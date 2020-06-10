Seres Therapeutics : Therapeutic SER-109 Investor Event Presentation
06/10/2020 | 05:38pm EDT
SER-109 Investor Day
Creating a new wave of medicines powered by the human microbiome
May 27, 2020
Forward Looking Statements
Some of the statements in this presentation constitute "forward looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, our development plans, the promise and potential impact of any of our microbiome therapeutics or clinical trial data, the ability of our clinical trials to support approval, the timing of clinical studies, the sufficiency of cash to fund operations, and the potential benefits of Seres' collaborations. Such statements are subject to important factors, risks and uncertainties, such as those discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-Q filed on May 7, 2020, and its other filings with the SEC, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Any forward-looking statements included herein represent our views as of today only. We may update these statements, but we disclaim any obligation to do so.
Seres Therapeutics Overview
Leader in microbiome drug development with differentiated drug discovery, manufacturing and clinical capabilities
Prioritized pipeline in
C. difficileinfection, ulcerative colitis, oncology
SER-109for C. difficileinfection; Phase 3 top-line data in mid 2020
SER-287for ulcerative colitis in Phase 2b
SER-401for metastatic melanoma in Phase 1b
SER-301for ulcerative colitis; clinical development initiated
SER-155for infection, bacteremia & GvHD in HSCT for cancer; clinical development initiated
Team
Experienced, highly accomplished leadership team
Agenda and Speakers
Introductory remarks
Eric Shaff
President and Chief Executive Officer,
Seres Therapeutics
SER-109
Clinical development
Lisa von Moltke, M.D.
Chief Medical Officer,
Seres Therapeutics
SER-109
Manufacturing
John Auniņš, Ph.D.
Chief Technology Officer,
Seres Therapeutics
Clinical burden of
Clostridioides difficile
infection
Mark Wilcox, M.D.
Professor of Medical Microbiology, University of Leeds, and Deputy Chair of the U.K. Department of Health's Antimicrobial Resistance and Healthcare Associated Infection (ARHAI)
SER-109
Drug pharmacology
Matt Henn, Ph.D.
Chief Scientific Officer,
Seres Therapeutics
Q&A
Panel
Key Messages for Today
Seres is the leader in microbiome therapeutic development
C. difficileinfection is disease area that is in desperate need of a new approach, where the safety AND efficacy of existing choices are suboptimal and poorly understood
We have a differentiated approach, including rigorous study protocol (toxin) and safety (CMC) that set us up for success
Microbiome therapeutics are here, now. We believeSER-109 will be the tipping point
Clinical burden of
Clostridioides difficile
infection
Mark Wilcox, M.D.
Professor of Medical Microbiology
University of Leeds & Leeds Teaching Hospitals; National Health Service Antimicrobial Resistance Programme Board; and
Lead on
C. difficilefor Public Health England, UK.
C. difficileinfection is a toxin-mediated disease leading to inflammatory colitis
Hallmark of this bacterial disease is diarrhea
Can be severe
with 10-15 bowel movements in a day
C. difficile
bacteria
Other symptoms:
Nausea, abdominal cramping
Low grade fever
Fatigue, weight loss
Severe disease
Risk of
perforation
and death
Pseudomembranous colitis
Toxic megacolon
Feuerstadt P Clin Transl Gastro 2015; Smits WK Nature Rev 2016
C. difficileinfection is associated with significantly lower quality of life
Severe burden on patients
Poor quality of life and loss of productivity due to disabling diarrhea
I have never
Terrified I will
I feel home-
regained
give this
bound due
back my
horrible
Mentally
to diarrhea
strength
disease to my
this has
children and
destroyed
grandchildren
me
Survey of 350,370 participants with lower QOL in all health domains:
General health and vitality
Mental and emotional health
Physical and social functioning
Vitality
General Health
Physical Functioning
HealthDomain
Bodily Pain
Mental Health
-36v2
SF
Role-Physical
Social Functioning
Role-Emotional
30
43.2
43.9
50.1
40.2*
41.7*
49.4
39.6*
44.5*
50.8
39.0*
△
43.8*
47.0
37.8*
△
41.8*
49.6
36.8*
△
42.1*
49.2
36.5*
△
42.0*
48.0
35.4*
△
42.8*
48.0
Unadjusted Norm-Based Mean Score
HeinrichDig Dis Sci 2018
Burden of
C. difficileinfection on healthcare systems
ESTIMATED BURDEN OF
C. DIFFINFECTION CASES : 462,100 (95% CI 428,600 to 495,600)
224,000
20,500
Greater incidence in patients ≥65 years
hospitalizations
in-hospital deaths
than all other age groups combined
ADVERSE IMPACT ON SHORT AND LONG-TERM OUTCOMES AT 30 DAYS
2.5x
1.7x
risk of skilled nursing
risk long-term care facility
facility transfer
transfer
1.77x
Increased risk of overall death and 10.9% attributable mortality
TREATMENT COSTS ESTIMATED >$5B ANNUALLY
Driven by length of hospital stay and readmissions with additional burden of CMS penalties
2-DAY
increase in hospital length-of-stay
25%
of
C. difficileinfection patients will experience ≥1 readmissions
34,000
total annual cost of a recurrent
C. difficileinfection patient
1. Desai,BMC Infectious Diseases 2016; Zhang,Clinical Infectious Diseases 2018 RodriguesInfect Control Hosp Epidemiol 2016; LessaN Engl J Med 2015; GuhN Engl J Med 2020; NitzanWorld J Gastroenterol 2013; OlsenInfect Control Hosp Epidemiol 2019.
Current treatment options are suboptimal
Primary
C. difficileinfection:
Vancomycin or fidaxomicin associated with rapid recurrence in 25% within 1 to 3 weeks of antibiotic completion due to original strain
Risk factors:age >65 years, female gender, hospitalization
Bezlotoxumab for those at high-risk for recurrence
Lower efficacy in those with recurrent disease vs primary C. difficileinfection
Treatment options are more limited for multiply recurrent disease:
Long-term treatment with vancomycin over 6-10 weeks
High rates of recurrence of42-74%
None of these approaches address disease pathogenesis
McDonald
Clin Infect Dis2018; Wilcox NEJM 2017; Louie NEJM2011;
HengelOpen Forum Infect Dis 2020; HotaClin Infect Dis 2017.
"Escalator of recurrence"
Risk increases to >40%
The pathogenesis of
C. difficileinfection is a two-hit process:
Disruption and Exposure
Leading risk factor for
C. difficileinfection is exposure to
antibiotics, which disrupt the microbiome
difficile infection
Disruption
of
Exposure
to
gut microbiome
C. difficile
spores
CDI is the "canary in the mine" signaling
microbiome disruption
and need for
microbiome repair
McGovernClin Infect Dis 2020; TheriotAnn Review Micro 2015
Fecal transplant is a proof-of-concept supporting importance of microbiome recovery
Transfer of minimally processed stool from a screened donor to a recipient
Wide range of efficacy reported with lower cure rates in randomized trials (67%) thanopen-label studies (82%)
Sustained recovery associated with gain of Firmicute bacteria
FMT delivery via colonoscopy appears more efficacious than enema
NYTimes article on OpenBiome
Mar 3rd 2019
IDSA recommended FMT for recurrent
C. difficileinfection after 3 trials of antibiotics based on only "moderate quality evidence"
"FMT Efficacy Likely Influenced By"
Time from last
C. difficile
Treatment prior to FMT
Patient selection
infection episode
Use of inappropriate
C. difficile
Subjects on long-term
Subjects with distant history
infection diagnostics for
vancomycin
ofC. difficile infection
suspected recurrence
WilcoxOpen Forum Infect Dis 2020; McDonaldClin Infect Dis 2018
Selection of study subjects: The impact of the diagnostic approach
Two Categories of Diagnostic Assays
Testing for toxin production
(Hallmark of disease)
Testing for
C. difficileby PCR
(whether or not it makes toxin)
Why is this important?
+Toxin test strongly correlates with active
disease and is recommended by IDSA for suspected recurrence
PCR cannot differentiate colonization from infection leading to overdiagnosis
No published controlled trial of FMT or FMT-like microbiome drugs has required toxin testing in clinical trials, including those with read-out in 2020,
with one exception of ECOSPOR-III
WilcoxOpen Forum Infect Dis 2020; McDonaldClin Infect Dis 2018; Polage JAMAIntern Med 2015; FangJ Clin Micro 2017
FMT safety concerns amplified by recent high-profile FDA alerts
Drug-Resistant
E. coliBacteremia Transmitted by Fecal Microbiota Transplant
Transmission of drug- resistant bacteria discovered during clinical
Using the
universe of
microbes in stool brings unintended consequences
Safety Alert Regarding Use of Fecal Microbiota for Transplantation and Risk of Serious Adverse Events Likely Due to Transmission of Pathogenic Organisms
Contaminated FMT due to inadequate donor
Need a better, more focused
Safety Alert Regarding Use of Fecal Microbiota for Transplantation and Additional Safety Protections Pertaining to SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19
New concerns about potential COVID-19 transmission via FMT
approach to microbiome repair
14 - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. © 2020
Summary
C. difficileinfection causes debilitating toxin-mediated diarrhea with a significant impact on morbidity and mortality and quality of life
The pathogenesis of C. difficileinfection requires "two hits": Disruption of the microbiome and exposure to C. difficilespores
Patients suffer recurrences because current treatments do not address the disrupted microbiome, the proximal cause of disease
Although FMT providesproof-of concept supporting the need for microbiome recovery, estimates of efficacy are unclear and FDA safety alerts highlight the inherent risks of using minimally processed stool
In Search of a Sustained Clinical Response: The Role of Advanced Microbiome Therapeutics
Lisa von Moltke, M.D.
Chief Medical Officer
C. difficiletargeted antibiotics are necessary but insufficient for treatment
When the
microbiome is
disrupted,
Diarrhea
C. difficile
spores
and colitis
germinate into
toxin-producing
bacteria
Antibiotics without any effect on
C. difficile
spores
C. difficile
spores
Antibiotics kill
C. difficileand reduce toxin that cause disease
difficile bacteria
C. difficilespores are the reservoir that feed the vicious cycle of recurrence
Pathogenesis is a two-hit process and requires a two-pronged treatment approach
McGovernClin Infect Dis 2020
SER-109 is an investigational, donor derived, spore-based therapeutic designed to break the cycle of recurrent
C. difficileinfection
Strong Scientific Rationale
Spore-formingFirmicute bacteria prevent C. difficilegermination and growth
Granted FDA Status
Obtained FDA Breakthrough & Orphan Drug designations
SER-109
Oral formulation of Firmicute bacteria spores
Oral Formulation
Spores are resistant to gastric acid, facilitating oral delivery to gastrointestinal tract
Safety
Prior clinical studies demonstrate favorable tolerability & safety
Spore purification mitigates risk of transmission of known
and unknown infectious agents
Phase 3 ECOSPOR-III trial design informed by prior clinical studies
Diagnosis of qualifying episode in Phase 2 likely led to inclusion of subjects without recurrent
C. difficile
infection
PCR utilized in most patients, which confounded results
Dosing matters
Reanalysis of Phase 1dose-ranging cohort gave critical insights into importance of dose
LESSONS LEARNED FORM FOUNDATION FOR ECOSPOR-III
Toxin testing required at study entry and time of suspected recurrence to ensure accuracy
Total dose increased to 3x10 7SCFUs a day for 3 days, to ensure rapid onset of action of SER-109 before recurrence
Editorial Commentary by Vince Young, MD, PhD, University of Michigan:
The results of their analysis, including the potential confounding effects of PCR versustoxin-based methods used to diagnose CDI should inform others conducting clinical studies and trials of this important nosocomial infection. "
McGovernClin Infect Dis 2020
Favorable safety profile of SER-109 in Phase 2
Mainly mild or moderate AEs
Most common AEs were gastrointestinal disorders including diarrhea, abdominal pain, flatulence and nausea
None of the serious adverse events were considereddrug-related by the investigators
Favorable safety profile may result from the fact that SER-109 is composed of Firmicutes spores, which normally reside within the healthy microbiome
McGovernClin Infect Dis 2020
Phase 3 ECOSPOR-III Trial: Study population
Adults ≥ 18 years of age
Inclusion criteria
A qualifying episode of
C. difficileinfection as defined by: •≥ 3 unformed stools per day for 2 consecutive days plus
•Positive
C. difficilestool toxin assay
•A clinical response to antibiotics (<3 unformed stools in 24 hours for 2 or more consecutive days before randomization
Other criteria:
•≥ 3 episodes of
C. difficileinfection within the previous 12 months,
inclusive of the current episode, with documented history of ≥ 2 episodes, inclusive of the current (qualifying) episode
ECOSPOR-III is the model for all
C. difficileinfection trials
Top-line results in mid-2020
History
Standard-
Key features that differentiate
ECOSPOR-III from other trials
of ≥2C. diff.
of-care antibiotics
recurrences
for 10-21 days
1
toxin assay
(+)
4 capsules over 3 days
All subjects with recent onset of
C. difficile infection
2
Placebo
SER-109
Subjects on suppressive antibiotics excluded
3
67 sites participated in trial in US and Canada
*Recruitment was halted in April 2020; 182 patients were enrolled; mainly outpatients
Primary endpoint:
Recurrence at 8 weeks
Safety follow-up through 24 weeks
Placebo arm is well-blinded and will provide valuable insights on safety and efficacy
4
Strict diagnostic criteria
ECOSPOR-III is the model for all
C. difficileinfection trials
Top-line results in mid-2020
Key features that differentiate ECOSPOR-III from other trials
History
Standard-
of ≥2C. diff.
of-care antibiotics
recurrences
for 10-21 days
toxin assay
(+)
4 capsules over 3 days
Placebo SER-109
1
All subjects with recent onset of
C. difficile infection
2
Subjects on suppressive antibiotics excluded
3
Placebo arm is well-blinded and will provide valuable insights on safety and efficacy
67 sites participated in trial in US and Canada
*Recruitment was halted in April 2020; 182 patients were enrolled; mainly outpatients
Primary endpoint:
Recurrence at 8 weeks
Safety follow-up through 24 weeks
4
Strict diagnostic criteria
Critical importance of toxin testing already confirmed in ECOSPOR-III trial
The most common reason for screen failure was a negative toxin assay
ECOSPOR-III: What does success look like?
Clinical viewpoint
SER-109 efficacy and safety will be demonstrated in patients with true
C. difficileinfection
Clinically compelling data with statistically significant delta between placebo andSER-109 arms
Safety and tolerability will be consistent with Ph1 and Ph2 trials
Seres will deliver on all key aspects of this Phase 3 clinical trial
First rigorously controlled trial of a microbiome therapeutic to require C. difficiletoxin assays, enhancing confidence in efficacy estimates
Safety profile may reflect that Firmicute spores are dominant in the healthy microbiome
SER-109will stand in a class of its own based on inactivation and purification processes that mitigate risk, beyond donor screening alone
ECOSPOR-III: What does success look like?
Regulatory viewpoint
With favorable ECOSPOR III data, plan to engage with FDA regarding path to approval
ECOSPOR III has potential to be a single pivotal study to supportSER-109 product registration, though additional safety data may be required
SER-109has obtained Breakthrough and Orphan Drug Designations
Seres position on FMT: Enforcement discretion for FMT should be eliminated with the approval of a microbiome therapeutic for recurrent C. difficileinfection
Summary
C. difficileinfection is a two-hit process that requires a two-pronged treatment approach to prevent the vicious cycle of recurrence
SER-109is an investigational, orally-delivered ecology of Firmicute spores essential for gut health
Our purification and inactivation processes are designed to deliver only the essential components needed for microbiome repair while mitigating patient risk
ECOSPOR-IIIwill set the bar for all C. difficileinfection trials in the field based on prior learnings and Seres' scientific leadership in microbiome sciences
We are hopeful that with increasedSER-109 dosing, ECOSPOR-III will demonstrate compelling efficacy and a favorable safety profile
ECOSPOR-III has potential to be single pivotal study,though additional safety data may be required
SER-109 Drug Pharmacology
Matthew Henn, Ph.D.
Chief Scientific Officer
Seres microbiome therapeutics are designed to rapidly restructure the microbiome and modulate disease relevant pathways
SER-109 mechanism targets disrupted microbiota and prevention of
C. difficilegermination and growth
Engraft commensal Firmicute spore-forming bacteria that compete with
C. difficile
In humanstudies show loss of Firmicutes diversity in C. difficilesubjects
In vivostudies support Firmicutes as active bacteria
Modulate Bile Acid Metabolism
Reduce 1° bile acids that stimulate C. difficilespore germination
Increase 2° bile acids that inhibit C. difficilevegetative growth
SER-109 targets the proximal cause of disease, the gastrointestinal microbiome
Figure adapted from Britton
Gastroenterology2014.
Engraftment of SER-109 bacteria occurs rapidly with significantly greater number of drug species observed in treated versus placebo subjects
Engraftment of drug species was observed by one-week post treatment & was durable through 8 weeks
Pre-treatmentdiversity of drug species in subjects was not different between placebo and SER-109 subjects
SER-109arm significantly greater than placebo by one week
Engraftment did not vary by drug lot
McGovernClin Infect Dis 2020
Presence of SER-109 bacteria is associated with a metabolite shift that inhibit
C. difficilespore germination and bacterial growth
By week 1, positive correlation seen between SER-109 species and concentration of 2° bile acids
LCA & DCA
LCA = Lithocholic acid
DCA = Deoxycholic acid
McGovernClin Infect Dis 2020
Greater engraftment of SER-109 is associated with reduction of
C. difficileinfection recurrence
Significantly greater engraftment of
SER-109 species at week-1 (p<0.05) was correlated with reduced rates of
C. difficileinfection recurrences
Differences betweennon-recurrent & recurrent not observed in placebo subjects
Early engraftment is likely important since >50% of recurrences occurred by this early timepoint
Therapeutic window is
early after antibiotic treatment
McGovernClin Infect Dis 2020
Higher dose of SER-109 can achieve greater engraftment of drug bacteria in treated patients
Re-evaluation of engraftment in the dose ranging cohort of Phase 1b in light of therapeutic window support a higher dose
Prior to treatment, the number ofSER-109 species was comparable across dose groups and clinical studies
Phase 1bhigh-dose group had significantly greater and less variable engraftment at week-1 than Phase 2
Impact of dose on early engraftment
informed Phase 3 dose
McGovernClin Infect Dis 2020
SER-109 treatment targets the proximal cause of
C. difficileinfection, the GI microbiome
SER-109mechanisms include the durable engraftment of drug bacteria (PK) and modulation of disease-relevantmicrobial-associated metabolites (PD)
Rapid engraftment is associated with prevention of C. difficileinfection recurrence and is dose-dependent
Learnings fromSER-109 pharmacology informed Phase 3 trial design and microbiome endpoints
Seresin-house reverse translation platforms are powerful tools for drug discovery and pharmacology
SER-109 Production
John Auniņš, Ph.D.
Chief Technology Officer
SER-109: A novel biologically-derived product adapted from proven approaches
Well-established Inactivation
Multi-Component, High Potency Active
Paradigm, Validated by
analogous to other natural biologics:
Highly Stable Spore
Pathogen Challenge Studies
IVIG, Premarin
®, Otosporin ®
Drug Product
Donor
Pathogen
Spore
Drug
QC
Formulation &
Drug
QC
Packaging &
Collection
Inactivation
Purification
Substance
Encapsulation
Product
Distribution
Follow Blood, Urine, and
Conventional, Simple, Well-
Off the Shelf Formulation
Room Temp
Tissue Product Paradigms
Understood Purification Steps
and Capsule Packaging
storage
Weighted UniFrac comparison of
SER-109 lot composition
Straightforward Production Elements
Individual operations and their features arewell-established
Modest production scales
Hard shell capsule delivery enables standard processing, storage, distribution
Live vaccine-like product
Provide small, potent spore dose, using the human gut as a bioreactor to amplify
Modest donor program scale
Results in a consistent product
Comprehensive safety approach to product
Comprehensive donor program developed forSER-109 product
Pathogen inactivation and clearance steps for vegetative bacteria and many potential pathogens incorporated into the process and validated
Controlled cGMP bioprocessing environment
Rigorous product testing to detect non- product microbiological contamination
ORGANISMS STUDIED FOR PATHOGEN
CLEARANCE VALIDATION
Virus
Vegetative Bacteria
Adenovirus 41
Salmonella enterica
Tulane Virus
Helicobacter pylori
Herpes Simplex Virus 1
Listeria innocua
Poliovirus 1
Enterococcus faecalis
Hepatitis A Virus
Staphylococcus aureus
Rotavirus A
Fungi
Parasites
Candida albicans
Cryptosporidium parvum
oocysts
Aspergillus brasiliensis
spores
GMP manufacturing and quality systems
Specialized, dedicated facilities addressing FDA and EMA guidance on manufacturing withspore-forming organisms
Integrated manufacturing capabilities including Quality
Control and Quality Assurance for Seres' products
Overall > 98% success rate in batch release from initiation
Product controls consistent with FDA statements for Live Biological Products
FDA consultations collaborative and constructive with respect to CMC expectations
Fermented products platform (SER-301,SER-155)
R&D Culture
Primary cGMP
Secondary cGMP
Medium Balancing &
Process Optimization
Starting Point
Media Screen
Media Screen
Optimization
& Scale-up
Platform Fermentation Process Development
Platform Formulation and Delivery Technology
Fermentation
Strain Stability in
Candidate Formulation
Formulation & Process
Long-term Stability
Optimization
Base Formulations
Screening
Optimization
Confirmation
Cell Banking &
Drug
Drug
Quality Control
Inoculum
Substance
Product
In-house GMP Manufacturing and
Quality Control Capabilities
Novel QC assays
Dose Potency
Microbial Purity
Pharmaceutical Quality Product Characterization
Summary
SER-109is unusual to manufacture, yet Seres has mastered the elements of manufacturing the product
SER-109is a well-characterized and consistent product candidate
We have taken multiple safety precautions to ensure a safe product, which should not be impacted by emerging pathogens such asSARS-CoV-2
Learnings from our most advanced product are being leveraged to feed newer fermented products includingSER-301 and SER-155
Closing Remarks
Eric Shaff
Chief Executive Officer
Broad SER-109 commercial potential in the U.S. and globally
C. difficileinfection market (U.S.)
Potential SER-109 addressable population of ~170K annual cases (U.S.)
32K3+ Recurrent Cases
38K
(40% of 1
strecurrence
2
ndRecurrent Cases
will recur a 2
ndtime)
100K
(14%-21% of primary recurrence
1
stRecurrent Cases
cases)
439K primary
C. difficile
infection
1. DesaiBMC Infectious Diseases 2016). ZhangClinical Infectious Diseases 2018. Rodrigues, Infect Control Hosp Epidemiol 2016. LessaN Engl J Med 2015.
Commercial readiness activities initiated
C. difficilemarket opportunity assessment
Key stakeholder primary research (physician, patient, and payer)
Recurrent
C. difficileinfection patient segmentation and site-of-care analysis Publication and congress plan
Deepening advocacy relationships
Brand name development
