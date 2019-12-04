Serko : SPH Notice - Milford Asset Management Limited

Disclosure of movement of 1% or more in substantial holding
or change in nature of relevant interest, or both
Sections 277 and 278, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013
To:The New Zealand Stock Exchange and
To:Serko Limited
Relevant event being disclosed: Change in nature of relevant interest
Date of relevant event: 29/11/2019
Date this disclosure made: 04/12/2019
Date last disclosure made: 24/12/2015
Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure
Full name(s): Milford Asset Management Limited
Summary of substantial holding
Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary Shares
Summary for Milford Asset Management Limited
For this disclosure, -
-
total number held in class: 6,779,077
-
total in class: 92,086,422
-
total percentage held in class: 7.362% (note, relevant interests held by the manager as follows):
Milford Active Growth Wholesale Fund (3.799%), (Custodian - NNL Custodians), Milford Dynamic Wholesale Fund (1.850%), (Custodian - NNL Custodians),
NZ Equities Wholesale Fund (1.624%), (Custodian - NNL Custodians),
Milford Dynamic Fund (AUT) (0.089%), (Custodian - National Australia Bank Limited).
For last disclosure, -
-
total number held in class: 6,095,817
-
total in class: 72,780,065
-
total percentage held in class: 8.38% (note, relevant interests held by the manager as follows):
Milford Active Growth Wholesale Fund (3.26%), (Custodian - NNL Custodians),
Milford Dynamic Wholesale Fund (3.13%), (Custodian - NNL Custodians),
NZ Equities Wholesale Fund (1.99%), (Custodian - NNL Custodians).
Details of transactions and events giving rise to relevant event
Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure under the instructions to this form:
Milford Asset Management Limited undertook the below transactions. During the period 24/12/2015 to 29/11/2019,
-
on- market purchases of 3,158,110 ordinary shares for a total consideration of $10,236,932.94, and
-
on-marketsales of 2,474,850 ordinary shares for a total consideration of $9,409,866.56.
Details after relevant event
Details for Milford Asset Management Limited
Nature of relevant interest(s): N/A
Additional information
Address(es) of substantial product holder(s): Milford Asset Management Limited, Level 28, 48 Shortland Street, Auckland 1140, New Zealand.
Contact details: Kash Mehra, Operations Associate, contact: (09) 921 4700
E-mail:trades@milfordasset.com
Name of any other person believed to have given, or believed to be required to give, a disclosure under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 in relation to the financial products to which this disclosure relates: N/A
I, Kash Mehra, certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.
