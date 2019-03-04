Seres Therapeutics : to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results and Operational Progress Conference Call and Webcast on March 6, 2019

Seres
Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) today announced that management
will host a conference call and live audio webcast on March 6, 2019 at
8:30 a.m. ET to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2018 results and
provide a general business update.
To access the conference call, please dial 844-277-9450 (domestic) or
336-525-7139 (international) and reference the conference ID number
6566237. To join the live webcast, please visit the “Investors and
Media” section of the Seres website at www.serestherapeutics.com.
A webcast replay will be available on the Seres website beginning
approximately two hours after the event and will be archived for
approximately 21 days.
About Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB) is a leading microbiome
therapeutics platform company developing a novel class of biological
drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a
dysbiotic microbiome, where the state of bacterial diversity and
function is imbalanced. Seres’ most advanced program, SER-109, has
obtained Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug designations from the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration and is in Phase 3 development for recurrent C.
difficile infection. SER-287 is being evaluated in a Phase 2b study
in patients with active mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis. Seres is
also advancing SER-401 into clinical development to augment the efficacy
of current immuno-oncology treatments. For more information, please
visit www.serestherapeutics.com.
