Request for Trading Halt::Request for Trading Halt
Issuer & Securities
SERIAL SYSTEM LTD
Securities
SERIAL SYSTEM LTD - SG1E36851343 - S69
Note: In line with current market practice, all securities related to the trading counter(s) have also been similarly halted.
Stapled Security
No
Announcement Details
Date & Time of Broadcast
Request for Trading Halt 11-Sep-2018 07:33:04
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Request for Trading Halt
Announcement Reference
SG180910OTHRR0VC
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Wui Heck Koon
Designation
Company Secretary
Effective Date and Time of the event
With Immediate Effect
Reasons for Trading Halt
Pending release of announcement.
DISCLAIMER: This announcement was prepared and issued by the named Issuer/ Manager to the Exchange. The Exchange assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made, opinions expressed or reports contained in this announcement and is posting this announcement on SGXNet for the sole purpose of dissemination only. In the event of any queries or clarification required in respect of any matters arising from this announcement, such queries are to be made to the named Issuer/ Manager directly and not to the Exchange. The Exchange shall not be liable for any losses or damages howsoever arising as a result of the circulation, publication and dissemination of this announcement.
Tweet
Share
Disclaimer
Serial System Ltd. published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 02:21:08 UTC