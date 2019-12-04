Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Serko Ltd    SKO   NZSKOE0001S7

SERKO LTD

(SKO)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Serko : SPH Notice - Milford Asset Management Limited

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 03:39am EST

Disclosure of movement of 1% or more in substantial holding

or change in nature of relevant interest, or both

Sections 277 and 278, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

Note:This form must be completed in accordance with the instructions at the end of the form.

To:The New Zealand Stock Exchange and

To:Serko Limited

Relevant event being disclosed: Change in nature of relevant interest

Date of relevant event: 29/11/2019

Date this disclosure made: 04/12/2019

Date last disclosure made: 24/12/2015

Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure

Full name(s): Milford Asset Management Limited

Summary of substantial holding

Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary Shares

Summary for Milford Asset Management Limited

For this disclosure, -

  1. total number held in class: 6,779,077
  2. total in class: 92,086,422
  3. total percentage held in class: 7.362% (note, relevant interests held by the manager as follows):

Milford Active Growth Wholesale Fund (3.799%), (Custodian - NNL Custodians), Milford Dynamic Wholesale Fund (1.850%), (Custodian - NNL Custodians),

NZ Equities Wholesale Fund (1.624%), (Custodian - NNL Custodians),

Milford Dynamic Fund (AUT) (0.089%), (Custodian - National Australia Bank Limited).

For last disclosure, -

  1. total number held in class: 6,095,817
  2. total in class: 72,780,065
  3. total percentage held in class: 8.38% (note, relevant interests held by the manager as follows):

Milford Active Growth Wholesale Fund (3.26%), (Custodian - NNL Custodians),

Milford Dynamic Wholesale Fund (3.13%), (Custodian - NNL Custodians),

NZ Equities Wholesale Fund (1.99%), (Custodian - NNL Custodians).

100080615/3821103.1

Details of transactions and events giving rise to relevant event

Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure under the instructions to this form:

Milford Asset Management Limited undertook the below transactions. During the period 24/12/2015 to 29/11/2019,

  • on- market purchases of 3,158,110 ordinary shares for a total consideration of $10,236,932.94, and
  • on-marketsales of 2,474,850 ordinary shares for a total consideration of $9,409,866.56.

Details after relevant event

Details for Milford Asset Management Limited

Nature of relevant interest(s): N/A

Additional information

Address(es) of substantial product holder(s): Milford Asset Management Limited, Level 28, 48 Shortland Street, Auckland 1140, New Zealand.

Contact details: Kash Mehra, Operations Associate, contact: (09) 921 4700

E-mail:trades@milfordasset.com

Name of any other person believed to have given, or believed to be required to give, a disclosure under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 in relation to the financial products to which this disclosure relates: N/A

Certification

I, Kash Mehra, certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.

100080615/3821103.1

Disclaimer

Serko Limited published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 08:37:54 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SERKO LTD
03:39aSERKO : SPH Notice - Milford Asset Management Limited
PU
11/25SERKO : Capital Change Notice
PU
11/22SERKO : Capital Change Notice - Share Purchase Plan
PU
11/20SERKO : FY20 Final Half Year Results Announcement
PU
11/07SERKO : Ongoing Disclosure Notices - Multiple - Fixed Trading Plan
PU
11/04SERKO : Notice of Interim Results Announcement – 20 November 2019
PU
10/31SERKO : Opening of $5 million Share Purchase Plan
PU
10/25SERKO : “SKO”) - Trading Halt of Securities Lifted
PU
10/23SERKO : “SKO”) - Trading Halt of Securities
PU
10/07SERKO : Ongoing Disclosure Notices - Multiple - Fixed Trading Plan
PU
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2020 31,6 M
EBIT 2020 0,06 M
Net income 2020 0,63 M
Finance 2020 28,5 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -286x
P/E ratio 2021 -101x
EV / Sales2020 13,6x
EV / Sales2021 11,3x
Capitalization 459 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,50  NZD
Last Close Price 4,97  NZD
Spread / Highest target 10,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darrin John Grafton CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Simon John Botherway Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Charlie Nowaczek Chief Operating Officer
Susan Gail Putt Chief Financial Officer
Philip Ball Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERKO LTD298
SALESFORCE.COM17.96%140 931
NUTANIX, INC.-13.71%6 896
ANAPLAN, INC.95.44%6 757
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.20.88%3 701
QUALYS, INC.12.96%3 272
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group