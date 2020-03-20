Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Serinus Energy plc    SEN   JE00BF4N9R98

SERINUS ENERGY PLC

(SEN)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 03/19
0.34 PLN   -1.16%
06:27pSERINUS ENERGY : No. 07_2020
PU
02/27SERINUS ENERGY : Appointment of Director
AQ
02/26SERINUS ENERGY : No. 06_2020
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Serinus Energy : No. 07_2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 06:27pm EDT

Current Report No. 7/2020

Date: 2020-03-20

Issuer's trading name: SERINUS ENERGY plc

Title: Operational Update

Legal basis: Other regulations

Content:

In view of the requirement of Article 62.8 of the Act of 29 July 2005 on Public Offering […], considering that the shares of SERINUS ENERGY plc ("Company") are listed on AIM in the UK, the Management of the Company informs that it has published outside the Republic of Poland an update on its operations in Romania and Tunisia.

The Company's producing operations across Romania and Tunisia have not been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In response to the outbreak, the Company has instituted increased health monitoring of operations staff in both Romania and Tunisia and increased cleaning and disinfecting of operational workstations and staff hygiene protocols. The health and safety of our employees is our highest priority and the remote nature of our Tunisian field operations means that we routinely have medical staff at each of our facilities. That policy has been maintained and medical staff are monitoring the health and wellbeing of our field operators. In Romania we have implemented medical checks on our field staff and a doctor is attending the field once every two days. The gas plant is being routinely disinfected and increased cleaning protocols have been implemented. Our business unit leaders have confirmed that our field operations have been adequately stocked with consumables.

The Company has adopted additional protocols for the protection of our staff and stakeholders which follow the advice of local government and health authorities in our various operating areas. Given this advice the Company has adopted a work from home policy where possible. The geographically disparate nature of our business means that the Company is very experienced working remotely and we believe that the procedures and infrastructure are in place to minimise disruptions. All corporate and business unit staff are in constant contact and continue to carry out their duties effectively.

Romania

The Moftinu gas project, which started production in April 2019, has been operating as expected. Routine maintenance is expected to be carried out on the gas plant commencing around 04 May 2020. The maintenance program includes a program of well performance monitoring and is expected to last approximately ten days.

The producing wells, Moftinu-1003,Moftinu-1004 and Moftionu-1007 continue to produce according to the expected production plan. As previously announced, the Moftinu - 1004 well has been producing since 16 February 2020 and is performing as expected.

The Company has permitted a 148 km23D programme area in the Berveni area just north of the Moftinu gas plant and reached land access agreements with all landowners within the seismic acquisition area. The Company was planning to order the mobilization of the seismic equipment and staff to begin the program imminently. On 03 March 2020, the Company provided the general mobilization order to the seismic acquisition contractor. However, due to uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the impacts on travel and services in Romania and Satu Mare County, the Company has postponed giving the order to carry out the mobilization of the heavy equipment and personnel. Please note that there are no standby fees nor mobilization costs to be incurred at this stage, as they are only triggered once 100% mobilization of equipment and personnel at the field has been achieved. In particular, the Government of Romania has banned gatherings of greater than 50 people which would hinder the ability of the 100-person team to carry out the program safely and efficiently. The Company will provide an update as and when appropriate.

The Company has been granted a 12-month extension to the third exploration phase on the Satu Mare concession in order for the Company to be able to carry out seismic acquisition program that is the last work commitment to be completed under this phase. Given the disruption created by the COVID-19 pandemic the Company is determining the best course of action to protect the health and safety of our employees and our contractors. Should the Company be unable to complete this program by the end of the extension,

it will seek a further extension from Romanian authorities. We are confident that an extension would be granted under the current circumstances.

Tunisia

As previously announced, the Chouech Es Saida field was restarted with production resuming from all four wells in August 2019. In addition, our Tunisian staff were also able to restart the EC-1 well in the Ech Chouech licence area, bringing the number of producing wells to five in the Chouech area. Oil production from the wells continues to increase as the water cuts from the wells diminish.

Operations at the Sabria field continue as normal. In January, the Company performed a coil-tubing operation on the Win-12bis well in order to remove a potential blockage that was the suspected cause of lower production levels after the field was brought back on production following the shut-in from May to September 2017. Production from this well has been gradually increasing since the operation was successfully completed.

Corporate

The Company has begun discussions with its lender, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development ("EBRD") to assess the impact of the current situation and examine options available to manage through this period of uncertainty. The Company will provide an update as and when appropriate.

The attachment to this current report contains text of the original press release in English, which has been filed by the Company in the UK and will also be available on Company's website: www.serinusenergy.com

20 March 2020

Press Release

Operational Update

Jersey, Channel Islands, 20 March 2020-- Serinus Energy Plc ("Serinus", "SEN" or the "Company") (AIM:SENX, WSE:SEN) provides an update on its operations in Romania and Tunisia.

The Company's producing operations across Romania and Tunisia have not been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In response to the outbreak, the Company has instituted increased health monitoring of operations staff in both Romania and Tunisia and increased cleaning and disinfecting of operational workstations and staff hygiene protocols. The health and safety of our employees is our highest priority and the remote nature of our Tunisian field operations means that we routinely have medical staff at each of our facilities. That policy has been maintained and medical staff are monitoring the health and wellbeing of our field operators. In Romania we have implemented medical checks on our field staff and a doctor is attending the field once every two days. The gas plant is being routinely disinfected and increased cleaning protocols have been implemented. Our business unit leaders have confirmed that our field operations have been adequately stocked with consumables.

The Company has adopted additional protocols for the protection of our staff and stakeholders which follow the advice of local government and health authorities in our various operating areas. Given this advice the Company has adopted a work from home policy where possible. The geographically disparate nature of our business means that the Company is very experienced working remotely and we believe that the procedures and infrastructure are in place to minimise disruptions. All corporate and business unit staff are in constant contact and continue to carry out their duties effectively.

Romania

The Moftinu gas project, which started production in April 2019, has been operating as expected. Routine maintenance is expected to be carried out on the gas plant commencing around 04 May 2020. The maintenance program includes a program of well performance monitoring and is expected to last approximately ten days.

The producing wells, Moftinu-1003,Moftinu-1004 and Moftionu-1007 continue to produce according to the expected production plan. As previously announced, the Moftinu - 1004 well has been producing since 16 February 2020 and is performing as expected.

The Company has permitted a 148 km23D programme area in the Berveni area just north of the Moftinu gas plant and reached land access agreements with all landowners within the seismic acquisition area. The Company was planning to order the mobilization of the seismic equipment and staff to begin the

program imminently. On 03 March 2020, the Company provided the general mobilization order to the seismic acquisition contractor. However, due to uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the impacts on travel and services in Romania and Satu Mare County, the Company has postponed giving the order to carry out the mobilization of the heavy equipment and personnel. Please note that there are no standby fees nor mobilization costs to be incurred at this stage, as they are only triggered once 100% mobilization of equipment and personnel at the field has been achieved. In particular, the Government of Romania has banned gatherings of greater than 50 people which would hinder the ability of the 100- person team to carry out the program safely and efficiently. The Company will provide an update as and when appropriate.

The Company has been granted a 12-month extension to the third exploration phase on the Satu Mare concession in order for the Company to be able to carry out seismic acquisition program that is the last work commitment to be completed under this phase. Given the disruption created by the COVID-19 pandemic the Company is determining the best course of action to protect the health and safety of our employees and our contractors. Should the Company be unable to complete this program by the end of the extension, it will seek a further extension from Romanian authorities. We are confident that an extension would be granted under the current circumstances.

Tunisia

As previously announced, the Chouech Es Saida field was restarted with production resuming from all four wells in August 2019. In addition, our Tunisian staff were also able to restart the EC-1 well in the Ech Chouech licence area, bringing the number of producing wells to five in the Chouech area. Oil production from the wells continues to increase as the water cuts from the wells diminish.

Operations at the Sabria field continue as normal. In January, the Company performed a coil-tubing operation on the Win-12bis well in order to remove a potential blockage that was the suspected cause of lower production levels after the field was brought back on production following the shut-in from May to September 2017. Production from this well has been gradually increasing since the operation was successfully completed.

Corporate

The Company has begun discussions with its lender, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development ("EBRD") to assess the impact of the current situation and examine options available to manage through this period of uncertainty. The Company will provide an update as and when appropriate.

About Serinus

Serinus is an international upstream oil and gas exploration and production company that owns and operates projects in Tunisia and Romania.

For further information, please refer to the Serinus website (www.serinusenergy.com) or contact the following:

Serinus Energy plc

+1 403 264 8877

Jeffrey Auld, Chief Executive Officer

Calvin Brackman, Vice President, External Relations & Strategy

WH Ireland Limited

(Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

Katy Mitchell

Harry Ansell (Broker)

Lydia Zychowska

Arden Partners plc

(Joint Broker)

Paul Shackleton / Dan Gee-Summons (Corporate Finance)

Fraser Marshall (Equity Sales)

Camarco

(Financial PR - London)

Billy Clegg

Owen Roberts

TBT i Wspólnicy

(Financial PR - Warsaw)

Katarzyna Terej

Translation: This news release has been translated into Polish from the English original.

+44 (0)20 7220 1666

+44 (0) 20 7614 5900

+44 (0) 20 3781 8334

+48 22 487 53 02

Forward-lookingStatementsThis release may contain forward-looking statements made as of the date of this announcement with respect to future activities that either are not or may not be historical facts. Although the Company believes that its expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, any potential results suggested by such statements involve risk and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Various factors that could impair or prevent the Company from completing the expected activities on its projects include that the Company's projects experience technical and mechanical problems, there are changes in product prices, failure to obtain regulatory approvals, the state of the national or international monetary, oil and gas, financial , political and economic markets in the jurisdictions where the Company operates and other risks not anticipated by the Company or disclosed in the Company's published material. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties and actual results may vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statement. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in this announcement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement, unless required by law.

Attachments
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SERINUS ENERGY PLC
06:27pSERINUS ENERGY : No. 07_2020
PU
02/27SERINUS ENERGY : Appointment of Director
AQ
02/26SERINUS ENERGY : No. 06_2020
PU
02/12SERINUS ENERGY : Moftinu 1004 well flows 6.0 MMscf/d on Test
AQ
02/11SERINUS ENERGY : Moftinu – 1004 Well Flows 6.0 MMscf/d on Test
PU
01/24SERINUS ENERGY : Appointment of chief financial officer
AQ
01/23SERINUS ENERGY : No. 03_2020
PU
01/23SERINUS ENERGY : Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
PU
01/13SERINUS ENERGY : 1004 Well Spudded
AQ
01/10SERINUS ENERGY : Moftinu – 1004 Well Spudded
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 24,1 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -6,20 M
Debt 2019 26,6 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 4,56x
EV / Sales2020 2,01x
Capitalization 83,1 M
Chart SERINUS ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Serinus Energy plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERINUS ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,35  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey David Auld President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Lukasz Antoni Redziniak Chairman
Judicael Tinss Chief Operating Officer
Andrew John Fairclough Chief Financial Officer & Director
James Edward Arthur Causgrove Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERINUS ENERGY PLC0.00%19
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.73%1 560 006
CNOOC LIMITED-0.16%36 807
CONOCOPHILLIPS-60.65%27 666
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-60.34%19 336
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED-52.60%10 262
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group