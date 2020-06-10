Seres Therapeutics : Therapeutic SER-109 Investor Event Presentation 0 06/10/2020 | 05:38pm EDT Send by mail :

Forward Looking Statements Some of the statements in this presentation constitute "forward looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, our development plans, the promise and potential impact of any of our microbiome therapeutics or clinical trial data, the ability of our clinical trials to support approval, the timing of clinical studies, the sufficiency of cash to fund operations, and the potential benefits of Seres' collaborations. Such statements are subject to important factors, risks and uncertainties, such as those discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-Q filed on May 7, 2020, and its other filings with the SEC, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Any forward-looking statements included herein represent our views as of today only. We may update these statements, but we disclaim any obligation to do so. 2 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020 Seres Therapeutics Overview Platform Focus Pipeline Leader in microbiome drug development with differentiated drug discovery, manufacturing and clinical capabilities Prioritized pipeline in C. difficileinfection, ulcerative colitis, oncology SER-109 for C. difficile infection; Phase 3 top-line data in mid 2020 SER-287 for ulcerative colitis in Phase 2b SER-401 for metastatic melanoma in Phase 1b SER-301 for ulcerative colitis; clinical development initiated Team Experienced, highly accomplished leadership team 3 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020

for infection; Phase 3 top-line data in mid 2020 SER-287 for ulcerative colitis in Phase 2b

for ulcerative colitis in Phase 2b SER-401 for metastatic melanoma in Phase 1b

for metastatic melanoma in Phase 1b SER-301 for ulcerative colitis; clinical development initiated

for ulcerative colitis; clinical development initiated SER-155 for infection, bacteremia & GvHD in HSCT for cancer; clinical development initiated Team Experienced, highly accomplished leadership team 3 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020 Agenda and Speakers Introductory remarks Eric Shaff President and Chief Executive Officer, Seres Therapeutics SER-109 Clinical development Lisa von Moltke, M.D. Chief Medical Officer, Seres Therapeutics SER-109 Manufacturing John Auniņš, Ph.D. Chief Technology Officer, Seres Therapeutics Clinical burden of Clostridioides difficile infection Mark Wilcox, M.D. Professor of Medical Microbiology, University of Leeds, and Deputy Chair of the U.K. Department of Health's Antimicrobial Resistance and Healthcare Associated Infection (ARHAI) SER-109 Drug pharmacology Matt Henn, Ph.D. Chief Scientific Officer, Seres Therapeutics Q&A Panel 4 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020 Key Messages for Today Seres is the leader in microbiome therapeutic development

C. difficile infection is disease area that is in desperate need of a new approach, where the safety AND efficacy of existing choices are suboptimal and poorly understood

infection is disease area that is in desperate need of a new approach, where the safety AND efficacy of existing choices are suboptimal and poorly understood We have a differentiated approach, including rigorous study protocol (toxin) and safety (CMC) that set us up for success

Microbiome therapeutics are here, now. We believe SER-109 will be the tipping point 5 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020 Clinical burden of Clostridioides difficile infection Mark Wilcox, M.D. Professor of Medical Microbiology University of Leeds & Leeds Teaching Hospitals; National Health Service Antimicrobial Resistance Programme Board; and Lead on C. difficilefor Public Health England, UK. C. difficileinfection is a toxin-mediated disease leading to inflammatory colitis Hallmark of this bacterial disease is diarrhea Can be severe

with 10-15 bowel movements in a day C. difficile bacteria Other symptoms: Nausea, abdominal cramping

Low grade fever

Fatigue, weight loss Severe disease Risk of perforation and death Pseudomembranous colitis Toxic megacolon Feuerstadt P Clin Transl Gastro 2015; Smits WK Nature Rev 2016 7 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020 C. difficileinfection is associated with significantly lower quality of life Severe burden on patients Poor quality of life and loss of productivity due to disabling diarrhea I have never Terrified I will I feel home- regained give this bound due back my horrible Mentally to diarrhea strength disease to my this has children and destroyed grandchildren me Survey of 350,370 participants with lower QOL in all health domains: General health and vitality

Mental and emotional health

Physical and social functioning Vitality General Health Physical Functioning HealthDomain Bodily Pain Mental Health -36v2 SF Role-Physical Social Functioning Role-Emotional 30 43.2 43.9 50.1 40.2* 41.7* 49.4 39.6* 44.5* 50.8 39.0*△ 43.8* 47.0 37.8*△ 41.8* 49.6 36.8*△ 42.1* 49.2 36.5*△ 42.0* 48.0 35.4*△ 42.8* 48.0 35 40 45 50 55 Unadjusted Norm-Based Mean Score C-CDIP-CDINO-CDI 8 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020 HeinrichDig Dis Sci 2018 Burden of C. difficileinfection on healthcare systems ESTIMATED BURDEN OF C. DIFFINFECTION CASES: 462,100(95% CI 428,600 to 495,600) 224,000 20,500 Greater incidence in patients ≥65 years hospitalizations in-hospital deaths than all other age groups combined ADVERSE IMPACT ON SHORT AND LONG-TERM OUTCOMES AT 30 DAYS 2.5x 1.7x risk of skilled nursing risk long-term care facility facility transfer transfer 1.77x Increased risk of overall death and 10.9% attributable mortality TREATMENT COSTS ESTIMATED >$5B ANNUALLY Driven by length of hospital stay and readmissions with additional burden of CMS penalties 2-DAY increase in hospital length-of-stay 25% of C. difficileinfection patients will experience ≥1 readmissions 34,000 total annual cost of a recurrent C. difficileinfection patient 1. Desai,BMC Infectious Diseases 2016; Zhang,Clinical Infectious Diseases 2018 RodriguesInfect Control Hosp Epidemiol 2016; LessaN Engl J Med 2015; GuhN Engl J Med 2020; NitzanWorld J Gastroenterol 2013; OlsenInfect Control Hosp Epidemiol 2019. 9 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020 Current treatment options are suboptimal Primary C. difficileinfection: Vancomycin or fidaxomicin associated with rapid recurrence in 25% within 1 to 3 weeks of antibiotic completion due to original strain Risk factors:age >65 years, female gender, hospitalization Bezlotoxumab for those at high-risk for recurrence Lower efficacy in those with recurrent disease vs primary C. difficile infection Treatment options are more limited for multiply recurrent disease: Long-term treatment with vancomycin over 6-10 weeks High rates of recurrence of 42-74% None of these approaches address disease pathogenesis McDonald Clin Infect Dis2018; Wilcox NEJM 2017; Louie NEJM2011; HengelOpen Forum Infect Dis 2020; HotaClin Infect Dis 2017. "Escalator of recurrence" Risk increases to >40% 10 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020 The pathogenesis of C. difficileinfection is a two-hit process: Disruption and Exposure Leading risk factor for C. difficileinfection is exposure to antibiotics, which disrupt the microbiome difficile infection Disruption of Exposure to gut microbiome C. difficile spores CDI is the "canary in the mine" signaling microbiome disruption and need for microbiome repair McGovernClin Infect Dis 2020; TheriotAnn Review Micro 2015 11 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020 Fecal transplant is a proof-of-concept supporting importance of microbiome recovery Transfer of minimally processed stool from a screened donor to a recipient Wide range of efficacy reported with lower cure rates in randomized trials (67%) than open-label studies (82%)

open-label studies (82%) Sustained recovery associated with gain of Firmicute bacteria

FMT delivery via colonoscopy appears more efficacious than enema NYTimes article on OpenBiome Mar 3rd 2019 IDSA recommended FMT for recurrent C. difficileinfection after 3 trials of antibiotics based on only "moderate quality evidence" "FMT Efficacy Likely Influenced By" Time from last C. difficile Treatment prior to FMT Patient selection infection episode Use of inappropriate C. difficile Subjects on long-term Subjects with distant history infection diagnostics for vancomycin ofC. difficile infection suspected recurrence 12 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020 WilcoxOpen Forum Infect Dis 2020; McDonaldClin Infect Dis 2018 Selection of study subjects: The impact of the diagnostic approach Two Categories of Diagnostic Assays Testing for toxin production (Hallmark of disease) Testing for C. difficileby PCR (whether or not it makes toxin) Why is this important? +Toxin test strongly correlates with active

disease and is recommended by IDSA for suspected recurrence

disease and is recommended by IDSA for suspected recurrence PCR cannot differentiate colonization from infection leading to overdiagnosis No published controlled trial of FMT or FMT-like microbiome drugs has required toxin testing in clinical trials, including those with read-out in 2020, with one exception of ECOSPOR-III WilcoxOpen Forum Infect Dis 2020; McDonaldClin Infect Dis 2018; Polage JAMAIntern Med 2015; FangJ Clin Micro 2017 13 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020 FMT safety concerns amplified by recent high-profile FDA alerts Drug-ResistantE. coliBacteremia Transmitted by Fecal Microbiota Transplant Transmission of drug- resistant bacteria discovered during clinical Using the universe of microbes in stool brings unintended consequences Safety Alert Regarding Use of Fecal Microbiota for Transplantation and Risk of Serious Adverse Events Likely Due to Transmission of Pathogenic Organisms Contaminated FMT due to inadequate donor Need a better, more focused Safety Alert Regarding Use of Fecal Microbiota for Transplantation and Additional Safety Protections Pertaining to SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 New concerns about potential COVID-19 transmission via FMT approach to microbiome repair DeFillip NEJM2019; Blaser NEJM2019; Wilcox Open Forum Infect Dis2020; https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/safety-availability-biologics/safety-alert-regarding-use-fecal-microbiota-transplantation-and-risk-serious-adverse-events-likely;https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/safety-availability-biologics/safety-alert-regarding-use-fecal-microbiota-transplantation-and-additional-safety-protections 14 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020 Summary C. difficile infection causes debilitating toxin-mediated diarrhea with a significant impact on morbidity and mortality and quality of life

infection causes debilitating toxin-mediated diarrhea with a significant impact on morbidity and mortality and quality of life The pathogenesis of C. difficile infection requires "two hits": Disruption of the microbiome and exposure to C. difficile spores

infection requires "two hits": Disruption of the microbiome and exposure to spores Patients suffer recurrences because current treatments do not address the disrupted microbiome, the proximal cause of disease

Although FMT provides proof-of concept supporting the need for microbiome recovery, estimates of efficacy are unclear and FDA safety alerts highlight the inherent risks of using minimally processed stool 15 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020 In Search of a Sustained Clinical Response: The Role of Advanced Microbiome Therapeutics Lisa von Moltke, M.D. Chief Medical Officer C. difficiletargeted antibiotics are necessary but insufficient for treatment When the microbiome is disrupted, Diarrhea C. difficile spores and colitis germinate into toxin-producing bacteria Pseudomembranous colitis Antibiotics without any effect on C. difficile spores C. difficile spores Antibiotics kill C. difficileand reduce toxin that cause disease difficile bacteria C. difficilespores are the reservoir that feed the vicious cycle of recurrence Pathogenesis is a two-hit process and requires a two-pronged treatment approach McGovernClin Infect Dis 2020 17 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020 SER-109 is an investigational, donor derived, spore-based therapeutic designed to break the cycle of recurrent C. difficileinfection Strong Scientific Rationale Spore-forming Firmicute bacteria prevent C. difficile germination and growth Granted FDA Status Obtained FDA Breakthrough & Orphan Drug designations SER-109 Oral formulation of Firmicute bacteria spores Oral Formulation Spores are resistant to gastric acid, facilitating oral delivery to gastrointestinal tract Safety Prior clinical studies demonstrate favorable tolerability & safety

Spore purification mitigates risk of transmission of known

and unknown infectious agents 18 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020 Phase 3 ECOSPOR-III trial design informed by prior clinical studies Diagnosis of qualifying episode in Phase 2 likely led to inclusion of subjects without recurrent C. difficile infection PCR utilized in most patients, which confounded results Dosing matters Reanalysis of Phase 1 dose-ranging cohort gave critical insights into importance of dose LESSONS LEARNED FORM FOUNDATION FOR ECOSPOR-III Toxin testing required at study entry and time of suspected recurrence to ensure accuracy

Total dose increased to 3x10 7 SCFUs a day for 3 days, to ensure rapid onset of action of SER-109 before recurrence Editorial Commentary by Vince Young, MD, PhD, University of Michigan: The results of their analysis, including the potential confounding effects of PCR versus toxin-based methods used to diagnose CDI should inform others conducting clinical studies and trials of this important nosocomial infection. " McGovernClin Infect Dis 2020 19 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020 Favorable safety profile of SER-109 in Phase 2 Mainly mild or moderate AEs

Most common AEs were gastrointestinal disorders including diarrhea, abdominal pain, flatulence and nausea

None of the serious adverse events were considered drug-related by the investigators Favorable safety profile may result from the fact that SER-109 is composed of Firmicutes spores, which normally reside within the healthy microbiome McGovernClin Infect Dis 2020 20 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020 Phase 3 ECOSPOR-III Trial: Study population Adults ≥ 18 years of age Inclusion criteria A qualifying episode of C. difficileinfection as defined by: •≥ 3 unformed stools per day for 2 consecutive days plus •Positive C. difficilestool toxin assay •A clinical response to antibiotics (<3 unformed stools in 24 hours for 2 or more consecutive days before randomization Other criteria: •≥ 3 episodes of C. difficileinfection within the previous 12 months, inclusive of the current episode, with documented history of ≥ 2 episodes, inclusive of the current (qualifying) episode 21 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020 ECOSPOR-III is the model for all C. difficileinfection trials Top-line results in mid-2020 History Standard- Key features that differentiate ECOSPOR-III from other trials of ≥2C. diff. of-care antibiotics recurrences for 10-21 days 1 toxin assay (+) 4 capsules over 3 days All subjects with recent onset of C. difficileinfection 2 Placebo SER-109 Subjects on suppressive antibiotics excluded 3 67 sites participated in trial in US and Canada *Recruitment was halted in April 2020; 182 patients were enrolled; mainly outpatients Primary endpoint: Recurrence at 8 weeks Safety follow-up through 24 weeks Placebo arm is well-blinded and will provide valuable insights on safety and efficacy 4 Strict diagnostic criteria 22 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020 ECOSPOR-III is the model for all C. difficileinfection trials Top-line results in mid-2020 Key features that differentiate ECOSPOR-III from other trials History Standard- of ≥2C. diff. of-care antibiotics recurrences for 10-21 days toxin assay (+) 4 capsules over 3 days Placebo SER-109 1 All subjects with recent onset of C. difficileinfection 2 Subjects on suppressive antibiotics excluded 3 Placebo arm is well-blinded and will provide valuable insights on safety and efficacy 67 sites participated in trial in US and Canada *Recruitment was halted in April 2020; 182 patients were enrolled; mainly outpatients Primary endpoint: Recurrence at 8 weeks Safety follow-up through 24 weeks 4 Strict diagnostic criteria Critical importance of toxin testing already confirmed in ECOSPOR-III trial The most common reason for screen failure was a negative toxin assay 23 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020 ECOSPOR-III: What does success look like? Clinical viewpoint SER-109 efficacy and safety will be demonstrated in patients with true C. difficileinfection Clinically compelling data with statistically significant delta between placebo and SER-109 arms

SER-109 arms Safety and tolerability will be consistent with Ph1 and Ph2 trials Seres will deliver on all key aspects of this Phase 3 clinical trial First rigorously controlled trial of a microbiome therapeutic to require C. difficile toxin assays, enhancing confidence in efficacy estimates

toxin assays, enhancing confidence in efficacy estimates Safety profile may reflect that Firmicute spores are dominant in the healthy microbiome

SER-109 will stand in a class of its own based on inactivation and purification processes that mitigate risk, beyond donor screening alone 24 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020 ECOSPOR-III: What does success look like? Regulatory viewpoint With favorable ECOSPOR III data, plan to engage with FDA regarding path to approval

ECOSPOR III has potential to be a single pivotal study to support SER-109 product registration, though additional safety data may be required

SER-109 product registration, though additional safety data may be required SER-109 has obtained Breakthrough and Orphan Drug Designations

has obtained Breakthrough and Orphan Drug Designations Seres position on FMT: Enforcement discretion for FMT should be eliminated with the approval of a microbiome therapeutic for recurrent C. difficile infection 25 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020 Summary C. difficile infection is a two-hit process that requires a two-pronged treatment approach to prevent the vicious cycle of recurrence

infection is a two-hit process that requires a two-pronged treatment approach to prevent the vicious cycle of recurrence SER-109 is an investigational, orally-delivered ecology of Firmicute spores essential for gut health

is an investigational, orally-delivered ecology of Firmicute spores essential for gut health Our purification and inactivation processes are designed to deliver only the essential components needed for microbiome repair while mitigating patient risk

ECOSPOR-III will set the bar for all C. difficile infection trials in the field based on prior learnings and Seres' scientific leadership in microbiome sciences

will set the bar for all infection trials in the field based on prior learnings and Seres' scientific leadership in microbiome sciences We are hopeful that with increased SER-109 dosing, ECOSPOR-III will demonstrate compelling efficacy and a favorable safety profile

SER-109 dosing, ECOSPOR-III will demonstrate compelling efficacy and a favorable safety profile ECOSPOR-III has potential to be single pivotal study, though additional safety data may be required 26 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020 SER-109 Drug Pharmacology Matthew Henn, Ph.D. Chief Scientific Officer Seres microbiome therapeutics are designed to rapidly restructure the microbiome and modulate disease relevant pathways 28 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020 SER-109 mechanism targets disrupted microbiota and prevention of C. difficilegermination and growth Engraft commensal Firmicute spore-forming bacteria that compete with C. difficile In human studies show loss of Firmicutes diversity in C. difficile subjects

studies show loss of Firmicutes diversity in subjects In vivo studies support Firmicutes as active bacteria Modulate Bile Acid Metabolism Reduce 1° bile acids that stimulate C. difficile spore germination

spore germination Increase 2° bile acids that inhibit C. difficile vegetative growth SER-109 targets the proximal cause of disease, the gastrointestinal microbiome Figure adapted from Britton Gastroenterology2014. 29 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020 Engraftment of SER-109 bacteria occurs rapidly with significantly greater number of drug species observed in treated versus placebo subjects Engraftment of drug species was observed by one-week post treatment & was durable through 8 weeks Pre-treatment diversity of drug species in subjects was not different between placebo and SER-109 subjects

diversity of drug species in subjects was not different between placebo and SER-109 subjects SER-109 arm significantly greater than placebo by one week

arm significantly greater than placebo by one week Engraftment did not vary by drug lot McGovernClin Infect Dis 2020 30 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020 Presence of SER-109 bacteria is associated with a metabolite shift that inhibit C. difficilespore germination and bacterial growth By week 1, positive correlation seen between SER-109 species and concentration of 2° bile acids LCA & DCA LCA = Lithocholic acid DCA = Deoxycholic acid McGovernClin Infect Dis 2020 31 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020 Greater engraftment of SER-109 is associated with reduction of C. difficileinfection recurrence Significantly greater engraftment of SER-109 species at week-1 (p<0.05) was correlated with reduced rates of C. difficileinfection recurrences Differences between non-recurrent & recurrent not observed in placebo subjects

non-recurrent & recurrent not observed in placebo subjects Early engraftment is likely important since >50% of recurrences occurred by this early timepoint Therapeutic window is early after antibiotic treatment McGovernClin Infect Dis 2020 32 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020 Higher dose of SER-109 can achieve greater engraftment of drug bacteria in treated patients Re-evaluation of engraftment in the dose ranging cohort of Phase 1b in light of therapeutic window support a higher dose Prior to treatment, the number of SER-109 species was comparable across dose groups and clinical studies

SER-109 species was comparable across dose groups and clinical studies Phase 1b high-dose group had significantly greater and less variable engraftment at week-1 than Phase 2 Impact of dose on early engraftment informed Phase 3 dose McGovernClin Infect Dis 2020 33 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020 SER-109 treatment targets the proximal cause of C. difficileinfection, the GI microbiome SER-109 mechanisms include the durable engraftment of drug bacteria (PK) and modulation of disease-relevantmicrobial-associated metabolites (PD)

mechanisms include the durable engraftment of drug bacteria (PK) and modulation of disease-relevantmicrobial-associated metabolites (PD) Rapid engraftment is associated with prevention of C. difficile infection recurrence and is dose-dependent

infection recurrence and is dose-dependent Learnings from SER-109 pharmacology informed Phase 3 trial design and microbiome endpoints

SER-109 pharmacology informed Phase 3 trial design and microbiome endpoints Seres in-house reverse translation platforms are powerful tools for drug discovery and pharmacology 34 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020 SER-109 Production John Auniņš, Ph.D. Chief Technology Officer SER-109: A novel biologically-derived product adapted from proven approaches Well-established Inactivation Multi-Component, High Potency Active Paradigm, Validated by analogous to other natural biologics: Highly Stable Spore Pathogen Challenge Studies IVIG, Premarin®, Otosporin® Drug Product Donor Pathogen Spore Drug QC Formulation & Drug QC Packaging & Collection Inactivation Purification Substance Encapsulation Product Distribution Follow Blood, Urine, and Conventional, Simple, Well- Off the Shelf Formulation Room Temp Tissue Product Paradigms Understood Purification Steps and Capsule Packaging storage Weighted UniFrac comparison of SER-109 lot composition Straightforward Production Elements Individual operations and their features are well-established

well-established Modest production scales

Hard shell capsule delivery enables standard processing, storage, distribution Live vaccine-like product Provide small, potent spore dose, using the human gut as a bioreactor to amplify

Modest donor program scale

Results in a consistent product 36 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020 Comprehensive safety approach to product Comprehensive donor program developed for SER-109 product

SER-109 product Pathogen inactivation and clearance steps for vegetative bacteria and many potential pathogens incorporated into the process and validated

Controlled cGMP bioprocessing environment

Rigorous product testing to detect non- product microbiological contamination ORGANISMS STUDIED FOR PATHOGEN CLEARANCE VALIDATION Virus Vegetative Bacteria Adenovirus 41 Salmonella enterica Tulane Virus Helicobacter pylori Herpes Simplex Virus 1 Listeria innocua Poliovirus 1 Enterococcus faecalis Hepatitis A Virus Staphylococcus aureus Rotavirus A Fungi Parasites Candida albicans Cryptosporidium parvum oocysts Aspergillus brasiliensis spores 37 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020 GMP manufacturing and quality systems Specialized, dedicated facilities addressing FDA and EMA guidance on manufacturing with spore-forming organisms

spore-forming organisms Integrated manufacturing capabilities including Quality

Control and Quality Assurance for Seres' products

Control and Quality Assurance for Seres' products Overall > 98% success rate in batch release from initiation

Product controls consistent with FDA statements for Live Biological Products

FDA consultations collaborative and constructive with respect to CMC expectations 38 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020 Fermented products platform (SER-301,SER-155) R&D Culture Primary cGMP Secondary cGMP Medium Balancing & Process Optimization Starting Point Media Screen Media Screen Optimization & Scale-up Platform Fermentation Process Development Platform Formulation and Delivery Technology Fermentation Strain Stability in Candidate Formulation Formulation & Process Long-term Stability Optimization Base Formulations Screening Optimization Confirmation Cell Banking & Drug Drug Quality Control Inoculum Substance Product In-house GMP Manufacturing and Quality Control Capabilities Novel QC assays Dose Potency Microbial Purity Pharmaceutical Quality Product Characterization 39 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020 Summary SER-109 is unusual to manufacture, yet Seres has mastered the elements of manufacturing the product

is unusual to manufacture, yet Seres has mastered the elements of manufacturing the product SER-109 is a well-characterized and consistent product candidate

is a well-characterized and consistent product candidate We have taken multiple safety precautions to ensure a safe product, which should not be impacted by emerging pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2

SARS-CoV-2 Learnings from our most advanced product are being leveraged to feed newer fermented products including SER-301 and SER-155 40 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020 Closing Remarks Eric Shaff Chief Executive Officer Broad SER-109 commercial potential in the U.S. and globally C. difficileinfection market (U.S.) Potential SER-109 addressable population of ~170K annual cases (U.S.) 32K3+ Recurrent Cases 38K (40% of 1strecurrence 2ndRecurrent Cases will recur a 2ndtime) 100K (14%-21% of primary recurrence 1stRecurrent Cases cases) 439K primary C. difficile infection 1. DesaiBMC Infectious Diseases 2016). ZhangClinical Infectious Diseases 2018. Rodrigues, Infect Control Hosp Epidemiol 2016. LessaN Engl J Med 2015. 42 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020 Commercial readiness activities initiated C. difficilemarket opportunity assessment Key stakeholder primary research (physician, patient, and payer) Recurrent C. difficileinfection patient segmentation and site-of-care analysis Publication and congress plan Deepening advocacy relationships Brand name development 43 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020 SER-109 Investor Day Creating a new wave of medicines powered by the human microbiome May 27, 2020 Attachments Original document

