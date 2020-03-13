Serko : SPH Notice - Fisher Funds Management Limited

percentage held in class: See below.

number held in class: See below.

Nature of relevant interest(s): Fisher Funds Management Limited is the registered holder and non-beneficial owner of these securities. No relevant agreement documentation is required to be attached as the investment management contract exemption under regulation 14 applies.

Disclosure of beginning to have substantial holding

No. held in Percentage held class in class Current registered holders 5,256,333 TEA Custodians on behalf of the Fisher Funds New Zealand Growth 5.673% Fund, Fisher Funds New Zealand Premium Fund, Kingfish Limited and Trans Tasman Equity Fund

For a derivative relevant interest, also-

type of derivative: Not applicable details of derivative: Not applicable parties to the derivative: Not applicable if the substantial product holder is not a party to the derivative, the nature of the relevant interest in the derivative: Not applicable

Details of transactions and events giving rise to substantial holding

Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure:

Date of change Nature of change Consideration given in Class and number of Other party, relation to change securities affected if known 13/11/2019 - On Market Purchases -$13,891,922.21 3,137,277 Ordinary Shares N/A 12/03/2020

Additional information

Address(es) of substantial product holder(s): Fisher Funds Management Limited, Level 1, 67-73 Hurstmere Road, Takapuna, Auckland

Contact details: Angela Quirk, Angela@fisherfunds.co.nz, +64 9 487 2627

Nature of connection between substantial product holders: Fisher Funds Management Limited is the registered holder and non-beneficial owner of these securities

Name of any other person believed to have given, or believed to be required to give, a disclosure under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 in relation to the financial products to which this disclosure relates: Not applicable

Certification

I, Angela Quirk, certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.

2