seres Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERES THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 31,30 $
Last Close Price 27,26 $
Spread / Highest target 50,4%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric D. Shaff President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen A. Berenson Chairman
Marcus Chapman Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John G. Aunins CTO, Executive VP-Bioprocess & Manufacturing
Matthew R. Henn Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERES THERAPEUTICS, INC.690.14%2 365
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.5.42%85 880
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS22.08%69 620
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS63.14%64 461
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.62.48%36 608
GENMAB A/S55.72%23 949
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group