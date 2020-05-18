Serko : SKO FY20 Full Year Results Date

Market Release

18 May 2020

SKO FY20 Full Year Results Date

Reliance on NZX Class Waiver

Serko Limited (NZX/ASX:SKO), advises that the company's results for the full year ended 31 March 2020 will be released on 24 June 2020, rather than 20 May 2020, due to disruption caused by Covid-19 in completing the audited financial statements.

This announcement has been made in reliance on the NZX class waiver dated 3 April 2020, which provides listed companies with an additional 30 days to prepare and release their full year results in acknowledgement of the challenges caused by Covid-19.

Serko Limited currently intends to release its annual report together with its financial results and, accordingly, as at the date of this announcement, does not intend to rely on the NZX class waiver with respect to the publication of its annual report.

Details of the investor call to be held on 24 June 2020 will be released closer to the time.

For and on behalf of Serko Limited

Susan Putt

Chief Financial Officer

Ends

For investor relations queries please contact:

Serko +64 9 309 4754 or +64 21 388 009 investor.relations@serko.com

