SECISSUE: SKO: Capital Change Notice - Ordinary Share Issue

Section 1: Issuer information

Name of issuer Serko Limited ("Serko")

NZX ticker code SKO

Class of financial product Ordinary shares

ISIN NZSKOE0001S7

Currency NZD

Section 2: Capital change details

Number of issuances to which this Notice relates 1

Number issued/acquired/redeemed 2,727 ordinary shares

Nominal value (if any) N/A

Issue/acquisition/redemption price per security NZ$3.29 per ordinary share, being the 5 day volume weighted average market price of Serko Limited's ordinary shares on the NZX through to 30 June 2020

Nature of the payment (for example, cash or other consideration) The Shares are being issued, in lieu of cash, as partconsideration for services provided by Ms Batten andMr McConaghy in their role as non-executivedirectors of the Company, for the period 1 April 2020 to 30 June 2020, to a value (representing 15% of eachof their director remuneration for this period) of: a. NZ$5,381.63 for Ms Batten

b. NZ$3,587.75 for Mr McConaghy. No cash consideration is payable.

Amount paid up (if not in full) Fully paid

Percentage of total class of Financial Productsissued/acquired/redeemed/ (calculated on the number of Financial Products of the Class, excluding any Treasury Stock,in existence)1 This grant represents 0.003% (to 3dp) of the Ordinary Shares on issue pre-allotment.

For an issue of Convertible Financial Products or Options, theprincipal terms of Conversion (for example the Conversion price and Conversion date and the ranking of the Financial Product in relation to other Classes of Financial Product) orthe Option (for example, the exercise price and exercise date) N/A