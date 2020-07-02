SECISSUE: SKO: Capital Change Notice - Ordinary Share Issue
0
07/02/2020 | 04:35am EDT
CAPITAL CHANGE NOTICE
Section 1: Issuer information
Name of issuer
Serko Limited ("Serko")
NZX ticker code
SKO
Class of financial product
Ordinary shares
ISIN
NZSKOE0001S7
Currency
NZD
Section 2: Capital change details
Number of issuances to which this Notice relates
1
Number issued/acquired/redeemed
2,727 ordinary shares
Nominal value (if any)
N/A
Issue/acquisition/redemption price per security
NZ$3.29 per ordinary share, being the 5 day volume weighted average market price of Serko Limited's ordinary shares on the NZX through to 30 June 2020
Nature of the payment (for example, cash or other consideration)
The Shares are being issued, in lieu of cash, as partconsideration for services provided by Ms Batten andMr McConaghy in their role as non-executivedirectors of the Company, for the period 1 April 2020 to 30 June 2020, to a value (representing 15% of eachof their director remuneration for this period) of:
a. NZ$5,381.63 for Ms Batten
b. NZ$3,587.75 for Mr McConaghy.
No cash consideration is payable.
Amount paid up (if not in full)
Fully paid
Percentage of total class of Financial Productsissued/acquired/redeemed/ (calculated on the number of Financial Products of the Class, excluding any Treasury Stock,in existence)1
This grant represents 0.003% (to 3dp) of the Ordinary Shares on issue pre-allotment.
For an issue of Convertible Financial Products or Options, theprincipal terms of Conversion (for example the Conversion price and Conversion date and the ranking of the Financial Product in relation to other Classes of Financial Product) orthe Option (for example, the exercise price and exercise date)
N/A
Reason for issue/acquisition/redemption and specificauthority for issue/acquisition/redemption/ (the reason forchange must be identified here)
The following ordinary shares were issued to twonon-executive directors of Serko, in lieu of a portion (15%) of their cash-based director remuneration for services provided to the Company in their role as directors during the period 1 April 2020 to 30 June2020:
1. 1,636 ordinary shares were issued to Ms Batten
1The percentage is to be calculated immediately before the issue, acquisition, redemption or Conversion.
2.
1,091 ordinary shares were issued to Mr McConaghy
This has provided cash-flow benefits for Serko duringthe Covid affected period.
Total number of Financial Products of the Class after theissue/acquisition/redemption/Conversion (excluding Treasury Stock) and the total number of Financial Products of theClass held as Treasury Stock after the issue/acquisition/redemption.
92,751,719 ordinary shares on issue
In the case of an acquisition of shares, whether those shares are to be held as treasury stock
N/A
Specific authority for the issue, acquisition, or redemption,including a reference to the rule pursuant to which the issue,acquisition, or redemption is made