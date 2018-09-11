Request for Trading Halt::Request for Trading Halt

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

SERIAL SYSTEM LTD

Securities

SERIAL SYSTEM LTD - SG1E36851343 - S69

Note: In line with current market practice, all securities related to the trading counter(s) have also been similarly halted.

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Date & Time of Broadcast

Request for Trading Halt 11-Sep-2018 07:33:04

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Request for Trading Halt

Announcement Reference

SG180910OTHRR0VC

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Wui Heck Koon

Designation

Company Secretary

Effective Date and Time of the event

With Immediate Effect

Reasons for Trading Halt

Pending release of announcement.

DISCLAIMER: This announcement was prepared and issued by the named Issuer/ Manager to the Exchange. The Exchange assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made, opinions expressed or reports contained in this announcement and is posting this announcement on SGXNet for the sole purpose of dissemination only. In the event of any queries or clarification required in respect of any matters arising from this announcement, such queries are to be made to the named Issuer/ Manager directly and not to the Exchange. The Exchange shall not be liable for any losses or damages howsoever arising as a result of the circulation, publication and dissemination of this announcement.

Tweet

Share