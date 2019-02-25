Seritage Growth Properties : Announces First Quarter 2019 Dividend for Common and Preferred Shares

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) announced today that its Board of
Trustees has declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per Class A and Class C
common share for the first quarter of 2019. The common dividend will be
paid on April 11, 2019 to Class A and Class C shareholders of record on
March 29, 2019.
The Company’s Board of Trustees does not currently expect to declare
additional dividends on the Company’s Class A and Class C common shares
for the remainder of 2019, based on its assessment of the Company’s
investment opportunities and its expectations of taxable income for the
year. The Company’s Board of Trustees will reevaluate this position at
the end of 2019, as necessary, to ensure that the Company meets its
distribution requirements as a REIT.
“We are actively growing our pipeline of attractive redevelopment
opportunities and this capital allocation decision allows the Company to
add to the nearly $1.0 billion of cash and committed capital that we had
at the end of 2018,” said Benjamin Schall, President and Chief Executive
Officer. “We expect to deploy this capital at accretive returns for
shareholders as we continue to unlock the substantial value of our
portfolio through the intensive redevelopment of leading retail
redevelopments and larger mixed-use projects.”
The Company also announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared
a cash dividend of $0.4375 per share of its 7.00% Series A Cumulative
Redeemable Preferred Shares. The preferred dividend will be paid on
April 15, 2019 to holders of record on March 29, 2019. The Company’s
Board of Trustees expects that cash dividends for its preferred shares
will continue to be paid each quarter.
About Seritage Growth Properties
Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly‐traded, self‐administered and
self‐managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture
properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space
across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed and listed on
the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: SRG) in July 2015 in conjunction with
the acquisition of a portfolio of real estate from Sears Holdings. Our
mission is to create and own revitalized shopping, dining, entertainment
and mixed‐use destinations that provide enriched experiences for
consumers and local communities, and that generate long‐term value for
our shareholders. The Company is headquartered in New York, NY.
Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of
the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to
expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies,
anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters
that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify
forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology
such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,”
“anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or
the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that
are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not
relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve
known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies,
many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which may cause actual
results to differ significantly from those expressed in any
forward-looking statement. Factors that could cause or contribute to
such differences include, but are not limited to: our material exposure
to Sears Holdings and the effects of its recently announced bankruptcy
filing; Sears Holdings’ termination and other rights under its master
lease with us; competition in the real estate and retail industries;
risks relating to our recapture and redevelopment activities;
contingencies to the commencement of rent under leases; the terms of our
indebtedness; restrictions with which we are required to comply in order
to maintain REIT status and other legal requirements to which we are
subject; failure to achieve expected occupancy and/or rent levels within
the projected time frame or at all; and our relatively limited history
as an operating company. For additional discussion of these and other
applicable risks, assumptions and uncertainties, see the “Risk Factors”
and forward-looking statement disclosure contained in our filings with
the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors
relating to Sears Holdings. While we believe that our forecasts and
assumptions are reasonable, we caution that actual results may differ
materially. We intend the forward-looking statements to speak only as of
the time made and do not undertake to update or revise them as more
information becomes available, except as required by law.
