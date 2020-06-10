Log in
Seres Therapeutics : Therapeutic SER-109 Investor Event Presentation

06/10/2020

SER-109 Investor Day

Creating a new wave of medicines powered by the human microbiome

May 27, 2020

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this presentation constitute "forward looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, our development plans, the promise and potential impact of any of our microbiome therapeutics or clinical trial data, the ability of our clinical trials to support approval, the timing of clinical studies, the sufficiency of cash to fund operations, and the potential benefits of Seres' collaborations. Such statements are subject to important factors, risks and uncertainties, such as those discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-Q filed on May 7, 2020, and its other filings with the SEC, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Any forward-looking statements included herein represent our views as of today only. We may update these statements, but we disclaim any obligation to do so.

2 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020

Seres Therapeutics Overview

Platform

Focus

Pipeline

Leader in microbiome drug development with differentiated drug discovery, manufacturing and clinical capabilities

Prioritized pipeline in C. difficileinfection, ulcerative colitis, oncology

  • SER-109for C. difficileinfection; Phase 3 top-line data in mid 2020
  • SER-287for ulcerative colitis in Phase 2b
  • SER-401for metastatic melanoma in Phase 1b
  • SER-301for ulcerative colitis; clinical development initiated
  • SER-155for infection, bacteremia & GvHD in HSCT for cancer; clinical development initiated

Team

Experienced, highly accomplished leadership team

3 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020

Agenda and Speakers

Introductory remarks

Eric Shaff

President and Chief Executive Officer,

Seres Therapeutics

SER-109

Clinical development

Lisa von Moltke, M.D.

Chief Medical Officer,

Seres Therapeutics

SER-109

Manufacturing

John Auniņš, Ph.D.

Chief Technology Officer,

Seres Therapeutics

Clinical burden of

Clostridioides difficile infection

Mark Wilcox, M.D.

Professor of Medical Microbiology, University of Leeds, and Deputy Chair of the U.K. Department of Health's Antimicrobial Resistance and Healthcare Associated Infection (ARHAI)

SER-109

Drug pharmacology

Matt Henn, Ph.D.

Chief Scientific Officer,

Seres Therapeutics

Q&A

Panel

4 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020

Key Messages for Today

  • Seres is the leader in microbiome therapeutic development
  • C. difficileinfection is disease area that is in desperate need of a new approach, where the safety AND efficacy of existing choices are suboptimal and poorly understood
  • We have a differentiated approach, including rigorous study protocol (toxin) and safety (CMC) that set us up for success
  • Microbiome therapeutics are here, now. We believeSER-109 will be the tipping point

5 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020

Clinical burden of

Clostridioides difficile infection

Mark Wilcox, M.D.

Professor of Medical Microbiology

University of Leeds & Leeds Teaching Hospitals; National Health Service Antimicrobial Resistance Programme Board; and

Lead on C. difficilefor Public Health England, UK.

C. difficileinfection is a toxin-mediated disease leading to inflammatory colitis

Hallmark of this bacterial disease is diarrhea

  • Can be severe
    with 10-15 bowel movements in a day

C. difficile bacteria

Other symptoms:

  • Nausea, abdominal cramping
  • Low grade fever
  • Fatigue, weight loss

Severe disease

Risk of

perforation

and death

Pseudomembranous colitis

Toxic megacolon

Feuerstadt P Clin Transl Gastro 2015; Smits WK Nature Rev 2016

7 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020

C. difficileinfection is associated with significantly lower quality of life

Severe burden on patients

  • Poor quality of life and loss of productivity due to disabling diarrhea

I have never

Terrified I will

I feel home-

regained

give this

bound due

back my

horrible

Mentally

to diarrhea

strength

disease to my

this has

children and

destroyed

grandchildren

me

Survey of 350,370 participants with lower QOL in all health domains:

  • General health and vitality
  • Mental and emotional health
  • Physical and social functioning

Vitality

General Health

Physical Functioning

HealthDomain

Bodily Pain

Mental Health

-36v2

SF

Role-Physical

Social Functioning

Role-Emotional

30

43.2

43.9

50.1

40.2*

41.7*

49.4

39.6*

44.5*

50.8

39.0*

43.8*

47.0

37.8*

41.8*

49.6

36.8*

42.1*

49.2

36.5*

42.0*

48.0

35.4*

42.8*

48.0

35

40

45

50

55

Unadjusted Norm-Based Mean Score

C-CDIP-CDINO-CDI

8 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020

HeinrichDig Dis Sci 2018

Burden of C. difficileinfection on healthcare systems

ESTIMATED BURDEN OF C. DIFFINFECTION CASES: 462,100(95% CI 428,600 to 495,600)

224,000

20,500

Greater incidence in patients ≥65 years

hospitalizations

in-hospital deaths

than all other age groups combined

ADVERSE IMPACT ON SHORT AND LONG-TERM OUTCOMES AT 30 DAYS

2.5x

1.7x

risk of skilled nursing

risk long-term care facility

facility transfer

transfer

1.77x

Increased risk of overall death and 10.9% attributable mortality

TREATMENT COSTS ESTIMATED >$5B ANNUALLY

Driven by length of hospital stay and readmissions with additional burden of CMS penalties

2-DAY

increase in hospital length-of-stay

25%

of C. difficileinfection patients will experience ≥1 readmissions

34,000

total annual cost of a recurrent C. difficileinfection patient

1. Desai,BMC Infectious Diseases 2016; Zhang,Clinical Infectious Diseases 2018 RodriguesInfect Control Hosp Epidemiol 2016; LessaN Engl J Med 2015; GuhN Engl J Med 2020; NitzanWorld J Gastroenterol 2013; OlsenInfect Control Hosp Epidemiol 2019.

9 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020

Current treatment options are suboptimal

Primary C. difficileinfection:

Vancomycin or fidaxomicin associated with rapid recurrence in 25% within 1 to 3 weeks of antibiotic completion due to original strain

Risk factors:age >65 years, female gender, hospitalization

Bezlotoxumab for those at high-risk for recurrence

  • Lower efficacy in those with recurrent disease vsprimary C. difficileinfection

Treatment options are more limited for multiply recurrent disease:

Long-term treatment with vancomycin over 6-10 weeks

  • High rates of recurrence of42-74%

None of these approaches address disease pathogenesis

McDonald Clin Infect Dis2018; Wilcox NEJM 2017; Louie NEJM2011;

HengelOpen Forum Infect Dis 2020; HotaClin Infect Dis 2017.

"Escalator of recurrence"

Risk increases to >40%

10 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020

The pathogenesis of C. difficileinfection is a two-hit process:

Disruption and Exposure

Leading risk factor for C. difficileinfection is exposure to

antibiotics, which disrupt the microbiome

  1. difficileinfection

Disruption of

Exposure to

gut microbiome

C. difficile spores

CDI is the "canary in the mine" signaling

microbiome disruption

and need for

microbiome repair

McGovernClin Infect Dis 2020; TheriotAnn Review Micro 2015

11 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020

Fecal transplant is a proof-of-concept supporting importance of microbiome recovery

Transfer of minimally processed stool from a screened donor to a recipient

  • Wide range of efficacy reported with lower cure rates in randomized trials (67%) thanopen-label studies (82%)
  • Sustained recovery associated with gain of Firmicute bacteria
  • FMT delivery via colonoscopy appears more efficacious than enema

NYTimes article on OpenBiome

Mar 3rd 2019

IDSA recommended FMT for recurrent C. difficileinfection after 3 trials of antibiotics based on only "moderate quality evidence"

"FMT Efficacy Likely Influenced By"

Time from last C. difficile

Treatment prior to FMT

Patient selection

infection episode

Use of inappropriate C. difficile

Subjects on long-term

Subjects with distant history

infection diagnostics for

vancomycin

ofC. difficile infection

suspected recurrence

12 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020

WilcoxOpen Forum Infect Dis 2020; McDonaldClin Infect Dis 2018

Selection of study subjects: The impact of the diagnostic approach

Two Categories of Diagnostic Assays

Testing for toxin production

(Hallmark of disease)

Testing for C. difficileby PCR

(whether or not it makes toxin)

Why is this important?

  • +Toxin test strongly correlates with active
    disease and is recommended by IDSA for suspected recurrence
  • PCR cannot differentiate colonization from infection leading to overdiagnosis

No published controlled trial of FMT or FMT-like microbiome drugs has required toxin testing in clinical trials, including those with read-out in 2020,

with one exception of ECOSPOR-III

WilcoxOpen Forum Infect Dis 2020; McDonaldClin Infect Dis 2018; Polage JAMAIntern Med 2015; FangJ Clin Micro 2017

13 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020

FMT safety concerns amplified by recent high-profile FDA alerts

Drug-ResistantE. coliBacteremia Transmitted by Fecal Microbiota Transplant

Transmission of drug- resistant bacteria discovered during clinical

Using the

universe of

microbes in stool brings unintended consequences

Safety Alert Regarding Use of Fecal Microbiota for Transplantation and Risk of Serious Adverse Events Likely Due to Transmission of Pathogenic Organisms

Contaminated FMT due to inadequate donor

Need a better, more focused

Safety Alert Regarding Use of Fecal Microbiota for Transplantation and Additional Safety Protections Pertaining to SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19

New concerns about potential COVID-19 transmission via FMT

approach to microbiome repair

14 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020

Summary

  • C. difficileinfection causes debilitating toxin-mediated diarrhea with a significant impact on morbidity and mortality and quality of life
  • The pathogenesis ofC. difficileinfection requires "two hits": Disruption of the microbiome and exposure to C. difficilespores
  • Patients suffer recurrences because current treatments do not address the disrupted microbiome, the proximal cause of disease
  • Although FMT providesproof-of concept supporting the need for microbiome recovery, estimates of efficacy are unclear and FDA safety alerts highlight the inherent risks of using minimally processed stool

15 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020

In Search of a Sustained Clinical Response: The Role of Advanced Microbiome Therapeutics

Lisa von Moltke, M.D.

Chief Medical Officer

C. difficiletargeted antibiotics are necessary but insufficient for treatment

When the

microbiome is

disrupted,

Diarrhea

C. difficile spores

and colitis

germinate into

toxin-producing

bacteria

Pseudomembranous colitis

Antibiotics without any effect on

C. difficile spores

C. difficile

spores

Antibiotics kill C. difficileand reduce toxin that cause disease

  1. difficilebacteria

C. difficilespores are the reservoir that feed the vicious cycle of recurrence

Pathogenesis is a two-hit process and requires a two-pronged treatment approach

McGovernClin Infect Dis 2020

17 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020

SER-109 is an investigational, donor derived, spore-based therapeutic designed to break the cycle of recurrent C. difficileinfection

Strong Scientific Rationale

  • Spore-formingFirmicute bacteria prevent C. difficilegermination and growth

Granted FDA Status

  • Obtained FDA Breakthrough & Orphan Drug designations

SER-109

Oral formulation of Firmicute bacteria spores

Oral Formulation

  • Spores are resistant to gastric acid, facilitating oral delivery to gastrointestinal tract

Safety

  • Prior clinical studies demonstrate favorable tolerability & safety
  • Spore purification mitigates risk of transmission of known
    and unknown infectious agents

18 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020

Phase 3 ECOSPOR-III trial design informed by prior clinical studies

Diagnosis of qualifying episode in Phase 2 likely led to inclusion of subjects without recurrent

C. difficile infection

  • PCR utilized in most patients, which confounded results

Dosing matters

  • Reanalysis of Phase 1dose-ranging cohort gave critical insights into importance of dose

LESSONS LEARNED FORM FOUNDATION FOR ECOSPOR-III

  • Toxin testing required at study entry and time of suspected recurrence to ensure accuracy
  • Total dose increased to 3x107SCFUs a day for 3 days, to ensure rapid onset of action of SER-109 before recurrence

Editorial Commentary by Vince Young, MD, PhD, University of Michigan:

  • The results of their analysis, including the potential confounding effects of PCR versustoxin-based methods used to diagnose CDI should inform others conducting clinical studies and trials of this important nosocomial infection. "

McGovernClin Infect Dis 2020

19 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020

Favorable safety profile of SER-109 in Phase 2

  • Mainly mild or moderate AEs
  • Most common AEs were gastrointestinal disorders including diarrhea, abdominal pain, flatulence and nausea
  • None of the serious adverse events were considereddrug-related by the investigators

Favorable safety profile may result from the fact that SER-109 is composed of Firmicutes spores, which normally reside within the healthy microbiome

McGovernClin Infect Dis 2020

20 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020

Phase 3 ECOSPOR-III Trial: Study population

Adults ≥ 18 years of age

Inclusion criteria

A qualifying episode of C. difficileinfection as defined by: •≥ 3 unformed stools per day for 2 consecutive days plus

•Positive C. difficilestool toxin assay

•A clinical response to antibiotics (<3 unformed stools in 24 hours for 2 or more consecutive days before randomization

Other criteria:

•≥ 3 episodes of C. difficileinfection within the previous 12 months,

inclusive of the current episode, with documented history of ≥ 2 episodes, inclusive of the current (qualifying) episode

21 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020

ECOSPOR-III is the model for all C. difficileinfection trials

Top-line results in mid-2020

History

Standard-

Key features that differentiate

ECOSPOR-III from other trials

of ≥2C. diff.

of-care antibiotics

recurrences

for 10-21 days

1

toxin assay

(+)

4 capsules over 3 days

All subjects with recent onset of C. difficileinfection

2

Placebo

SER-109

Subjects on suppressive antibiotics excluded

3

67 sites participated in trial in US and Canada

*Recruitment was halted in April 2020; 182 patients were enrolled; mainly outpatients

Primary endpoint:

Recurrence at 8 weeks

Safety follow-up through 24 weeks

Placebo arm is well-blinded and will provide valuable insights on safety and efficacy

4

Strict diagnostic criteria

22 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020

ECOSPOR-III is the model for all C. difficileinfection trials

Top-line results in mid-2020

Key features that differentiate ECOSPOR-III from other trials

History

Standard-

of ≥2C. diff.

of-care antibiotics

recurrences

for 10-21 days

toxin assay

(+)

4 capsules over 3 days

Placebo SER-109

1

All subjects with recent onset of C. difficileinfection

2

Subjects on suppressive antibiotics excluded

3

Placebo arm is well-blinded and will provide valuable insights on safety and efficacy

67 sites participated in trial in US and Canada

*Recruitment was halted in April 2020; 182 patients were enrolled; mainly outpatients

Primary endpoint:

Recurrence at 8 weeks

Safety follow-up through 24 weeks

4

Strict diagnostic criteria

Critical importance of toxin testing already confirmed in ECOSPOR-III trial

The most common reason for screen failure was a negative toxin assay

23 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020

ECOSPOR-III: What does success look like?

Clinical viewpoint

SER-109 efficacy and safety will be demonstrated in patients with true C. difficileinfection

  • Clinically compelling data with statistically significant delta between placebo andSER-109 arms
  • Safety and tolerability will be consistent with Ph1 and Ph2 trials

Seres will deliver on all key aspects of this Phase 3 clinical trial

  • First rigorously controlled trial of a microbiome therapeutic to requireC. difficiletoxin assays, enhancing confidence in efficacy estimates
  • Safety profile may reflect that Firmicute spores are dominant in the healthy microbiome
  • SER-109will stand in a class of its own based on inactivation and purification processes that mitigate risk, beyond donor screening alone

24 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020

ECOSPOR-III: What does success look like?

Regulatory viewpoint

  • With favorable ECOSPOR III data, plan to engage with FDA regarding path to approval
  • ECOSPOR III has potential to be a single pivotal study to supportSER-109 product registration, though additional safety data may be required
  • SER-109has obtained Breakthrough and Orphan Drug Designations
  • Seres position on FMT: Enforcement discretion for FMT should be eliminated with the approval of a microbiome therapeutic for recurrentC. difficileinfection

25 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020

Summary

  • C. difficileinfection is a two-hit process that requires a two-pronged treatment approach to prevent the vicious cycle of recurrence
  • SER-109is an investigational, orally-delivered ecology of Firmicute spores essential for gut health
  • Our purification and inactivation processes are designed to deliver only the essential components needed for microbiome repair while mitigating patient risk
  • ECOSPOR-IIIwill set the bar for all C. difficileinfection trials in the field based on prior learnings and Seres' scientific leadership in microbiome sciences
  • We are hopeful that with increasedSER-109 dosing, ECOSPOR-III will demonstrate compelling efficacy and a favorable safety profile
  • ECOSPOR-IIIhas potential to be single pivotal study,though additional safety data may be required

26 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020

SER-109 Drug Pharmacology

Matthew Henn, Ph.D.

Chief Scientific Officer

Seres microbiome therapeutics are designed to rapidly restructure the microbiome and modulate disease relevant pathways

28 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020

SER-109 mechanism targets disrupted microbiota and prevention of C. difficilegermination and growth

Engraft commensal Firmicute spore-forming bacteria that compete with C. difficile

  • In humanstudies show loss of Firmicutes diversity in C. difficilesubjects
  • In vivostudies support Firmicutes as active bacteria

Modulate Bile Acid Metabolism

  • Reduce 1° bile acids that stimulateC. difficilespore germination
  • Increase 2° bile acids that inhibitC. difficilevegetative growth

SER-109 targets the proximal cause of disease, the gastrointestinal microbiome

Figure adapted from Britton Gastroenterology2014.

29 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020

Engraftment of SER-109 bacteria occurs rapidly with significantly greater number of drug species observed in treated versus placebo subjects

Engraftment of drug species was observed by one-week post treatment & was durable through 8 weeks

  • Pre-treatmentdiversity of drug species in subjects was not different between placebo and SER-109 subjects
  • SER-109arm significantly greater than placebo by one week
  • Engraftment did not vary by drug lot

McGovernClin Infect Dis 2020

30 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020

Presence of SER-109 bacteria is associated with a metabolite shift that inhibit C. difficilespore germination and bacterial growth

By week 1, positive correlation seen between SER-109 species and concentration of 2° bile acids

LCA & DCA

LCA = Lithocholic acid

DCA = Deoxycholic acid

McGovernClin Infect Dis 2020

31 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020

Greater engraftment of SER-109 is associated with reduction of C. difficileinfection recurrence

Significantly greater engraftment of

SER-109 species at week-1 (p<0.05) was correlated with reduced rates of C. difficileinfection recurrences

  • Differences betweennon-recurrent & recurrent not observed in placebo subjects
  • Early engraftment is likely important since >50% of recurrences occurred by this early timepoint

Therapeutic window is

early after antibiotic treatment

McGovernClin Infect Dis 2020

32 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020

Higher dose of SER-109 can achieve greater engraftment of drug bacteria in treated patients

Re-evaluation of engraftment in the dose ranging cohort of Phase 1b in light of therapeutic window support a higher dose

  • Prior to treatment, the number ofSER-109 species was comparable across dose groups and clinical studies
  • Phase 1bhigh-dose group had significantly greater and less variable engraftment at week-1 than Phase 2

Impact of dose on early engraftment

informed Phase 3 dose

McGovernClin Infect Dis 2020

33 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020

SER-109 treatment targets the proximal cause of C. difficileinfection, the GI microbiome

  • SER-109mechanisms include the durable engraftment of drug bacteria (PK) and modulation of disease-relevantmicrobial-associated metabolites (PD)
  • Rapid engraftment is associated with prevention ofC. difficileinfection recurrence and is dose-dependent
  • Learnings fromSER-109 pharmacology informed Phase 3 trial design and microbiome endpoints
  • Seresin-house reverse translation platforms are powerful tools for drug discovery and pharmacology

34 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020

SER-109 Production

John Auniņš, Ph.D.

Chief Technology Officer

SER-109: A novel biologically-derived product adapted from proven approaches

Well-established Inactivation

Multi-Component, High Potency Active

Paradigm, Validated by

analogous to other natural biologics:

Highly Stable Spore

Pathogen Challenge Studies

IVIG, Premarin®, Otosporin®

Drug Product

Donor

Pathogen

Spore

Drug

QC

Formulation &

Drug

QC

Packaging &

Collection

Inactivation

Purification

Substance

Encapsulation

Product

Distribution

Follow Blood, Urine, and

Conventional, Simple, Well-

Off the Shelf Formulation

Room Temp

Tissue Product Paradigms

Understood Purification Steps

and Capsule Packaging

storage

Weighted UniFrac comparison of

SER-109 lot composition

Straightforward Production Elements

  • Individual operations and their features arewell-established
  • Modest production scales
  • Hard shell capsule delivery enables standard processing, storage, distribution

Live vaccine-like product

  • Provide small, potent spore dose, using the human gut as a bioreactor to amplify
  • Modest donor program scale
  • Results in a consistent product

36 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020

Comprehensive safety approach to product

  • Comprehensive donor program developed forSER-109 product
  • Pathogen inactivation and clearance steps for vegetative bacteria and many potential pathogens incorporated into the process and validated
  • Controlled cGMP bioprocessing environment
  • Rigorous product testing to detect non- product microbiological contamination

ORGANISMS STUDIED FOR PATHOGEN

CLEARANCE VALIDATION

Virus

Vegetative Bacteria

Adenovirus 41

Salmonella enterica

Tulane Virus

Helicobacter pylori

Herpes Simplex Virus 1

Listeria innocua

Poliovirus 1

Enterococcus faecalis

Hepatitis A Virus

Staphylococcus aureus

Rotavirus A

Fungi

Parasites

Candida albicans

Cryptosporidium parvum oocysts

Aspergillus brasiliensis spores

37 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020

GMP manufacturing and quality systems

  • Specialized, dedicated facilities addressing FDA and EMA guidance on manufacturing withspore-forming organisms
  • Integrated manufacturing capabilities including Quality
    Control and Quality Assurance for Seres' products
  • Overall > 98% success rate in batch release from initiation
  • Product controls consistent with FDA statements for Live Biological Products
  • FDA consultations collaborative and constructive with respect to CMC expectations

38 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020

Fermented products platform (SER-301,SER-155)

R&D Culture

Primary cGMP

Secondary cGMP

Medium Balancing &

Process Optimization

Starting Point

Media Screen

Media Screen

Optimization

& Scale-up

Platform Fermentation Process Development

Platform Formulation and Delivery Technology

Fermentation

Strain Stability in

Candidate Formulation

Formulation & Process

Long-term Stability

Optimization

Base Formulations

Screening

Optimization

Confirmation

Cell Banking &

Drug

Drug

Quality Control

Inoculum

Substance

Product

In-house GMP Manufacturing and

Quality Control Capabilities

Novel QC assays

Dose Potency

Microbial Purity

Pharmaceutical Quality Product Characterization

39 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020

Summary

  • SER-109is unusual to manufacture, yet Seres has mastered the elements of manufacturing the product
  • SER-109is a well-characterized and consistent product candidate
  • We have taken multiple safety precautions to ensure a safe product, which should not be impacted by emerging pathogens such asSARS-CoV-2
  • Learnings from our most advanced product are being leveraged to feed newer fermented products includingSER-301 and SER-155

40 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020

Closing Remarks

Eric Shaff

Chief Executive Officer

Broad SER-109 commercial potential in the U.S. and globally

C. difficileinfection market (U.S.)

Potential SER-109 addressable population of ~170K annual cases (U.S.)

32K3+ Recurrent Cases

38K

(40% of 1strecurrence

2ndRecurrent Cases

will recur a 2ndtime)

100K

(14%-21% of primary recurrence

1stRecurrent Cases

cases)

439K primary C. difficile

infection

1. DesaiBMC Infectious Diseases 2016). ZhangClinical Infectious Diseases 2018. Rodrigues, Infect Control Hosp Epidemiol 2016. LessaN Engl J Med 2015.

42 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020

Commercial readiness activities initiated

C. difficilemarket opportunity assessment

Key stakeholder primary research (physician, patient, and payer)

Recurrent C. difficileinfection patient segmentation and site-of-care analysis Publication and congress plan

Deepening advocacy relationships

Brand name development

43 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020

SER-109 Investor Day

Creating a new wave of medicines powered by the human microbiome

May 27, 2020

Disclaimer

Seres Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 27 May 2020
EPS Revisions
