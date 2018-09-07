Serica Energy Extends BP Asset Acquisition Completion Date by One Month

By Oliver Griffin

Serica Energy PLC said Friday that it has agreed with BP to extend the completion of its acquisition of three North Sea oil fields by up to one month, until early November.

In November 2017, Serica bought interests in the Bruce, Keith and Rhum fields--together known as the BKR transaction--from BP for 52 million pounds ($67.2 million). The oil-and-gas company said the extension is to allow outstanding regulatory and partner processes to be completed.

The company said it and BP are working closely and are committed to achieving this new timetable.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin