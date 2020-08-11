Log in
SERES THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(MCRB)
Seres Therapeutics, Inc. : Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

08/11/2020 | 05:49pm EDT

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:MCRB) (“Seres”), a leading microbiome therapeutics platform company developing a novel class of multifunctional bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease, today announced that it is commencing an underwritten registered public offering of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock. As part of this offering, Seres intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of its common stock on the same terms and conditions. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the size or terms of the proposed offering. All of the shares in the proposed offering are to be sold by Seres.

Cowen and Company, LLC and Piper Sandler & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Canaccord Genuity LLC and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. are acting as co-managers.

The common stock described are being offered by Seres pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a prospectus, which was automatically effective upon filing on August 11, 2020. A preliminary prospectus supplement and a final prospectus supplement to the prospectus describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC. The offering will be made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting: Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com or Piper Sandler & Co., 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at prospectus@psc.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 27,1 M - -
Net income 2020 -77,3 M - -
Net cash 2020 183 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -20,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 731 M 1 731 M -
EV / Sales 2020 57,1x
EV / Sales 2021 45,4x
Nbr of Employees 108
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart SERES THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Seres Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERES THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price
Last Close Price 22,70 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric D. Shaff President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen A. Berenson Chairman
Marcus Chapman Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John G. Aunins CTO, Executive VP-Bioprocess & Manufacturing
Matthew R. Henn Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERES THERAPEUTICS, INC.557.97%1 731
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.5.43%85 893
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS22.74%69 995
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS61.99%64 005
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.72.11%38 467
GENMAB A/S53.90%23 539
