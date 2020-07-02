Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  Serko Limited    SKO   NZSKOE0001S7

SERKO LIMITED

(SKO)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 07/01
3.4 NZD   +3.03%
04:35aSECISSUE : SKO: Capital Change Notice - Ordinary Share Issue
PU
07/01SERKO : signs Zeno reseller agreement with LUXE Travel Management
PU
06/25FLLYR : SKO: Serko FY20 Full-Year Results Announcement
PU
SECISSUE: SKO: Capital Change Notice - Ordinary Share Issue

07/02/2020 | 04:35am EDT

CAPITAL CHANGE NOTICE

Section 1: Issuer information

Name of issuer

Serko Limited ("Serko")

NZX ticker code

SKO

Class of financial product

Ordinary shares

ISIN

NZSKOE0001S7

Currency

NZD

Section 2: Capital change details

Number of issuances to which this Notice relates

1

Number issued/acquired/redeemed

2,727 ordinary shares

Nominal value (if any)

N/A

Issue/acquisition/redemption price per security

NZ$3.29 per ordinary share, being the 5 day volume weighted average market price of Serko Limited's ordinary shares on the NZX through to 30 June 2020

Nature of the payment (for example, cash or other consideration)

The Shares are being issued, in lieu of cash, as partconsideration for services provided by Ms Batten andMr McConaghy in their role as non-executivedirectors of the Company, for the period 1 April 2020 to 30 June 2020, to a value (representing 15% of eachof their director remuneration for this period) of:

  • a. NZ$5,381.63 for Ms Batten

  • b. NZ$3,587.75 for Mr McConaghy.

No cash consideration is payable.

Amount paid up (if not in full)

Fully paid

Percentage of total class of Financial Productsissued/acquired/redeemed/ (calculated on the number of Financial Products of the Class, excluding any Treasury Stock,in existence)1

This grant represents 0.003% (to 3dp) of the Ordinary Shares on issue pre-allotment.

For an issue of Convertible Financial Products or Options, theprincipal terms of Conversion (for example the Conversion price and Conversion date and the ranking of the Financial Product in relation to other Classes of Financial Product) orthe Option (for example, the exercise price and exercise date)

N/A

Reason for issue/acquisition/redemption and specificauthority for issue/acquisition/redemption/ (the reason forchange must be identified here)

The following ordinary shares were issued to twonon-executive directors of Serko, in lieu of a portion (15%) of their cash-based director remuneration for services provided to the Company in their role as directors during the period 1 April 2020 to 30 June2020:

1. 1,636 ordinary shares were issued to Ms Batten

1The percentage is to be calculated immediately before the issue, acquisition, redemption or Conversion.

2.

1,091 ordinary shares were issued to Mr McConaghy

This has provided cash-flow benefits for Serko duringthe Covid affected period.

Total number of Financial Products of the Class after theissue/acquisition/redemption/Conversion (excluding Treasury Stock) and the total number of Financial Products of theClass held as Treasury Stock after the issue/acquisition/redemption.

92,751,719 ordinary shares on issue

In the case of an acquisition of shares, whether those shares are to be held as treasury stock

N/A

Specific authority for the issue, acquisition, or redemption,including a reference to the rule pursuant to which the issue,acquisition, or redemption is made

Directors' resolution, shareholders resolution, Listing Rule 4.7

Terms or details of the issue, acquisition, or redemption (for example: restrictions, escrow arrangements)

The ordinary shares issued rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares

Date of issue/acquisition/redemption

1 July 2020

Section 3: Authority for this announcement and contact person

Name of person authorised to make this announcement

Susan Putt

Contact person for this announcement

Susan Putt, Chief Financial Officer

Contact phone number

+64 21 388 009

Contact email address

investor.relations@serko.com

Date of release through MAP

2 July 2020

Serko Limited, Saatchi Building, Unit 14D 125 The Strand, Parnell, Auckland, New Zealand

PO Box 47-638, Ponsonby, T: +64 9 309 4754, F: +64 9 377 0545,investor.relations@serko.com

Incorporated in New Zealand ARBN 611 613 980

Disclaimer

Serko Limited published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 08:33:03 UTC
