SERES THERAPEUTICS, INC.

SERES THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(MCRB)
Seres Therapeutics : to Virtually Present at the Chardan Microbiome Medicines Summit

03/15/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) today announced that it will present at the virtual Chardan Microbiome Medicines Summit on Monday, March 16 at 8:15 a.m. ET.

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available under the “Investors and Media” section of Seres’ website. A replay of the presentation will become available approximately one hour after the event and will be archived for 21 days.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB) is a leading microbiome therapeutics platform company developing a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome, where the state of bacterial diversity and function is imbalanced. Seres’ SER-287 program has obtained Fast Track and Orphan Drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is being evaluated in a Phase 2b study in patients with active mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis. Seres’ SER-109 program has obtained Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug designations from the FDA and is in Phase 3 development for recurrent C. difficile infection. Seres is also developing SER-401 in a Phase 1b study in patients with metastatic melanoma. SER-301, a next-generation, rationally-designed, live microbiome therapeutic candidate is in preclinical development for ulcerative colitis. For more information, please visit www.serestherapeutics.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 31,4 M
EBIT 2020 -73,0 M
Net income 2020 -69,7 M
Finance 2020 73,8 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,86x
P/E ratio 2021 -2,64x
EV / Sales2020 4,94x
EV / Sales2021 1,94x
Capitalization 229 M
Chart SERES THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Seres Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERES THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 7,35  $
Last Close Price 3,22  $
Spread / Highest target 242%
Spread / Average Target 128%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric D. Shaff President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Berenson Chairman
Marcus Chapman Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, VP-Finance
John G. Aunins CTO, Executive VP-Bioprocess & Manufacturing
Matthew R. Henn Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERES THERAPEUTICS, INC.-6.67%229
GILEAD SCIENCES5.54%89 402
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS0.87%57 262
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS15.02%50 679
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.8.67%23 397
GENMAB A/S-18.19%11 982
