Sergeferrari Group : Publication of the 2019 Universal Registration Document and Covid-19

Saint-Jean-de-Soudain, April 1st, 2020, 8:00 am, CEST – SergeFerrari Group (FR0011950682 - SEFER) designs, develops and manufactures innovative composite fabrics for lightweight architectural and outdoor applications and is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C.

Serge Ferrari Group announces that its 2019 Universal Registration Document (URD) has been filed with the French financial market authority, the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), on March 31, 2020. This document in French version is available in accordance with the regulation in place. It is available on SergeFerrari Group website (www.sergeferrari.com) in the Investors section under Financial documents and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org). It is also available free of charge at the Company's registered office, Zone industrielle la Tour-du-Pin, 38110 Saint-Jean-de-Soudain, France.

Since the communications published on March 11 and March 23, 2020 by SergeFerrari Group, the governmental authorities in the various countries in which the Group operates have implemented or extended containment measures restricting the Group's activities to a certain extent. On the filing date of the Universal Registration Document, the duration of these measures is not known. Their impact on the 2020 objectives of €195 million in revenues and the improvement in operating margin are therefore not precisely measurable. These targets are suspended pending better visibility of this pandemic consequences in the coming weeks.

On the filing date of the Universal Registration Document, the Group has already prepared its teams to organize the secure resumption of its activities as soon as conditions allow it, and is taking the necessary measures to continue to address effectively its customers' requests.

Publication of Q1 2020 revenues on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 after market close

on after market close Annual General Meeting: Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 5:00 pm CEST

Publication of 2020 Half-year revenues on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 after market close

ABOUT SERGE FERRARI

The Serge Ferrari Group designs, develops and manufactures innovative composite fabrics for lightweight architectural and outdoor applications in a global market estimated by the company at around €6 billion. The unique characteristics of these products make them ideal for technical applications in three fields: architecture, specialties for industry professionals, and composite membranes for the consumer market. Its main competitive advantage is based on the implementation of differentiating proprietary technologies and know-how. The Group has four production sites in Europe. Serge Ferrari operates in 80 countries via eight subsidiaries (USA, Japan, Hong Kong, Brazil, India, China, Turkey and Germany), two sales offices (Spain and Dubai), the distribution business of the Giofex Group in Europe, and a network of over 100 independent distributors world-wide.

At the end of 2019, Serge Ferrari posted consolidated revenues of €189 million of which 75% was achieved outside France. The company SergeFerrari Group is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment C (ISIN code: FR0011950682). The SergeFerrari Group share is eligible for PEA-SME and FCPI Investment.

www.sergeferrari.com

