MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Serica Energy Plc    SQZ   GB00B0CY5V57

SERICA ENERGY PLC (SQZ)
My previous session
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Serica Energy Extends BP Asset Acquisition Completion Date by One Month

09/07/2018 | 11:37am CEST

By Oliver Griffin

Serica Energy PLC said Friday that it has agreed with BP to extend the completion of its acquisition of three North Sea oil fields by up to one month, until early November.

In November 2017, Serica bought interests in the Bruce, Keith and Rhum fields--together known as the BKR transaction--from BP for 52 million pounds ($67.2 million). The oil-and-gas company said the extension is to allow outstanding regulatory and partner processes to be completed.

The company said it and BP are working closely and are committed to achieving this new timetable.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP -0.35% 539.4 Delayed Quote.3.54%
SERICA ENERGY PLC -1.25% 74.5575 Delayed Quote.-10.12%
WTI -0.12% 67.83 Delayed Quote.15.46%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 229 M
EBIT 2018 25,1 M
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 67,8 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 9,76
P/E ratio 2019 1,77
EV / Sales 2018 0,83x
EV / Sales 2019 0,25x
Capitalization 258 M
Chart SERICA ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Serica Energy Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERICA ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,63 $
Spread / Average Target 67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mitchell Robert Flegg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antony Craven Walker Executive Chairman
Andy Bell Vice President-Finance
Clara Altobell Vice President-Technical
Robert Eben Neil Pike Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERICA ENERGY PLC-10.12%258
CONOCOPHILLIPS28.51%81 974
CNOOC LTD19.79%76 321
EOG RESOURCES7.03%66 898
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION7.44%59 319
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-4.05%40 055
