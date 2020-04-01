Log in
Sergeferrari Group : Publication of the 2019 Universal Registration Document and Covid-19

04/01/2020 | 02:05am EDT

Publication of the 2019 Universal Registration Document

Covid-19 effects on 2020 objectives

Saint-Jean-de-Soudain, April 1st, 2020, 8:00 am, CEST – SergeFerrari Group (FR0011950682 - SEFER) designs, develops and manufactures innovative composite fabrics for lightweight architectural and outdoor applications and is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C.

Publication of the 2019 Universal registration of SergeFerrari Group

Serge Ferrari Group announces that its 2019 Universal Registration Document (URD) has been filed with the French financial market authority, the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), on March 31, 2020. This document in French version is available in accordance with the regulation in place. It is available on SergeFerrari Group website (www.sergeferrari.com) in the Investors section under Financial documents and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org). It is also available free of charge at the Company's registered office, Zone industrielle la Tour-du-Pin, 38110 Saint-Jean-de-Soudain, France.

This 2019 Universal Registration Document notably includes:

  • The financial report
  • Risk management and corporate governance elements
  • The 2019 annual accounts
  • The various reports of the statutory auditors and their fees
  • A description of the share buyback program
  • The non-financial performance declaration (ESG report - called DPEF in French)
  • The agenda and resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of May, 14, 2020

Covid-19 effects on 2020 objectives

Since the communications published on March 11 and March 23, 2020 by SergeFerrari Group, the governmental authorities in the various countries in which the Group operates have implemented or extended containment measures restricting the Group's activities to a certain extent. On the filing date of the Universal Registration Document, the duration of these measures is not known. Their impact on the 2020 objectives of €195 million in revenues and the improvement in operating margin are therefore not precisely measurable. These targets are suspended pending better visibility of this pandemic consequences in the coming weeks.

On the filing date of the Universal Registration Document, the Group has already prepared its teams to organize the secure resumption of its activities as soon as conditions allow it, and is taking the necessary measures to continue to address effectively its customers' requests.

Calendar

  • Publication of Q1 2020 revenues on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 after market close
  • Annual General Meeting: Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 5:00 pm CEST
  • Publication of 2020 Half-year revenues on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 after market close

ABOUT SERGE FERRARI

The Serge Ferrari Group designs, develops and manufactures innovative composite fabrics for lightweight architectural and outdoor applications in a global market estimated by the company at around €6 billion. The unique characteristics of these products make them ideal for technical applications in three fields: architecture, specialties for industry professionals, and composite membranes for the consumer market. Its main competitive advantage is based on the implementation of differentiating proprietary technologies and know-how. The Group has four production sites in Europe. Serge Ferrari operates in 80 countries via eight subsidiaries (USA, Japan, Hong Kong, Brazil, India, China, Turkey and Germany), two sales offices (Spain and Dubai), the distribution business of the Giofex Group in Europe, and a network of over 100 independent distributors world-wide.

At the end of 2019, Serge Ferrari posted consolidated revenues of €189 million of which 75% was achieved outside France. The company SergeFerrari Group is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment C (ISIN code: FR0011950682). The SergeFerrari Group share is eligible for PEA-SME and FCPI Investment.

www.sergeferrari.com

Contacts

Serge Ferrari
Philippe Brun
Chief Financial Officer
investor@sergeferrari.com
 		 NewCap
Investor Relations
Sandrine Boussard-Gallien
Théodora Xu
Tél.: +33(0) 1 44 71 94 94
sferrari@newcap.eu		 NewCap
Media Relations
Nicolas Mérigeau
Tél.: +33(0) 1 44 71 94 98
nmerigeau@newcap.fr

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xmhsaZhoY2edlZtuaphnaZVrnG1ixZPFaWKYmWlxaMmamGxgmZlpnJyaZm9jnGxo
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
News releases for the provision of documents:
- Terms of availability of a registration document or its updates

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/62772-sefer_pr_urd-publication-and-covid-19_eng_vdef_01.04.2020_sent.pdf

© 2020 ActusNews
