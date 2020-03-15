Seres Therapeutics : to Virtually Present at the Chardan Microbiome Medicines Summit

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) today announced that it will present at the virtual Chardan Microbiome Medicines Summit on Monday, March 16 at 8:15 a.m. ET.

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available under the “Investors and Media” section of Seres’ website. A replay of the presentation will become available approximately one hour after the event and will be archived for 21 days.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB) is a leading microbiome therapeutics platform company developing a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome, where the state of bacterial diversity and function is imbalanced. Seres’ SER-287 program has obtained Fast Track and Orphan Drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is being evaluated in a Phase 2b study in patients with active mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis. Seres’ SER-109 program has obtained Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug designations from the FDA and is in Phase 3 development for recurrent C. difficile infection. Seres is also developing SER-401 in a Phase 1b study in patients with metastatic melanoma. SER-301, a next-generation, rationally-designed, live microbiome therapeutic candidate is in preclinical development for ulcerative colitis. For more information, please visit www.serestherapeutics.com.

