Seres Therapeutics : to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results and Operational Progress Conference Call and Webcast on March 6, 2019

0
03/04/2019 | 07:01am EST

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) today announced that management will host a conference call and live audio webcast on March 6, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2018 results and provide a general business update.

To access the conference call, please dial 844-277-9450 (domestic) or 336-525-7139 (international) and reference the conference ID number 6566237. To join the live webcast, please visit the “Investors and Media” section of the Seres website at www.serestherapeutics.com.

A webcast replay will be available on the Seres website beginning approximately two hours after the event and will be archived for approximately 21 days.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB) is a leading microbiome therapeutics platform company developing a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome, where the state of bacterial diversity and function is imbalanced. Seres’ most advanced program, SER-109, has obtained Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is in Phase 3 development for recurrent C. difficile infection. SER-287 is being evaluated in a Phase 2b study in patients with active mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis. Seres is also advancing SER-401 into clinical development to augment the efficacy of current immuno-oncology treatments. For more information, please visit www.serestherapeutics.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 30,0 M
EBIT 2018 -100 M
Net income 2018 -106 M
Finance 2018 80,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 5,72x
EV / Sales 2019 3,76x
Capitalization 251 M
Chart SERES THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Seres Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERES THERAPEUTICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 14,6 $
Spread / Average Target 137%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric D. Shaff President, CEO, CFO & Director
Roger J. Pomerantz Chairman
David N. Cook Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP-Research
John G. Aunins CTO, Executive VP-Bioprocess & Manufacturing
Kevin J. Horgan Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERES THERAPEUTICS INC36.06%250
GILEAD SCIENCES5.53%82 934
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS15.96%48 255
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS17.69%46 247
GENMAB8.76%10 617
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC34.42%10 253
