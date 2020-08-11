Seres Therapeutics, Inc. : Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:MCRB) (“Seres”), a leading microbiome therapeutics platform company developing a novel class of multifunctional bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease, today announced that it is commencing an underwritten registered public offering of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock. As part of this offering, Seres intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of its common stock on the same terms and conditions. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the size or terms of the proposed offering. All of the shares in the proposed offering are to be sold by Seres.

Cowen and Company, LLC and Piper Sandler & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Canaccord Genuity LLC and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. are acting as co-managers.

The common stock described are being offered by Seres pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a prospectus, which was automatically effective upon filing on August 11, 2020. A preliminary prospectus supplement and a final prospectus supplement to the prospectus describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC. The offering will be made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting: Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com or Piper Sandler & Co., 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at prospectus@psc.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

