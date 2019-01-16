Serica Energy : Analyst Site Visit

Serica Energy plc ("Serica" or the "Company")

Analyst Site Visit

London, 16 January 2019 - Serica Energy plc (AIM: SQZ) is pleased to announce that it is holding a site visit for analysts to the Company's new operational headquarters in Aberdeen.

Serica will be presenting an updated investor presentation which will be made available on the Company's website in due course.

During the site visit no additional new information will be made available.

Enquiries:

Serica Energy plc

Tony Craven Walker tony.cravenwalker@serica-energy.com +44 (0)20 7457 2020 Executive Chairman Mitch Flegg mitch.flegg@serica-energy.com +44 (0)20 7457 2020 CEO Peel Hunt Richard Crichton richard.crichton@peelhunt.com +44 (0)20 7418 8900 Ross Allister ross.allister@peelhunt.com +44 (0)20 7418 8900 James Bavister james.bavister@peelhunt.com +44 (0)20 7418 8900 Instinctif David Simonson david.simonson@instinctif.com +44 (0)20 7457 2020 Catherine Wickman catherine.wickman@instinctif.com +44 (0)20 7457 2020 George Yeomans george.yeomans@instinctif.com +44 (0)20 7457 2020 Notes to Editors

Serica Energy is a British independent oil and gas exploration and production company with exploration, development and production assets in the UK and exploration interests in the Atlantic margins offshore Ireland and Namibia.

Towards the end of 2018, Serica completed transactions which resulted in Serica UK holding a 98% interest in the Bruce field, a 100% interest in the Keith field and a 50% interest in the Rhum field and being operator of all three fields and asset infrastructure.

In addition to a 15% non-operated carried interest in an exploration well currently being drilled on the Rowallan prospect, Serica holds an 18% non-operated interest in the producing Erskine field in the UK Central North Sea and a 50% operated interest in the Columbus Development which has been approved by the OGA and is scheduled to commence development in 2019.

Further information on the Company can be found atwww.serica-energy.com.

The Company's shares are traded on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker SQZ and the Company is a designated foreign issuer on the TSX. To receive Company news releases via email, please subscribe via the Company website.