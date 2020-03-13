Serko : SPH Notice - Fisher Funds Management Limited

Log in
03/13/2020 | 04:28am EDT

Disclosure of beginning to have substantial holding

Section 276, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

ToNew Zealand Exchange

And

ToSerko Ltd

Date this disclosure made: 13 March 2020

Date on which substantial holding began: 12 March 2020

Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure

Full name(s): Fisher Funds Management Limited

Summary of substantial holding

Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary Shares

Summary for Fisher Funds Management Limited

For this disclosure,-

  1. total number held in class: 5,256,333
  2. total in class: 92,660,344
  3. total percentage held in class: 5.673%

Details of relevant interests

Details for Fisher Funds Management Limited

Nature of relevant interest(s): Fisher Funds Management Limited is the registered holder and non-beneficial owner of these securities. No relevant agreement documentation is required to be attached as the investment management contract exemption under regulation 14 applies.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: See below.
  2. percentage held in class: See below.
  3. current registered holder(s): See below.
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown

1

No. held in

Percentage held

class

in class

Current registered holders

5,256,333

TEA Custodians on behalf of the Fisher Funds New Zealand Growth

5.673%

Fund, Fisher Funds New Zealand Premium Fund, Kingfish Limited

and Trans Tasman Equity Fund

For a derivative relevant interest, also-

  1. type of derivative: Not applicable
  2. details of derivative: Not applicable
  3. parties to the derivative: Not applicable
  4. if the substantial product holder is not a party to the derivative, the nature of the relevant interest in the derivative: Not applicable

Details of transactions and events giving rise to substantial holding

Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure:

Date of change

Nature of change

Consideration given in

Class and number of

Other party,

relation to change

securities affected

if known

13/11/2019 -

On Market Purchases

-$13,891,922.21

3,137,277 Ordinary Shares

N/A

12/03/2020

Additional information

Address(es) of substantial product holder(s): Fisher Funds Management Limited, Level 1, 67-73 Hurstmere Road, Takapuna, Auckland

Contact details: Angela Quirk, Angela@fisherfunds.co.nz, +64 9 487 2627

Nature of connection between substantial product holders: Fisher Funds Management Limited is the registered holder and non-beneficial owner of these securities

Name of any other person believed to have given, or believed to be required to give, a disclosure under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 in relation to the financial products to which this disclosure relates: Not applicable

Certification

I, Angela Quirk, certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.

Disclaimer

Serko Limited published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 08:27:05 UTC
