Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  SergeFerrari Group    SEFER   FR0011950682

SERGEFERRARI GROUP

(SEFER)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sergeferrari Group : Serge Ferrari Group posts revenues of EUR 101.4 million for the first half of 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 11:50am EDT

Saint Jean de Soudain, July 23, 2019, 5.45 pm CEST

Serge Ferrari Group posts revenues of €101.4 million for the first half of 2019

  • Group first half revenues up 4.4% at constant exchange rates
  • Robust growth in Asia driven by infrastructure projects
  • Solid growth in the Consumer business driven by indoor and outdoor furniture

SergeFerrari Group (FR0011950682) designs, manufactures and distributes innovative flexible composite materials and is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C. The Group today announces its consolidated revenues for the first half of 2019.

Revenue breakdown by geographical region (unaudited)

(€'000) Q2
2019		 Q2
2018		 Ch. at current exchange rates Chr. at constant exchange rates H1
2019		 H1
2018		 Ch. at current exchange rates Chr. at constant exchange rates
Europe 42,327 41,202 2.7% 2.9% 78,489 77,445 1.3% 1.5%
Americas 5,814 5,051 15.1% 8.8% 9,370 8,498 10.3% 4.1%
Asia - Africa - Pacific 7,021 6,651 5.6% 4.1% 13,507 10,702 26.2% 24.9%
Total revenues 55,162 52,904 4.3% 3.6% 101,366 96,645 4.9% 4.4%

Q2 2019 revenues of €55.2 million, up 3.6% at constant exchange rates

At constant consolidation scope and exchange rates (like-for-like), Q2 Group sales were up 3.6% versus Q2 2018, given a strong basis of comparison (11.8% growth in Q2 2018 versus Q2 2017) and taking into account the postponement of some deliveries to the beginning of July. Changes in exchange rates slightly increased revenues by 0.7% in Q2 2019, compared to a 2.0% reduction in Q2 2018. 

Price and product mix effects contributed 3.5% to Q2 2019 sales growth.

In Europe, sales were up 2.9% at constant exchange rates. With no change in consolidation during the period, growth was driven by the strong demand for architectural investments, the solar protection and outdoor furniture markets. This latter market is enjoying good momentum due to the rising trend in outdoor lifestyle activities. For instance, many renowned international brands use Serge Ferrari Batyline and Stamskin products in the design of their own products.

Americas revenues were also encouraging, up 15.1% at current exchange rates and 8.8% at constant exchange rates, reflecting strong performances in Canada and Brazil.

Meanwhile, the Asia-Africa-Pacific region posted strong growth of 5.6%, driven by healthy sales developments in China. The Group continues to benefit from the resilience of tensile architecture projects included in major infrastructure projects in this region.

H1 2019 revenues €101.4 million, up 4.4% at constant exchange rates

For the first half of 2019, the Group reported organic revenue growth of 4.4%, broadly in line with its annual target of 4.5% at constant exchange rates.

First half currency movements impacted revenues by a 0.5% increase, versus a 2.1% reduction in 2018.

As previously indicated, the consolidation scope did not change during the reporting period. Price and product mix effects contributed 2.9% to first half sales growth during the first half.

At constant exchange rates, all three regions posted positive growth during the first half. The Asia-Africa-Pacific region performed particularly well, due to a strong demand for architectural and infrastructure projects. Europe continued to record moderate growth for the first half despite the strong performances achieved last year, notably in the Germany-Austria region where major projects were implemented in 2018. The Americas region, after a weak first quarter, managed to catch up and posted first half growth of 10.3% at current exchange rates and 4.1% at constant exchange rates.

Outlook

SergeFerrari Group's priorities this year are to achieve organic revenue growth of over 4.5% and to improve commercial and operational efficiency. Both these targets are confirmed.

Business growth in the first half, combined with tightened cost control and rigorous selection of development projects, allows the Group to confidently confirm its target to significantly improve its operating margin from the first half of 2019.

In addition to operating income, it should be noted that 2019 net income Group share will benefit from the absence of non-recurring expenses related to the closure of the Vinyloop unit, which amounted to €2.04 million in 2018. 

To sum up, the Group has a strong financial position and will continue to review acquisition opportunities specifically intended to strengthen its commercial, product or technological bases. 

Calendar

H1 2019 results, Wednesday September 11, 2019 after market close.

The company will hold its results presentation for analysts and investors on Thursday, September 12 at 8.30 am in Paris. For more details, please contact: sferrari@newcap.eu.

ABOUT SERGE FERRARI

The Serge Ferrari Group designs, makes and distributes high-tech eco-responsible flexible composite materials in a global market with an estimated medium-term value of €6 billion. The unique characteristics of these products make them ideal for technical applications in three fields: architecture, specialties for industry professionals, and composite membranes for the consumer market. Its main competitive advantage is based on the implementation of differentiating proprietary technologies and know-how. The Group has three production sites: one in France and two in Switzerland. Serge Ferrari operates in 80 countries via eight subsidiaries (USA, Japan, Hong Kong, Brazil, India, China, Turkey and Germany), two sales offices (Spain and Dubai), the distribution business of the Giofex Group in Europe, and a network of over 100 independent distributors world-wide.

At the end of 2018, Serge Ferrari posted consolidated revenues of €185 million of which 75% was achieved outside France. The company SergeFerrari Group is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment C (ISIN code: FR0011950682). The SergeFerrari Group share is eligible for PEA-SME and FCPI Investment.

www.sergeferrari.com

Contacts

Serge Ferrari
Philippe Brun
Chief Financial Officer
investor@sergeferrari.com
 		 NewCap
Investor Relations
Sandrine Boussard-Gallien
Théodora Xu
Tél. : +33(0) 1 44 71 94 94
sferrari@newcap.eu		 NewCap
Media Relations
Nicolas Mérigeau
Tél. : +33(0) 1 44 71 94 98
nmerigeau@newcap.fr

Regulated information
Inside Information:
- other releases
Full and original press release in PDF:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-59510-pr-sefer_h1-2019-revenues_vdef-eng_23.07.2019.pdf
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free


© 2019 ActusNews
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SERGEFERRARI GROUP
11:50aSERGEFERRARI GROUP : Serge Ferrari Group posts revenues of EUR 101.4 million for..
AN
04/25SERGEFERRARI GROUP : Q1 2019 revenues up 5.6%
AN
03/07SERGEFERRARI GROUP : 2018 results
AN
2018SERGEFERRARI GROUP : 2018 9-month revenues up 7.9%
AN
2018SERGEFERRARI GROUP : An excellent first half 2018
AN
2018SERGEFERRARI GROUP : Half-year results
CO
2018SERGEFERRARI GROUP SAS : half-yearly earnings release
2018SERGEFERRARI GROUP : Q2 2018 revenues up 9.8%
AN
2018SERGEFERRARI GROUP : 2nd quarter earnings
CO
2018SERGEFERRARI GROUP : Press release
AN
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 194 M
EBIT 2019 7,00 M
Net income 2019 4,50 M
Finance 2019 1,79 M
Yield 2019 1,90%
P/E ratio 2019 15,7x
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,34x
EV / Sales2020 0,32x
Capitalization 68,7 M
Chart SERGEFERRARI GROUP
Duration : Period :
SergeFerrari Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERGEFERRARI GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 8,50  €
Last Close Price 5,80  €
Spread / Highest target 55,2%
Spread / Average Target 46,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sébastien Ferrari Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Romain Ferrari Director & Chief Operating Officer
Philippe Brun CFO, Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Espiard CEO-Research & Development
Victoire Gottardi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERGEFERRARI GROUP-9.38%77
ASSA ABLOY39.68%26 069
SAINT-GOBAIN17.14%20 827
MASCO29.45%11 029
AGC INC10.71%7 609
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC38.04%7 335
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group