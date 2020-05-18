Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  Serko Limited    SKO   NZSKOE0001S7

SERKO LIMITED

(SKO)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 05/15
2.78 NZD   +1.09%
03:41aSERKO : SKO FY20 Full Year Results Date
PU
03/18SERKO : Ongoing Disclosure Notices - Multiple - Fixed Trading Plan
PU
03/16SERKO : SKO Suspends FY20 Revenue Guidance
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Serko : SKO FY20 Full Year Results Date

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 03:41am EDT

Market Release

18 May 2020

SKO FY20 Full Year Results Date

Reliance on NZX Class Waiver

Serko Limited (NZX/ASX:SKO), advises that the company's results for the full year ended 31 March 2020 will be released on 24 June 2020, rather than 20 May 2020, due to disruption caused by Covid-19 in completing the audited financial statements.

This announcement has been made in reliance on the NZX class waiver dated 3 April 2020, which provides listed companies with an additional 30 days to prepare and release their full year results in acknowledgement of the challenges caused by Covid-19.

Serko Limited currently intends to release its annual report together with its financial results and, accordingly, as at the date of this announcement, does not intend to rely on the NZX class waiver with respect to the publication of its annual report.

Details of the investor call to be held on 24 June 2020 will be released closer to the time.

For and on behalf of Serko Limited

Susan Putt

Chief Financial Officer

Ends

For investor relations queries please contact:

Susan Putt

Chief Financial Officer

Serko +64 9 309 4754 or +64 21 388 009 investor.relations@serko.com

1

Serko Limited, Saatchi Building, Unit 14D 125 The Strand, Parnell, Auckland, New Zealand

PO Box 47-638, Ponsonby, T: +64 9 309 4754, F: +64 9 377 0545, investor.relations@serko.com

Incorporated in New Zealand ARBN 611 613 980

Disclaimer

Serko Limited published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 07:40:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SERKO LIMITED
03:41aSERKO : SKO FY20 Full Year Results Date
PU
03/18SERKO : Ongoing Disclosure Notices - Multiple - Fixed Trading Plan
PU
03/16SERKO : SKO Suspends FY20 Revenue Guidance
PU
03/13SERKO : SPH Notice - Fisher Funds Management Limited
PU
03/11SERKO : Temporary Change in Board Chair
PU
03/09SERKO : Capital Change Notice - Options
PU
03/06SERKO : SPH Notice - Milford Asset Management Limited
PU
02/13SERKO : Capital Change Notice - InterplX Tranche 2
PU
02/07SERKO : Ongoing Disclosure Notices - Multiple - Fixed Trading Plan
PU
02/05SERKO : Ongoing Disclosure Notice - C Batten
PU
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2020 26,5 M
EBIT 2020 -5,72 M
Net income 2020 -3,20 M
Finance 2020 46,5 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -40,6x
P/E ratio 2021 -23,4x
EV / Sales2020 7,97x
EV / Sales2021 7,76x
Capitalization 258 M
Chart SERKO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Serko Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,17 NZD
Last Close Price 2,78 NZD
Spread / Highest target 112%
Spread / Average Target 86,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 60,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darrin John Grafton CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Claudia Isobel Batten Chairman
Charlie Nowaczek Chief Operating Officer
Susan Gail Putt Chief Financial Officer
Philip Ball Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERKO LIMITED1.09%153
ACCENTURE-12.68%117 137
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-12.73%103 866
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-1.21%93 631
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-20.91%57 955
VMWARE, INC.-11.40%56 214
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group