Serko : FY20 Final Half Year Results Announcement

Cash on hand as at 30 September 2019 was $10.3 million, down from $15.7 million at 31 March 2019.

Operating Expenses increased 46% over the same period last year to $15.7 million from $10.7 million.

Travel booking platform transaction volumes for the period were 2.2 million up 4.5% over the same period last year.

Net profit after tax (NPAT) fell from $0.9 million in the same period a year ago to a loss of $0.9 million.

Serko Limited (NZX/ASX:SKO), a leader in online travel booking and expense management for business, today affirms its half-year results reported on 24 October 2019, including continued strong growth in its home markets of Australia and New Zealand and good progress establishing its travel and expense management solutions in the Northern Hemisphere.

Total Operating Revenue for the six months ended 30 September 2019 increased 29% to $14.7 million from $11.4 million in the same period last year. The result is in line with guidance of an increase of 20% to 40% for the full year.

A half-year net loss after tax of $0.9 million is down from a profit of $0.9 million in the same period a year ago. The result includes a $0.6 million non-cash adjustment for the fair value remeasurement of the contingent consideration for the December 2018 acquisition of US-based expense management business InterplX. It also includes depreciation and amortisation charges of $1.3 million. EBITDAF, which excludes these adjustments, was positive at $1.4 million down slightly from the $1.5 million in the same period a year ago.

Chairman Simon Botherway said: "We have made pleasing progress in the first half of the 2020 financial year. We remain the leading online business travel booking platform in the Australasian market and continue to build momentum in our global expansion."

OPERATIONAL REVIEW

Half-year recurring revenue rose 38% to $13.3 million from $9.6 million in the same period last year and reflected:

A 20% increase in Travel platform revenue to $9.2 million from $7.7 million in the prior year, due to the conversion of customers onto new and higher-price Zeno contracts and a 4.5% increase in travel platform bookings to 2.2 million.

higher-price Zeno contracts and a 4.5% increase in travel platform bookings to 2.2 million. A 238% increase in Expense platform revenues to $3.0 million from $0.9 million. This result includes a $1.9 million contribution from InterplX, its first six-month contribution to Serko, and a 22% increase in Serko Expense revenue.

six-month contribution to Serko, and a 22% increase in Serko Expense revenue. Steady content commission revenue at $0.8 million.

A fall in services revenue as development activity focused on North American (NORAM) markets.

ATMR, an indicator of the future growth potential of Serko's annual recurring revenue, reached a peak of $26.2 million during the period up 35% from $19.4 million in the same period last year. Average Revenue Per Booking (ARPB) on recurring revenue was $6.05 for the period.

Operating costs increased 46% to $15.7 million from $10.7 million in the same period a year ago as a result of increased head count, costs associated with the expansion into NORAM markets and the consolidation of InterplX. Meanwhile, total R&D costs increased by $5.1 million over the prior period to $8.9 million due to the company's investment into market requirements for new Northern Hemisphere territories.

Cash on hand as at 30 September 2019 was $10.3 million, down from $15.7 million at 31 March 2019 as the company invested $5.5 million of its reserves into market development. This cash burn will continue in the second half as development work is accelerated to support new market expansion. Cash balances at 31

