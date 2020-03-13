Serko : SPH Notice - Fisher Funds Management Limited

Disclosure of beginning to have substantial holding
Section 276, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013
ToNew Zealand Exchange
And
ToSerko Ltd
Date this disclosure made: 13 March 2020
Date on which substantial holding began: 12 March 2020
Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure
Full name(s): Fisher Funds Management Limited
Summary of substantial holding
Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary Shares
Summary for Fisher Funds Management Limited
For this disclosure,-
total number held in class: 5,256,333
total in class: 92,660,344
total percentage held in class: 5.673%
Details of relevant interests
Details for Fisher Funds Management Limited
Nature of relevant interest(s): Fisher Funds Management Limited is the registered holder and non-beneficial owner of these securities. No relevant agreement documentation is required to be attached as the investment management contract exemption under regulation 14 applies.
For that relevant interest,-
number held in class: See below.
percentage held in class: See below.
current registered holder(s): See below.
registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown
1
No. held in
Percentage held
class
in class
Current registered holders
5,256,333
TEA Custodians on behalf of the Fisher Funds New Zealand Growth
5.673%
Fund, Fisher Funds New Zealand Premium Fund, Kingfish Limited
and Trans Tasman Equity Fund
For a derivative relevant interest, also-
type of derivative: Not applicable
details of derivative: Not applicable
parties to the derivative: Not applicable
if the substantial product holder is not a party to the derivative, the nature of the relevant interest in the derivative: Not applicable
Details of transactions and events giving rise to substantial holding
Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure:
Nature of connection between substantial product holders: Fisher Funds Management Limited is the registered holder and non-beneficial owner of these securities
Name of any other person believed to have given, or believed to be required to give, a disclosure under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 in relation to the financial products to which this disclosure relates: Not applicable
Certification
I, Angela Quirk, certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.