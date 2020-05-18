Seres Therapeutics : to Host Virtual SER-109 Focused Symposium on May 27, 2020, Ahead of Phase 3 ECOSPOR III Study Read-Out

– Data from SER-109 Phase 3 study in recurrent C. difficile infection expected mid-2020 –

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB) today announced that it will host a virtual webcast symposium focused on SER-109 as a potential new therapeutic option for recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. ET.

During the event, Mark Wilcox, M.D., Professor of Medical Microbiology, University of Leeds, and Seres’ management will discuss the CDI patient burden, the ongoing SER-109 Phase 3 ECOSPOR III study and the potential for SER-109 to become the standard of care for recurrent CDI.

SER-109 is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 3 study for the prevention of recurrence of CDI. SER-109 has obtained both Breakthrough Therapy Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Seres previously reported the completion of enrollment in the Phase 3 ECOSPOR III study (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT03183128), a multicenter, randomized 1:1, placebo-controlled study in patients with multiply recurrent CDI. ECOSPOR III has enrolled 182 patients. Seres expects to report SER-109 Phase 3 top-line results in mid-2020.

Based on prior discussions with the FDA, Seres believes that ECOSPOR III has the potential to be the single pivotal study supporting product registration; however, this will depend on the strength of the data, and additional safety data may be required. If approved, SER-109 has the potential to be the first FDA-approved therapy for CDI to treat the underlying cause of this disease, and the first approved microbiome drug for any human condition.

To join the live webcast, on May 27, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET, including presentation slides, please visit the “Investors & Media” section of the Seres website at www.serestherapeutics.com. To access the conference call, please dial 844-277-9450 (domestic) or 336-525-7139 (international) and reference the conference ID number 4884302. Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3qo4hxiv.

A webcast replay will be available on the Seres website beginning approximately two hours after the event and will be archived for approximately 21 days.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: MCRB) is a leading microbiome therapeutics platform company developing a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome, where the state of bacterial diversity and function is imbalanced. Seres' SER-109 program has obtained Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug designations from the FDA and is in Phase 3 development for recurrent C. difficile infection. Seres' SER-287 program has obtained Fast Track and Orphan Drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is being evaluated in a Phase 2b study in patients with active mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis. Seres is developing SER-401 in a Phase 1b study in patients with metastatic melanoma, SER-301 for ulcerative colitis, and SER-155 to prevent mortality due to gastrointestinal infections, bacteremia and graft versus host disease. For more information, please visit www.serestherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including the timing and results of our clinical studies, the potential for ECOSPOR III to serve as a pivotal trial to enable a BLA submission, the potential impact of SER-109 and other statements that are not historical facts.

These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: we have incurred significant losses, are not currently profitable and may never become profitable; our need for additional funding; our limited operating history; our unproven approach to therapeutic intervention; the lengthy, expensive and uncertain process of clinical drug development; our reliance on third parties and collaborators to conduct our clinical trials, manufacture our product candidates and develop and commercialize our product candidates, if approved; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to retain key personnel and to manage our growth; and our management and principal stockholders have the ability to control or significantly influence our business. These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on May 7, 2020, and our other reports filed with the SEC could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

