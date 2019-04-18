MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Seritage Growth Properties    SRG

SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES

(SRG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Seritage Growth Properties : Sears sues Lampert, claiming he looted company and drove it into bankruptcy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/18/2019 | 11:43am EDT
File photograph of Edward S. Lampert at a news conference in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp sued longtime Chairman Eddie Lampert, his hedge fund ESL Investments, and former directors including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, accusing them of allowing the retailer to be looted of billions of dollars before its October 2018 bankruptcy.

The lawsuit, made public on Thursday, was filed by the restructuring team winding down what remains of the pre-bankruptcy Sears following Lampert's $5.2 billion (£4 billion) purchase in February of most of its assets.

Sears accused Lampert of ordering the creation of bogus financial plans showing the retailer would turn itself around even as it racked up huge losses, enabling the transfer of five major assets including Land's End and Sears Hometown Outlet for his benefit.

"Had defendants not taken these improper and illegal actions, Sears would have had billions of dollars more to pay its third-party creditors today and would not have endured the amount of disruption, expense, and job losses resulting from its recent bankruptcy filing," the complaint said.

Other defendants include Bruce Berkowitz and his Fairholme Capital Management, which had been a large Sears shareholder, and Seritage Growth Properties, which housed 266 of Sears' more profitable stores after being spun off.

Mnuchin, a college roommate of Lampert's at Yale University, had been a Sears director and ESL executive.

Representatives for Lampert and ESL, Berkowitz and Fairholme, Seritage and the Treasury Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The post-bankruptcy Sears did not immediately respond to a similar request.

The reorganized company was expected to have about 425 Sears and Kmart stores, down from roughly 3,500 when those companies merged in 2005.

The case is Sears Holdings Corp et al v Lampert et al, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 19-ap-08250. The main bankruptcy case is In re Sears Holdings Corp in the same court, No. 18-bk-23538.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES
11:43aSERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES : Sears sues Lampert, claiming he looted company and ..
RE
03/15SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Oth..
AQ
03/01SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL C..
AQ
02/28SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results..
AQ
02/28SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Operating..
BU
02/25SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
02/25SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES : Announces First Quarter 2019 Dividend for Common an..
BU
02/14SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date
BU
01/23SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
01/23SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES : Reports Increased Leasing, Development and Transact..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 148 M
EBIT 2019 -34,4 M
Net income 2019 -79,1 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 10,9x
Capi. / Sales 2020 8,16x
Capitalization 1 618 M
Technical analysis trends SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 44,0 $
Spread / Average Target 0,59%
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin W. Schall President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Edward Scott Lampert Chairman
Kenneth Theodore Lombard Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Brian R. Dickman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Seth Fawer Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES35.29%1 618
EQUINIX INC26.93%37 287
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC.11.80%24 797
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION7.50%20 589
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES20.81%15 408
WP CAREY INC16.25%12 903
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About