Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Serica Energy plc    SQZ   GB00B0CY5V57

SERICA ENERGY PLC

(SQZ)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/16 05:32:41 am
65.89082 GBp   -11.56%
05:22aSERICA ENERGY : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
03/10SERICA ENERGY : Bruce Platform Restart
AQ
03/09SERICA ENERGY : Bruce Platform Restart
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Serica Energy : Standard form for notification of major holdings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 05:22am EDT

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are at-

SERICA ENERGY PLC

tachedii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

AXA Investment Managers SA

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Paris La Défense, France

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or

12th March 2020

reachedvi:

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

13th March 2020

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights at-

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial instru-

Total of both in %

tached to shares (to-

voting rights of is-

ments

(8.A + 8.B)

tal of 8. A)

suervii

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Resulting situation

on the date on which

11.04%

N/A

11.04%

267,314,887

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

10.04%

N/A

10.04%

notification (if

applicable)

1

AXA IM - INTERNAL

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

shares

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

ISIN code (if possible)

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

GB00B0CY5V57

29,509,433

11.04%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

29,509,433

11.04%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Number of voting rights

Type of financial in-

Expiration

Exercise/

that may be acquired if

% of voting rights

strument

datex

Conversion Periodxi

the instrument is

exercised/converted.

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or

Number of

Conversion Pe-

cash

% of voting rights

instrument

datex

voting rights

riod xi

settlementxii

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxivX (please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights if it

% of voting rights

Total of both if it

through financial in-

equals or is higher

equals or is higher

Namexv

struments if it equals

than the notifiable

than the notifiable

or is higher than the

threshold

threshold

notifiable threshold

AXA Investment Managers

-

-

-

SA

AXA Framlington Group

-

-

-

Ltd.

AXA Investment Managers

11.04%

-

11.04%

UK Limited

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion

Paris La Défense, France

Date of completion

13th March 2020

3

Disclaimer

Serica Energy plc published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 09:21:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SERICA ENERGY PLC
05:22aSERICA ENERGY : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
03/10SERICA ENERGY : Bruce Platform Restart
AQ
03/09SERICA ENERGY : Bruce Platform Restart
PU
02/26SERICA ENERGY : Block listing six monthly return
AQ
01/30SERICA ENERGY : Bruce Platform
PU
01/15SERICA ENERGY : Corporate Update
AQ
01/14North Sea energy producer Serica plans first dividend in April
RE
01/14SERICA ENERGY : Corporate Update
PU
2019SERICA ENERGY : New UKCS Licence Award
AQ
2019SERICA ENERGY : New UKCS Licence Award
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 340 M
EBIT 2019 80,6 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 138 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 3,02x
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,31x
EV / Sales2020 0,48x
Capitalization 244 M
Chart SERICA ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Serica Energy plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERICA ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,82  $
Last Close Price 0,91  $
Spread / Highest target 126%
Spread / Average Target 99,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 58,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mitchell Robert Flegg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antony Craven Walker Executive Chairman
Mike Killeen Vice President-Operations
Andrew Stewart Bell Vice President-Finance
Clara Elaine Altobell Vice President-Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERICA ENERGY PLC-42.34%247
CNOOC LIMITED8.63%45 554
CONOCOPHILLIPS-51.75%33 926
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-58.45%20 255
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-58.43%16 797
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-65.40%12 766
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group